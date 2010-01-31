Fat Friday: Morrissey, All Points East with LCD Soundsystem The xx and Bjork, Tears For Fears, Rita Ora, Franz Ferdinand, Don Broco, Sheridan Smith and more

Also on sale this week: Young Fathers, Liam Gallagher, Trevor Noah, The Temperance Movement, British Sea Power, Walking with Dinosaurs - The Arena Spectacular, First Aid Kit, KYGO, Girl Ray, The Handsome Family, Marmozets, Chloe Howl and more

For ticket availability and details, click on the images below. Any prices quoted are exclusive of booking fees and are subject to change.

On sale Friday unless stated otherwise. Subject to availability. More new shows added daily.

On sale Friday
Morrissey
 
On sale Friday
Rita Ora
 
On sale tomorrow
All Points East - Image: twitter.com/allpointseastuk
 
Image: twitter.com/allpointseastuk
On sale Friday
Franz Ferdinand
 
Morrissey from 16th February 2018 to 9th March 2018 in London, Aberdeen, Glasgow, Dublin, Newcastle and more around £49.50. Rita Ora May 2018 in London, Glasgow, Leeds, Newcastle, Manchester and more around £32.50. All Points East May 2018 in London. Tickets already available for London. LCD Soundsystem, The xx, Bjork and more. Franz Ferdinand Always Ascending tour starting in February 2018 in London, Manchester, Nottingham, Newcastle, Glasgow and more around £29.50.
On sale Friday
Tears for Fears
 
On sale Friday
Young Fathers
 
On sale Friday
Liam Gallagher
 
On sale Friday
Trevor Noah
 
Tears for Fears Rule the World Tour starting in May 2018 in London, Dublin, Cardiff, Birmingham, Glasgow and more. Young Fathers on 20th March 2018 in Birmingham and more from £16. Liam Gallagher on 15th June 2018 in Dublin. Tickets already available for London, Newcastle, Leeds, Glasgow and more. Trevor Noah End of Days on 19th May 2018 in London.
On sale Friday
Sheridan Smith - Image: www.legallyblondethemusical.co.uk
 
Image: link
On sale Friday
The Temperance Movement
 
On sale Friday
British Sea Power
 
On sale Friday
LCD Soundsystem - Image: www.lcdsoundsystem.com
 
Image: link
Sheridan Smith April 2018 in London, Gateshead, Liverpool, Manchester, Blackpool and more around £85. The Temperance Movement A Deeper Cut from 19th February 2018 to 9th March 2018 in London, Brighton, Cambridge, Birmingham, Bristol and many more from £13.50 to £17.50. Tickets already available for London, Chester, York, Hull and more. British Sea Power from 6th February 2018 to 4th May 2018 in London, Dublin, Belfast, Sheffield, Cardiff and many more around £18.50. Tickets already available for Manchester. LCD Soundsystem on 5th June 2018 in Dublin. Also appearing at London's All Points East (see above).
On sale Friday
Testament - Image: www.testamentlegions.com
 
Image: link
On sale Friday
Walking with Dinosaurs - The Arena Spectacular
 
The Arena Spectacular
On sale Friday
First Aid Kit
 
On sale Friday
Andreya Triana
 
Testament from 29th March 2018 to 4th April 2018 in London, Bristol, Manchester, Birmingham and Glasgow from £20 to £25. Walking with Dinosaurs - The Arena Spectacular from 20th July 2018 to 30th December 2018 in London, Newcastle, Birmingham, Liverpool, Manchester and more. First Aid Kit on 26th February 2018 and 1st March 2018 in London and Manchester around £27.50. Tickets already available for London. Andreya Triana on 12th December in London.
On sale Friday
Idlewild
 
On sale Friday
The Wailers - Image: www.wailers.com
 
Image: link
On sale Friday
A Perfect Circle
 
On sale Friday
KYGO
 
Idlewild The Remote Part - 15th anniversary - The Remote Part on 17th December in London. Tickets already available for Glasgow. The Wailers March 2018 in Birmingham and Nottingham from £23.50. Tickets already available for London. A Perfect Circle June 2018 in London and Manchester from £32.50 to £45. KYGO on 25th February 2018 in London.
On sale Thursday
Hothouse Flowers - Image: www.hothouseflowers.com
 
Image: link
On sale tomorrow
Toyah
 
On sale Friday
Don Broco - Photo: Tom Barnes www.tombarnesphoto.com
 
Photo: Tom Barnes link
On sale Friday
Marmozets
 
Hothouse Flowers on 22nd February 2018 in Dublin. Toyah on 9th June 2018 in Newcastle from £20. Don Broco February 2018 in Portsmouth, Bristol, Cardiff, Norwich, Nottingham and many more from £20. Tickets already available for London. Marmozets February 2018 in Cardiff, Southampton, Cambridge, Nottingham, Sheffield and more from £13. Tickets already available for London, Southsea, Norwich, Bristol and more.
On sale tomorrow
The Handsome Family - Image: www.handsomefamily.com
 
Image: link
On sale tomorrow
Girl Ray - Image: twitter.com/G1RLRAY
 
Image: twitter.com/G1RLRAY
On sale tomorrow
Protomartyr - Photo: Angel Ceballos robotangel.carbonmade.com
 
Photo: Angel Ceballos link
On sale tomorrow
Hed PE
 
The Handsome Family March 2018 in London, Digbeth, Liverpool, Manchester, Cardiff and more around £20. More tickets on sale Thursday. Girl Ray on 18th April 2018 in London from £12.50. Tickets already available for London, Leeds, Northern Quarter, Glasgow and more. Protomartyr on 10th May 2018 in London from £12.50. Tickets already available for London, Brighton, Newcastle, Glasgow and more. Hed P.E on 17th January 2018 in Bristol from £15.
On sale Friday
SYML
 
On sale Friday
Arcane Roots
 
On sale Friday
Frightened Rabbit
 
On sale Friday
Chloe Howl
 
SYML February 2018 in London, Fallowfield and Dublin around £11. Tickets already available for London. Arcane Roots March 2018 in Sheffield and Birmingham from £13. Tickets already available for London and Wolverhampton. Frightened Rabbit March 2018 in London and Manchester around £20. Chloe Howl on 7th February 2018 in London. Tickets already available for London.

