The Week Ahead with Gorillaz, Orbital, The Charlatans, Katherine Jenkins, UB40, Mark Lanegan, Saint Etienne and more
Also taking place from Monday 27th November 2017:Benjamin Clementine, The Cribs, Go West, Michael Ball, The Overtones, Eliza Carthy, Space, The Twang, Sleeper, Rocket from the Crypt, King King, Frank Carter, Sikth, Hookworms, Stone Sour, Mastadon, Destroyer, Reginald D Hunter, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets - In Concert, Christmas with the Rat Pack and numerous Pantomimes and family shows
This Week:
|Gorillaz with Little Simz in London, Brighton, Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham and Dublin from 27th November, priced £55. Last few tickets
|Orbital in London and Manchester from 1st December. Last tour was 3 years ago - tickets becoming scarce.
|The Charlatans in London, Nottingham, Sheffield, Wolverhampton, Manchester, Glasgow, Newcastle and more from 29th November, priced from £5
|Katherine Jenkins in London, Leicester, Southend, Liverpool, Manchester, Nottingham, Birmingham and more from 1st December. Last few tickets for these Christmas shows.
|UB40 'Cities and Towns' in London, Folkestone, Newcastle, Aberdeen, Glasgow, Leeds, Brighton and more from 4th December, priced from £35
|Mark Lanegan in London, Bristol, Norwich, Wolverhampton, Newcastle, Liverpool, Aberdeen and more from 27th November, priced from £20. Last few tickets
|Saint Etienne in London, West Yorkshire, Glasgow, Manchester, Bristol and Sussex from 30th November, priced from £22.50
|Benjamin Clementine in London, Leeds, Manchester, Gateshead and Bristol from 3rd December, priced from £18.50. Last few tickets
|The Cribs in London, Glasgow, Manchester, Leeds, Cambridge, Reading, Southampton and many more from 3rd December, priced from £7. Last few tickets
|Go West in London, Gateshead, Huddersfield, Wolverhampton, Oxford, Portsmouth, Harrogate and many more from 30th November, priced from £24. Last few tickets
|Michael Ball 'Michael Ball & Alfie Boe: Together Again' with Alfie Boe in London, Cardiff, Brighton, Bournemouth, Birmingham, Manchester, Leeds and more from 30th November
|The Overtones in London, Manchester, Gateshead, Glasgow, Cambridge, Southend, Birmingham and many more from 3rd December, priced £25
|Eliza Carthy 'Eliza Carthy and the Wayward Bound' in London, Dublin, Wakefield, St. Albans, Basingstoke, Gloucester, Cardiff and many more from 27th November, priced from £16.50. Last few tickets
|Space in London, Halifax, Liverpool, Norwich, Hull, Sheffield, Oxford and many more from 2nd December, priced from £13.20
|The Twang in London, Bournemouth, Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow, Oxford, Sheffield and more from 29th November, priced £21.25
|Sleeper in London, Liverpool, Sheffield, Leicester, Bristol, Oxford, Stoke and more from 2nd December, priced from £20
|Rocket from the Crypt 'Return to Monkey Island' in London, Southsea, Manchester, Dublin, Glasgow, Newcastle, Leeds and more from 30th November, priced from £20. Last tour was 4 years ago
|King King 'rescheduled from September' in London, Flintshire, Lincoln, Birmingham, Bath, Edinburgh, Sheffield and more from 1st December, priced from £20
|Frank Carter in London, Belfast, Dublin, Bristol, Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow and more from 27th November, priced from £16.50
|Sikth in London, Manchester, Glasgow, Digbeth, Birmingham, Bristol, Brighton and more from 2nd December, priced from £15
|Hookworms in London, Leeds, Liverpool, Brighton, Kings Heath, Salford, Newcastle and more from 3rd December, priced from £10
|Stone Sour with The Pretty Reckless in London, Birmingham, Leeds, Brighton, Cardiff and Glasgow from 29th November, priced from £28.50. Last tour was 5 years ago
