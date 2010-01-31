Fat Friday: Public Service Broadcasting, Sarah Millican, Bill Bailey, Tiësto, Gorillaz, Morrissey, Capital FM Jingle Bell Ball now featuring Taylor Swift, Ross Noble and more

Also on sale this week: Above & Beyond, Nerina Pallot, Tokio Myers, The Vaccines, Yxng Bane, Y.O.U.N.G., Trivium, Jhené Aiko, Nightmares On Wax, Bob Log III, Dan Patlansky, Aleem and more

For ticket availability and details, click on the images below. Any prices quoted are exclusive of booking fees and are subject to change.

On sale Friday unless stated otherwise. Subject to availability. More new shows added daily.

New tickets on sale this week

Paul Pledger