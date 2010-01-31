Fat Friday: Tears for Fears, James Blunt, Morrissey, , Sarah Millican, Bill Bailey, Tiësto, Gorillaz, Morrissey, Capital FM Jingle Bell Ball and more

On sale Friday On sale Friday On sale Friday On sale Friday

Live at Chelsea James Blunt the first head-liner announced, playing on 16th June 2018, from £35. Tears for Fears Brand new dates for Leeds and Nottingham, second gig for Glasgow - all in April. Limited tickets available for other UK/ Ireland dates. G3 with Joe Satriani, John Petrucci and Uli Jon Roth, April 2018 in London, Southend, Bristol, Manchester, Portsmouth and more. Morrissey on 10th March at the London Palladium due to public demand. Limited tickets available for other UK dates.

On sale tomorrow On sale Friday On sale Friday On sale now

Capital FM Jingle Bell Ball December in London with Taylor Swift, The Script, Chainsmokers, Liam Payne, Sigala, Rita Ora, Niall Horan, James Arthur, Craig David and more. Public Service Broadcasting April 2018 in Oxford, Bournemouth, Brighton, Margate, Cambridge and many more. Tickets already available for earlier shows in Dublin and Belfast. Michael McDonald March 2018 in Dublin and Manchester. Sarah Millican Control Enthusiast from 6th March 2018 to 4th December 2018 in Leeds, Bournemouth, Manchester, Blackburn, Newcastle and more around £27.50. Tickets already available for London, Lancaster, Cumbria, Weston-super-Mare and more.

On sale Friday Image: link On sale tomorrow On sale Friday On sale Friday

Bill Bailey Christmas Larks December in London from £30. Tickets already available for other shows in London, Coventry, York, Newcastle and more. Ross Noble El Hablador from 12th September 2018 to 14th December 2018 in Exeter, Salisbury, Bournemouth, Cheltenham, Swindon and many more around £27.50. Nerina Pallot on 11th April 2018 in Sheffield from £18.50. Tickets already available for London, Manchester and Glasgow. Robyn Hitchcock Robyn Hitchcock & his L.A. Squires May 2018 in London and Manchester from £20 to £25.

On sale Friday On sale Friday On sale Friday On sale Friday

The Christians 30th Anniversary dates with Hue & Cry, May 2018 in London, Wrexham and Manchester from £25 to £26. Tickets already available for Salisbury, Truro, Nottingham, Dublin and more. Gomez on 5th May 2018 in London from £32.50. Tickets already available for London, Brighton, Nottingham, Dublin and more. Cigarettes After Sex May 2018 in London and Dublin around £23. Tickets already available for London, Nottingham, Leeds, Glasgow and more. LTJ Bukem LTJ Bukem & Fabio on 28th April 2018 in London. Tickets already available for Bristol.

On sale tomorrow On sale Friday On sale Friday Image: link On sale Friday

Gorillaz on 9th June 2018 in Dublin. Tickets already available for London, Brighton, Glasgow, Manchester and more. Creamfields presents Steelyard with Tiësto on 27th May 2018 in London. Creamfields presents Steelyard with Above & Beyond on 26th May 2018 in London. David Rodigan David Rodigan And The Outlook Orchestra on 2nd March 2018 in London. Tickets already available for Northampton.

On sale Friday Image: link On sale Friday On sale now On sale Friday

Mr Scruff on 24th March 2018 in Brighton from £12. Tickets already available for Manchester, Dublin and Oxford. Aleem from 28th February 2018 to 7th March 2018 in London, Birmingham, Manchester and Glasgow around £8.50. Tickets already available for Belfast and Dublin. Rolo Tomassi April 2018 in London, Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham and Bristol from £7.50 to £10. The Vaccines on 14th April 2018 in London.

On sale Friday On sale Friday On sale Friday On sale Friday Image: twitter.com/YOUNGofficialuk

Saxon on 25th February 2018 in Hull and more from £30. Featuring Diamond Head, Magnum, Rock Goddess. Tokio Myers April 2018 in London, Gateshead, Manchester and Birmingham from £20. Tickets already available for Edinburgh. Yxng Bane March 2018 in London, Birmingham and Manchester. Y.O.U.N.G. Lazy Tour from 28th February 2018 to 5th March 2018 in London, Glasgow, Birmingham, Newcastle and Manchester.

On sale Friday On sale Friday On sale Friday Image: link On sale Friday

Trivium April 2018 in London, Bristol, Birmingham, Glasgow and Manchester from £24 to £26. Jhené Aiko Trip February 2018 in London, Birmingham and Manchester around £24.75. Colours Colours Winter Party on 26th December in Glasgow. Tickets already available for Glasgow. The Hold Steady on 9th March 2018 in London from £30.

On sale tomorrow On sale now On sale now On sale now

Joseph J. Jones March 2018 in London, Bristol, Birmingham and Brighton from £6 to £9. Itzhak Perlman Itzhak Perlman conducts The Mozart Requiem with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra on 6th May 2018 in London. Nightmares On Wax February 2018 in Brighton, Leeds, Manchester and Glasgow from £15. The Faceless February 2018 in London, Manchester, Digbeth, Glasgow, Bristol and more from £12.50 to £15.

On sale now On sale now Image: link On sale now Image: link On sale now

Witt Lowry I Could Not Plan This from 23rd January 2018 to 26th February 2018 in London, Glasgow, Manchester and Birmingham. Bob Log III March 2018 in Sheffield, Manchester, Glasgow, Kings Heath, Bristol and more from £10 to £12.50. Tickets already available for Leeds. The Lovely Eggs February 2018 in London, Lancaster, Leeds, Newcastle, Edinburgh and more from £10 to £11. Tickets already available for London and Oxford. Mike Dawes from 21st February 2018 to 5th March 2018 in Salford, Newcastle, Leeds, Birmingham, Cardiff and more from £10 to £12.50. Tickets already available for London, Liverpool and Chester.

On sale now Photo: Laurence Harvey On sale now On sale Friday On sale now Photo: Tom Leishman link