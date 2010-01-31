Fat Friday: Michael Bublé, Peter Kay, The Wombats, Jeff Lynne's ELO, a-ha, Plan B and more

On sale Sunday Image: link On sale tomorrow On sale tomorrow On sale tomorrow

Peter Kay Have Gags Will Travel, his first tour in eight years, will cover key arena venues across the UK right through until 2019. Michael Bublé July in London (Barclaycard British Summer Time in Hyde Park) and Dublin (Croke Park) around £67.95. The Wombats March in London, Belfast, Dublin, Cardiff, Sheffield and many more around £23. Jeff Lynne's ELO UK/ Ireland arena tour from 30th September in London, Nottingham, Glasgow, Manchester, Dublin and more.

On sale tomorrow On sale tomorrow On sale tomorrow On sale tomorrow

a-ha Electric Summer with OMD June in Canterbury, Yeovil, Cambridge, Doncaster, Blackpool and more from £45. Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds on 3rd June in Hackney's Victoria Park. Tickets already available for Dublin. Plan B from 26th April in London, Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Newcastle and more around £32.50. Steps Summer of Steps Tour with Blue from 26th May in Cheltenham, Darlington, Peterborough, Llanelli, Canterbury and many more from £39.50.

On sale tomorrow On sale tomorrow On sale tomorrow On sale tomorrow

UB40 Royal Albert Hall concert announced for 25th June in London from £65. Tickets already available for Folkestone, Newcastle, Aberdeen and more. Nerina Pallot April in London, Edinburgh, Manchester, Hull, Preston and more around £22.50. Patti Smith June in Brighton and Manchester from £40. tUnE-yArDs March in London and Edinburgh around £22.50.

On sale tomorrow On sale tomorrow On sale tomorrow On sale tomorrow

They Might Be Giants from 21st September in Leeds, Cambridge, Bristol and Manchester from £25. Ezra Furman May in London, Bristol, Manchester, Glasgow and Dublin around £21.50. Fever Ray Rare UK gig, March in London and Manchester from £27.50 to £29.50. LCD Soundsystem on 27th May in Glasgow from £45. Tickets already available for Dublin.

On sale tomorrow On sale tomorrow On sale tomorrow On sale tomorrow

The Vamps Summer Saturday Live on 25th August in Newmarket from £33. Tickets already available for London, Sheffield, Bournemouth, Cardiff and more. Reef The Britrock Must Be Destroyed! Tour May with The Wildhearts and Terrorvision in London, Manchester, Digbeth, Glasgow and Newcastle around £29.50. Fat Freddy's Drop November 2018 in London, Birmingham and Manchester from £26.50 to £38.50. The Australian Pink Floyd Show from 9th November 2018 in London, Ipswich, Southend, Margate, Birmingham and many more.

On sale tomorrow On sale tomorrow On sale tomorrow On sale tomorrow

Stiff Little Fingers March in London, Cardiff, Bristol, Manchester, Nottingham and more around £22.50. Little Comets April in London, Nottingham, Sheffield, Bristol, Oxford and more from £15 to £16. Mongol Horde Frank Turner's band have announced a short January tour, covering London, Manchester and Birmingham around £15. Krept & Konan on 21st March in London from £22.

On sale now On sale tomorrow On sale tomorrow On sale tomorrow

Dan and Phil Dan and Phil World Tour May in London, Glasgow, Cardiff and Dublin. Brothers Osborne May in London, Bristol, Brighton, Birmingham, Manchester and more around £22. Maleek Berry February in London, Birmingham and Manchester from £12.50 to £16.50. Wiley February in Manchester, Birmingham, Bristol and Nottingham. Tickets already available for London.

On sale tomorrow On sale tomorrow On sale tomorrow On sale tomorrow

Tom Walker March in London, Exeter, Southampton, Nottingham, Bristol and more around £12.65. Pale Waves DIY Class of 2018 Tour with Our Girl and BLOXX from 31st January in London, Dublin, Tunbridge Wells, Guildford, Cambridge and many more around £10. Aquilo April in London, Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham and Bristol from £11 to £14. EDEN April in London, Dublin, Glasgow, Manchester and Birmingham around £15.

On sale tomorrow On sale now On sale tomorrow On sale tomorrow

Moon Duo from 30th January in London, Kings Heath, Edinburgh, Salford, Liverpool and more around £15. John Bishop Winging It from 11th January in London, Sheffield, Sunderland, Belfast, Dublin and many more around £38. Paul Weller Second Dublin gig on 12th February. Tickets already available for London, Belfast, Brighton and more. Joe Lycett from 10th June 2018 to 30th November 2018 in London, Aberdeen, Sheffield, Newcastle, Milton Keynes and many more. Tickets already available for London, Bristol, Bath, Taunton and more.

On sale tomorrow On sale tomorrow On sale tomorrow On sale tomorrow

Benjamin Zephaniah The Life and Rhymes of Benjamin Zephaniah on 16th June 2018 in London from £25. Jools Holland and his Rhythm 'n Blues Orchestra on 14th July 2018 in Blackburn. Tickets already available for London, Nottingham, Northampton, Manchester and more. Eric Bibb on 25th April in Dublin. Lee Scratch Perry March in Liverpool, Limerick and Southsea around £25. Tickets already available for Dublin and Cornwall.

On sale now On sale today On sale now On sale now

Jhené Aiko Second London gig added for 5th February. Limited tickets available for Glasgow, Birmingham and Manchester. The Art Ensemble of Chicago on 4th June in London from £20. Dave Gorman With Great PowerPoint Comes Great ResponsibilityPoint from 6th September in Salford, Edinburgh, Leicester, Newcastle and many more from £27.50. Steel Panther January in London, Nottingham, Bristol, Dublin, Belfast and more from £30 to £35.

On sale now Image: link On sale now On sale now Image: twitter.com/PlanetOfZeus On sale now