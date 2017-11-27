The Week Ahead with Gorillaz, Orbital, The Charlatans, Katherine Jenkins, UB40, Mark Lanegan, Saint Etienne and more

Also taking place from Monday 27th November 2017:Benjamin Clementine, The Cribs, Go West, Michael Ball, The Overtones, Eliza Carthy, Space, The Twang, Sleeper, Rocket from the Crypt, King King, Frank Carter, Sikth, Hookworms, Stone Sour, Mastadon, Destroyer, Reginald D Hunter, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets - In Concert, Christmas with the Rat Pack and numerous Pantomimes and family shows

All prices are exclusive of booking fees and correct at the time of publication. Line-ups for festivals subject to last-minute changes. Click on the images for more details and to buy tickets (subject to availability). Events subject to availability or last-minute cancellations - check first before booking accommodation or travelling

This Week:

Gorillaz
 
Orbital - Image: www.loopz.co.uk
 
Image: link
The Charlatans
 
Katherine Jenkins
 
Gorillaz with Little Simz in London, Brighton, Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham and Dublin from 27th November, priced £55. Last few tickets Orbital in London and Manchester from 1st December. Last tour was 3 years ago - tickets becoming scarce. The Charlatans in London, Nottingham, Sheffield, Wolverhampton, Manchester, Glasgow, Newcastle and more from 29th November, priced from £5 Katherine Jenkins in London, Leicester, Southend, Liverpool, Manchester, Nottingham, Birmingham and more from 1st December. Last few tickets for these Christmas shows.
UB40
 
Mark Lanegan
 
Saint Etienne
 
Benjamin Clementine
 
UB40 'Cities and Towns' in London, Folkestone, Newcastle, Aberdeen, Glasgow, Leeds, Brighton and more from 4th December, priced from £35 Mark Lanegan in London, Bristol, Norwich, Wolverhampton, Newcastle, Liverpool, Aberdeen and more from 27th November, priced from £20. Last few tickets Saint Etienne in London, West Yorkshire, Glasgow, Manchester, Bristol and Sussex from 30th November, priced from £22.50 Benjamin Clementine in London, Leeds, Manchester, Gateshead and Bristol from 3rd December, priced from £18.50. Last few tickets
The Cribs
 
Go West - Photo: Chris Ryan
 
Photo: Chris Ryan
Michael Ball
 
The Overtones
 
The Cribs in London, Glasgow, Manchester, Leeds, Cambridge, Reading, Southampton and many more from 3rd December, priced from £7. Last few tickets Go West in London, Gateshead, Huddersfield, Wolverhampton, Oxford, Portsmouth, Harrogate and many more from 30th November, priced from £24. Last few tickets Michael Ball 'Michael Ball & Alfie Boe: Together Again' with Alfie Boe in London, Cardiff, Brighton, Bournemouth, Birmingham, Manchester, Leeds and more from 30th November The Overtones in London, Manchester, Gateshead, Glasgow, Cambridge, Southend, Birmingham and many more from 3rd December, priced £25
Eliza Carthy
 
Space
 
The Twang
 
Sleeper
 
Eliza Carthy 'Eliza Carthy and the Wayward Bound' in London, Dublin, Wakefield, St. Albans, Basingstoke, Gloucester, Cardiff and many more from 27th November, priced from £16.50. Last few tickets Space in London, Halifax, Liverpool, Norwich, Hull, Sheffield, Oxford and many more from 2nd December, priced from £13.20 The Twang in London, Bournemouth, Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow, Oxford, Sheffield and more from 29th November, priced £21.25 Sleeper in London, Liverpool, Sheffield, Leicester, Bristol, Oxford, Stoke and more from 2nd December, priced from £20
Rocket from the Crypt
 
King King
 
Frank Carter
 
Sikth - Image: www.facebook.com/sikthofficial
 
Image: link
Rocket from the Crypt 'Return to Monkey Island' in London, Southsea, Manchester, Dublin, Glasgow, Newcastle, Leeds and more from 30th November, priced from £20. Last tour was 4 years ago King King 'rescheduled from September' in London, Flintshire, Lincoln, Birmingham, Bath, Edinburgh, Sheffield and more from 1st December, priced from £20 Frank Carter in London, Belfast, Dublin, Bristol, Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow and more from 27th November, priced from £16.50 Sikth in London, Manchester, Glasgow, Digbeth, Birmingham, Bristol, Brighton and more from 2nd December, priced from £15
Hookworms
 
Stone Sour - Image: www.stonesour.com
 
Image: link
Mastodon
 
Destroyer
 
Hookworms in London, Leeds, Liverpool, Brighton, Kings Heath, Salford, Newcastle and more from 3rd December, priced from £10 Stone Sour with The Pretty Reckless in London, Birmingham, Leeds, Brighton, Cardiff and Glasgow from 29th November, priced from £28.50. Last tour was 5 years ago Mastodon in London, Cardiff, Wolverhampton, Nottingham, Newcastle, Glasgow and Manchester from 2nd December, priced from £27.50 Destroyer in London, Brighton, Leeds, Temple Bar, Manchester, Glasgow and Newcastle from 30th November, priced from £15
Good Charlotte
 