|Mastodon in London, Cardiff, Wolverhampton, Nottingham, Newcastle, Glasgow and Manchester from 2nd December, priced from £27.50
|Destroyer in London, Brighton, Leeds, Temple Bar, Manchester, Glasgow and Newcastle from 30th November, priced from £15
|Good Charlotte in London, Southampton, Nottingham, Glasgow, Birmingham and Manchester from 27th November, priced from £27.50. Last few tickets
|Mediaeval Baebes in London, Norwich, Gloucester, Exeter, Horsham, Leicester and King's Lynn from 2nd December, priced £25
|Tide Lines in Inverness, Kirkwall, Lerwick, Scottish Borders, Edinburgh, Stornoway, Ullapool and more from 1st December, priced from £12.50
|Moulettes in London, Glasgow, Manchester, Southampton, Bristol, Aldershot, Exeter and more from 4th December, priced from £13
|Emily Maguire in London, Devon, Sheffield, Bath, Cambridge, Carlisle and Newcastle from 2nd December, priced from £12
|Karl Blau in London, Glasgow, Manchester, Leeds, Liverpool and Dublin from 2nd December, priced from £10
|Baxter Dury in London, Leeds, Glasgow, Manchester and Bristol from 29th November, priced from £10. Last tour was 3 years ago
|Fujiya & Miyagi in London, Galway, Temple Bar, Brighton and Leeds from 30th November, priced from £10
|Reginald D Hunter with Lou Sanders, Ben Target, Fin Taylor in London, Leicester, Nottingham, Birmingham, Evesham, Aldershot, Newark and many more from 1st December, priced from £15
|Tommy Tiernan 'Under the Influence' in Dublin, Castlebar, Leitrim, Donegal, Longford, Westmeath, Glasgow and more from 1st December, priced £19.25
|Doc Brown with The Haggis Horns in London, Huddersfield, Leicester, Bristol, Milton Keynes, Oxford, Sheffield and more from 29th November, priced from £13.50. Last few tickets
|Ria Lina 'Ria Lina plus Phil Pagett' in Darlington, Hartlepool, Thirsk and Northallerton from 2nd December, priced from £6
|Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets - In Concert in Liverpool, Leeds, Cardiff, Dublin, Manchester, Glasgow and Birmingham from 1st December
|Legally Blonde in London, Edinburgh, Dublin, Stoke, Sunderland, Glasgow, Birmingham and more from 27th November
|Heaven on Earth in London, Birmingham, Cardiff, Nottingham, Leeds, Manchester, Sheffield and more from 4th December
|Christmas with the Rat Pack in London, Hull, Gateshead, Halifax, Basingstoke, Brighton, Cambridge and more from 28th November, priced from £32. Last tour was 3 years ago
|Aladdin in London, Stockport, West Yorkshire, Tunbridge Wells, Torquay, Bristol and Stoke from 30th November, priced from £10
|Jack and the Beanstalk in London, Neath Port Talbot, Carmarthen, Sunderland, Glasgow, Dorset, Llanelli and more from 2nd December, priced from £13.50
|Love Actually with Live Orchestra in London, Manchester, Bristol, Glasgow, Birmingham, Edinburgh, Dublin and more from 1st December, priced from £16.50
|Nativity! The Musical in London, Manchester and Leeds from 29th November
|Cinderella various productions including ones featuring Katy Ashworth (CBeebies), David Heath (X Factor), Aiden J Harvey, Bosom Buddies (Britain's Got Talent), John Cooper, Rachel White and more.' In Bolton, Whitley Bay, Milton Keynes, Southport, Liverpool, Manchester, Birmingham and more from 2nd December, priced from £9
|Snow White On Ice in London from 4th December, priced from as little as £2
|Back to Bacharach in London, Redruth, Stockport, Aylesbury, Woking, Manchester, Southport and more from 2nd December, priced £21
|The Harry and Chris Show 'The Harry and Chris Show 2' in Cambridge, Brighton, Colchester, Newcastle, Bath, Edinburgh, Glasgow and more from 27th November, priced £12