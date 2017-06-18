Fat Friday: Radiohead, Harry Styles, The Libertines, Nelly, Run The Jewels, Paul Weller, Five Finger Death Punch, Mastodon, By The Sea Festival, Wolf Alice and more

On sale now On sale now On sale now On sale now Image: link

Radiohead Rescheduled Manchester show, now at Emirates Old Trafford CC Ground. Limited extra tickets. Harry Styles April 2018 in London, Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow and Dublin. Tickets already available for London, Manchester and Glasgow. The Libertines from 22nd September to 2nd October in Blackpool, Hull, Plymouth, Scarborough, Lowestoft and Margate's By The Sea Festival (see below). Tickets already available for Newcastle. Run the Jewels November in London, Manchester, Birmingham and Glasgow around £32.50.

Nelly from 13th November to 5th December in London, Southampton, Oxford, Birmingham, Bristol and many more. The Doobie Brothers from 31st October to 4th November in York, Glasgow and Manchester. Playing as part of BluesFest in London, as well. Martine McCutcheon Lost and Found November UK tour in London, Gateshead, Warrington and Birmingham. Joss Stone October in Glasgow and Cardiff.

Paul Weller on 15th February 2018 in Belfast. Tickets already available for London, Brighton, Bournemouth, Plymouth and more. Richard Thompson on 23rd October in London from £35. Tickets already available for London, Macclesfield, Brighton, Guildford and more. Annie Mac on 28th October in Dublin. Tickets already available for Kent and Cardiff. The Afghan Whigs on 17th August in Brighton from £20.

London Community Gospel Choir London Community Gospel Choir Christmas Special on 18th December in London from £25. The Kooks on 1st December and 18th January 2018 in Bournemouth and Dublin. Tickets already available for London, San Antonio, Leeds, Nottingham and more. Wolf Alice November in London, Bristol, Newcastle, Nottingham, Birmingham and more around £19. The Harlem Globetrotters May 2018 in London, Brighton, Birmingham, Cardiff, Leeds and more.

Five Finger Death Punch December in London, Birmingham, Glasgow and Leeds. Nerina Pallot on 15th November in London from £22.50. Papa Roach October in London, Nottingham and Manchester from £32.50 to £35. Dinosaur Jr on 13th December in London from £27.50.

Milburn November in London, Leicester, Manchester, Glasgow and Leeds from £18.50 to £22. Gun December in London, Glasgow and Manchester around £19.50. Tickets already available for Monmouthshire. King No-One from 20th September to 14th October in Berwick, Glasgow, Manchester, Nottingham, Oxford and many more from £8. Julia Jacklin November in Southsea, Bristol, Leeds, Manchester and Nottingham from £11.

Little Dragon October in Manchester and Bristol from £19.50. Tickets already available for London and Dublin. Andrew W.K. November in London, Southsea, Cardiff, Manchester and Birmingham from £20 to £25. Tickets already available for Norwich. Beans On Toast with Skinny Lister from 22nd November to 10th December in London, Manchester, Birmingham, Nottingham, Norwich and more from £14 to £16.50. Tickets already available for Milton Keynes. San Cisco September in London and Bristol from £13 to £15.

Festival of the Spoken Nerd You Cant Polish a Nerd October in Redhill and Reading. Bayside December in London, Manchester and Birmingham from £14 to £15. Marika Hackman November in London, Brighton, Oxford, Leicester, Manchester and more from £11 to £15. More tickets on sale Friday. The Sherlocks September in Manchester and Sheffield. Tickets already available for London, Newcastle, Nottingham, Glasgow and more.

Travis Scott on 2nd July in London from £45. Tickets already available for London and Birmingham. Alter Bridge October in London. Tickets already available for Dublin and Belfast. Dying Fetus November in London, Bristol and Glasgow from £14 to £15. Mastodon December in London, Cardiff, Wolverhampton, Nottingham, Newcastle and more from £27.50 to £29.50.

Airbourne November in London, Bristol, Glasgow, Manchester, Norwich and more around £23. Opeth November in Manchester, Nottingham, Bristol and Birmingham from £28.50. Tickets already available for Belfast and Dublin. Sikth December in London, Manchester, Glasgow, Birmingham and Brighton from £15 to £16. Good Charlotte from 27th November to 3rd December in London, Southampton, Nottingham, Glasgow, Birmingham and more around £28.50.