Mediaeval Baebes
 
 
Moulettes
 
Good Charlotte in London, Southampton, Nottingham, Glasgow, Birmingham and Manchester from 27th November, priced from £27.50. Last few tickets Mediaeval Baebes in London, Norwich, Gloucester, Exeter, Horsham, Leicester and King's Lynn from 2nd December, priced £25 Tide Lines in Inverness, Kirkwall, Lerwick, Scottish Borders, Edinburgh, Stornoway, Ullapool and more from 1st December, priced from £12.50 Moulettes in London, Glasgow, Manchester, Southampton, Bristol, Aldershot, Exeter and more from 4th December, priced from £13
Emily Maguire
 
Karl Blau
 
Baxter Dury
 
Fujiya
 
Emily Maguire in London, Devon, Sheffield, Bath, Cambridge, Carlisle and Newcastle from 2nd December, priced from £12 Karl Blau in London, Glasgow, Manchester, Leeds, Liverpool and Dublin from 2nd December, priced from £10 Baxter Dury in London, Leeds, Glasgow, Manchester and Bristol from 29th November, priced from £10. Last tour was 3 years ago Fujiya & Miyagi in London, Galway, Temple Bar, Brighton and Leeds from 30th November, priced from £10
Reginald D Hunter
 
Tommy Tiernan
 
Doc Brown
 
Ria Lina
 
Reginald D Hunter with Lou Sanders, Ben Target, Fin Taylor in London, Leicester, Nottingham, Birmingham, Evesham, Aldershot, Newark and many more from 1st December, priced from £15 Tommy Tiernan 'Under the Influence' in Dublin, Castlebar, Leitrim, Donegal, Longford, Westmeath, Glasgow and more from 1st December, priced £19.25 Doc Brown with The Haggis Horns in London, Huddersfield, Leicester, Bristol, Milton Keynes, Oxford, Sheffield and more from 29th November, priced from £13.50. Last few tickets Ria Lina 'Ria Lina plus Phil Pagett' in Darlington, Hartlepool, Thirsk and Northallerton from 2nd December, priced from £6
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
 
Legally Blonde - Image: www.legallyblondethemusical.co.uk
 
Image: link
Heaven on Earth
 
Christmas with the Rat Pack - Image: www.manchesterpalace.org.uk
 
Image: link
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets - In Concert in Liverpool, Leeds, Cardiff, Dublin, Manchester, Glasgow and Birmingham from 1st December Legally Blonde in London, Edinburgh, Dublin, Stoke, Sunderland, Glasgow, Birmingham and more from 27th November Heaven on Earth in London, Birmingham, Cardiff, Nottingham, Leeds, Manchester, Sheffield and more from 4th December Christmas with the Rat Pack in London, Hull, Gateshead, Halifax, Basingstoke, Brighton, Cambridge and more from 28th November, priced from £32. Last tour was 3 years ago
Aladdin - Image: allgigs ltd
 
Image: allgigs ltd
Jack and the Beanstalk
 
Love Actually in Concert
 
Nativity! The Musical
 
Aladdin in London, Stockport, West Yorkshire, Tunbridge Wells, Torquay, Bristol and Stoke from 30th November, priced from £10 Jack and the Beanstalk in London, Neath Port Talbot, Carmarthen, Sunderland, Glasgow, Dorset, Llanelli and more from 2nd December, priced from £13.50 Love Actually with Live Orchestra in London, Manchester, Bristol, Glasgow, Birmingham, Edinburgh, Dublin and more from 1st December, priced from £16.50 Nativity! The Musical in London, Manchester and Leeds from 29th November
Cinderella - Image: allgigs ltd
 
Image: allgigs ltd
Snow White On Ice
 
Back to Bacharach
 
The Harry and Chris Show
 
Cinderella various productions including ones featuring Katy Ashworth (CBeebies), David Heath (X Factor), Aiden J Harvey, Bosom Buddies (Britain's Got Talent), John Cooper, Rachel White and more.' In Bolton, Whitley Bay, Milton Keynes, Southport, Liverpool, Manchester, Birmingham and more from 2nd December, priced from £9 Snow White On Ice in London from 4th December, priced from as little as £2 Back to Bacharach in London, Redruth, Stockport, Aylesbury, Woking, Manchester, Southport and more from 2nd December, priced £21 The Harry and Chris Show 'The Harry and Chris Show 2' in Cambridge, Brighton, Colchester, Newcastle, Bath, Edinburgh, Glasgow and more from 27th November, priced £12
For up-to-the minute event announcements, last-minute ticket availability and exclusive competitions, follow us on our Facebook Page, our Twitter Page and/ or our Pinterest Page and don't forget to sign-up to our Newsletter.

© 2001 - 2017 AllGigs Limited, company number: 05113554. Registered office: 3 Silverdale Drive, London, SE9 4DH, England
All Rights Reserved. Use of this site is subject to our Terms and Conditions.