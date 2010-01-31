Fat Friday: Public Service Broadcasting, Sarah Millican, Bill Bailey, Tiësto, Gorillaz, Morrissey, Capital FM Jingle Bell Ball now featuring Taylor Swift, Ross Noble and more

Also on sale this week: Above & Beyond, Nerina Pallot, Tokio Myers, The Vaccines, Yxng Bane, Y.O.U.N.G., Trivium, Jhené Aiko, Nightmares On Wax, Bob Log III, Dan Patlansky, Aleem and more

Sarah Millican
 
Bill Bailey - Image: www.billbailey.co.uk
 
Morrissey
 
Capital FM Jingle Bell Ball
 
Sarah Millican Control Enthusiast from 6th March 2018 to 4th December 2018 in Leeds, Bournemouth, Manchester, Blackburn, Newcastle and more around £27.50. Tickets already available for London, Lancaster, Cumbria, Weston-super-Mare and more. Bill Bailey Christmas Larks December in London from £30. Tickets already available for other shows in London, Coventry, York, Newcastle and more. Morrissey on 10th March 2018 in London due to public demand. Tickets already available for London, Aberdeen, Glasgow, Dublin and more. Capital FM Jingle Bell Ball December in London. New names announced include Taylor Swift, The Script, Chainsmokers, Liam Payne and Sigala
Public Service Broadcasting
 
Ross Noble
 
Nerina Pallot
 
Michael McDonald
 
Public Service Broadcasting April 2018 in Oxford, Bournemouth, Brighton, Margate, Cambridge and many more. Tickets already available for earlier shows in Dublin and Belfast. Ross Noble El Hablador from 12th September 2018 to 14th December 2018 in Exeter, Salisbury, Bournemouth, Cheltenham, Swindon and many more around £27.50. Nerina Pallot on 11th April 2018 in Sheffield from £18.50. Tickets already available for London, Manchester and Glasgow. Michael McDonald March 2018 in Dublin and Manchester.
Gorillaz
 
Tiësto
 
Above & Beyond - Image: www.aboveandbeyond.nu
 
David Rodigan
 
Gorillaz on 9th June 2018 in Dublin. Tickets already available for London, Brighton, Glasgow, Manchester and more. Tiësto on 27th May 2018 in London. Above & Beyond on 26th May 2018 in London. David Rodigan David Rodigan And The Outlook Orchestra on 20th March 2018 in London. Tickets already available for Northampton.
Mr Scruff - Image: www.mrscruff.com
 
Aleem
 
Rolo Tomassi
 
The Vaccines
 
Mr Scruff on 24th March 2018 in Brighton from £12. Tickets already available for Manchester, Dublin and Oxford. Aleem from 28th February 2018 to 7th March 2018 in London, Birmingham, Manchester and Glasgow around £8.50. Tickets already available for Belfast and Dublin. Rolo Tomassi April 2018 in London, Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham and Bristol from £7.50 to £10. The Vaccines on 14th April 2018 in London.
Saxon
 
Tokio Myers
 
Yxng Bane
 
Y.O.U.N.G. - Image: twitter.com/YOUNGofficialuk
 
Saxon on 25th February 2018 in Hull and more from £30. Featuring Diamond Head, Magnum, Rock Goddess. Tokio Myers April 2018 in London, Gateshead, Manchester and Birmingham from £20. Tickets already available for Edinburgh. Yxng Bane March 2018 in London, Birmingham and Manchester. Y.O.U.N.G. Lazy Tour from 28th February 2018 to 5th March 2018 in London, Glasgow, Birmingham, Newcastle and Manchester.
Trivium
 
Jhené Aiko
 
Nightmares On Wax
 
The Faceless
 
Trivium April 2018 in London, Bristol, Birmingham, Glasgow and Manchester from £24 to £26. Jhené Aiko Trip February 2018 in London, Birmingham and Manchester around £24.75. Nightmares On Wax February 2018 in Brighton, Leeds, Manchester and Glasgow from £15. The Faceless February 2018 in London, Manchester, Digbeth, Glasgow, Bristol and more from £12.50 to £15.
Witt Lowry
 
Bob Log III - Image: www.boblog111.com
 
The Lovely Eggs - Image: www.myspace.com/thelovelyeggs
 
Mike Dawes
 
Witt Lowry I Could Not Plan This from 23rd January 2018 to 26th February 2018 in London, Glasgow, Manchester and Birmingham. Bob Log III March 2018 in Sheffield, Manchester, Glasgow, Kings Heath, Bristol and more from £10 to £12.50. Tickets already available for Leeds. The Lovely Eggs February 2018 in London, Lancaster, Leeds, Newcastle, Edinburgh and more from £10 to £11. Tickets already available for London and Oxford. Mike Dawes from 21st February 2018 to 5th March 2018 in Salford, Newcastle, Leeds, Birmingham, Cardiff and more from £10 to £12.50. Tickets already available for London, Liverpool and Chester.
Dan Patlansky - Photo: Laurence Harvey
 
Pinegrove
 
Public Access TV
 
Eliza and the Bear - Photo: Tom Leishman www.tomleishman.com
 
Dan Patlansky March 2018 in London, Newcastle, Staffordshire, Bristol and Sheffield from £16 to £17.50. Tickets already available for Manchester. Pinegrove March 2018 in London, Bristol, Glasgow, Liverpool and Brighton from £15 to £17.50. Public Access T.V. February 2018 in Glasgow, Leeds, Manchester, Kings Heath and Bristol around £8. Tickets already available for London, Newcastle and Southampton. Eliza and the Bear March 2018 in London, Manchester, Sheffield, Bristol and Birmingham from £12 to £15. Tickets already available for Glasgow.

New tickets on sale this week

Adore Delano - Image: www.facebook.com/AdoreDelanoOfficial
Adore Delano
Vance Joy
Vance Joy
Lulu
Lulu
Ricky Gervais
Ricky Gervais
Lee Scratch Perry
Lee Scratch Perry
Glenn Tilbrook
Glenn Tilbrook
Hawkwind
Hawkwind
Itzhak Perlman - Image: www.itzhakperlman.com
Itzhak Perlman
Damien Jurado
Damien Jurado
Leinster Rugby - Logo: www.leinsterrugby.ie
Leinster Rugby
Declan McKenna
Declan McKenna
Cigarettes After Sex
Cigarettes After Sex