Anathema September in London, Manchester, Sheffield and Bristol around £20. Tickets already available for Belfast and Dublin. Motionless in White January 2018 in London, Southampton, Bristol, Leeds, Newcastle and more from £17 to £20. Trash Boat September in London, Southampton, Cardiff, Liverpool, Leeds and more around £11. Tickets already available for Nottingham. By The Sea Festival from 29th September to 1st October in Margate around £60. Starring Everything Everything, Metronomy and Libertines with more TBA soon.

Leftfield on 28th July in Newcastle from £30. Tickets already available for Inverness. Lorde from 26th September to 2nd October in London, Manchester, Brighton and Glasgow from £32.50. Nils Frahm on 2nd March 2018 in Gateshead from £25. Stiff Little Fingers August in Chester and Edinburgh from £20. Tickets already available for Wakefield, Chesterfield, Dublin and Belfast.

Russell Watson Raymond Gubbay Christmas Festival on 23rd December in London. Tickets already available for Tonbridge. Marc Almond on 4th November in Newcastle. Tickets already available for London, Guildford, Scunthorpe, Leeds and more. Manchester Orchestra October in Leeds, Birmingham, Brighton and Bristol from £16 to £16.50. Band of Skulls on 31st August in Leicester from £10.

Emily Barker on 15th November in London from £15. Tickets already available for Chelmsford, Brighton, Sheffield, Bristol and more. The Cadillac Three November in London, Cardiff, Nottingham, Norwich, Birmingham and more from £18.50 to £20.50. The Strypes October in London, Newcastle and Bristol around £13. Tickets already available for London, Cardiff, Preston, Sheffield and more. Fozzy from 27th October to 5th November in London, Birmingham, Dublin, Belfast, Chester and more around £20. Tickets already available for Wolverton.

Creeper The Theatre of Fear December in London, Glasgow, Birmingham, Bristol, Manchester and more from £15 to £16. Wesley Gonzalez October in London, Cardiff, Leeds, Newcastle, Glasgow and more from £7 to £7.50. Tickets already available for London, Birmingham and Bristol. The Stranglers on 12th August in Hull from £28.50. Tickets already available for Cornwall. Van Morrison on 12th November in London. Tickets already available for London, Down, Edinburgh, Glasgow and more.

Rise Against on 6th November in Dublin. More dates tbc.. Trailer Trash Tracys from 18th September to 18th October in London, Manchester, Glasgow, Newcastle, Birmingham and more from £7 to £8.50. More tickets on sale Friday. Timber Timbre on 15th October in Brighton from £12.50. Tickets already available for London and Bristol. Esprit D'Air on 11th February 2018 in Glasgow from £10.

Ulrich Schnauss from 25th October to 10th November in Leeds, Digbeth and Brighton from £12. Tickets already available for London and Oxford. Wednesday 13 October in London, Manchester and Glasgow from £15 to £20. The Avalanches on 20th June in Bristol from £17.50. Tickets already available for London, Belfast, Dublin and Manchester. King King on 20th October in Edinburgh from £20. Tickets already available for Corby, Bristol, Devon and Flintshire.

Bright Light Bright Light September in Norwich, Edinburgh and Brighton from £9 to £12. Bomba Estéreo on 12th September in London from £19.50. Pop Will Eat Itself on 11th November in London from £20. Dead Kennedys on 12th October in Bournemouth. Tickets already available for Edinburgh, Newcastle, Sheffield, Liverpool and more.

Submotion Orchestra on 10th March 2018 in Cardiff from £14. Laibach on 23rd November in London from £22. Sleeping with Sirens on 2nd November in Manchester from £32. Angus and Julia Stone November in London and Manchester from £26.50 to £32.50.

Charly Bliss from 15th September to 20th November in Liverpool, Leeds, Glasgow, Salford, Birmingham and more from £7.50 to £8. Tickets already available for London. Parcels November in London, Manchester, Bristol and Brighton from £10 to £12.50. Laurel on 8th November in London from £11. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie on 17th December in London.

Katchafire from 26th October to 2nd November in London, Leicester, Sheffield, Oxford, Bristol and more around £19.50. DMA's from 25th July to 5th August in Southampton, Sheffield, Norwich, Lincoln, Newcastle and more from £12.50 to £14. Tina Guo on 30th October and 1st November in London and Manchester. Bootleg Rascal from 30th August to 3rd September in London, Leeds, Birmingham and Brighton.

