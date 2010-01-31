Fat Friday: Morrissey, All Points East with LCD Soundsystem The xx and Bjork, Tears For Fears, Rita Ora, Franz Ferdinand, Don Broco, Sheridan Smith and more
Also on sale this week: Young Fathers, Liam Gallagher, Trevor Noah, The Temperance Movement, British Sea Power, Walking with Dinosaurs - The Arena Spectacular, First Aid Kit, KYGO, Girl Ray, The Handsome Family, Marmozets, Chloe Howl and more
|Morrissey from 16th February 2018 to 9th March 2018 in London, Aberdeen, Glasgow, Dublin, Newcastle and more around £49.50.
|Rita Ora May 2018 in London, Glasgow, Leeds, Newcastle, Manchester and more around £32.50.
|All Points East May 2018 in London. Tickets already available for London. LCD Soundsystem, The xx, Bjork and more.
|Franz Ferdinand Always Ascending tour starting in February 2018 in London, Manchester, Nottingham, Newcastle, Glasgow and more around £29.50.
|Tears for Fears Rule the World Tour starting in May 2018 in London, Dublin, Cardiff, Birmingham, Glasgow and more.
|Young Fathers on 20th March 2018 in Birmingham and more from £16.
|Liam Gallagher on 15th June 2018 in Dublin. Tickets already available for London, Newcastle, Leeds, Glasgow and more.
|Trevor Noah End of Days on 19th May 2018 in London.
|Sheridan Smith April 2018 in London, Gateshead, Liverpool, Manchester, Blackpool and more around £85.
|The Temperance Movement A Deeper Cut from 19th February 2018 to 9th March 2018 in London, Brighton, Cambridge, Birmingham, Bristol and many more from £13.50 to £17.50. Tickets already available for London, Chester, York, Hull and more.
|British Sea Power from 6th February 2018 to 4th May 2018 in London, Dublin, Belfast, Sheffield, Cardiff and many more around £18.50. Tickets already available for Manchester.
|LCD Soundsystem on 5th June 2018 in Dublin. Also appearing at London's All Points East (see above).
|Testament from 29th March 2018 to 4th April 2018 in London, Bristol, Manchester, Birmingham and Glasgow from £20 to £25.
|Walking with Dinosaurs - The Arena Spectacular from 20th July 2018 to 30th December 2018 in London, Newcastle, Birmingham, Liverpool, Manchester and more.
|First Aid Kit on 26th February 2018 and 1st March 2018 in London and Manchester around £27.50. Tickets already available for London.
|Andreya Triana on 12th December in London.
|Idlewild The Remote Part - 15th anniversary - The Remote Part on 17th December in London. Tickets already available for Glasgow.
|The Wailers March 2018 in Birmingham and Nottingham from £23.50. Tickets already available for London.
|A Perfect Circle June 2018 in London and Manchester from £32.50 to £45.
|KYGO on 25th February 2018 in London.
|Hothouse Flowers on 22nd February 2018 in Dublin.
|Toyah on 9th June 2018 in Newcastle from £20.
|Don Broco February 2018 in Portsmouth, Bristol, Cardiff, Norwich, Nottingham and many more from £20. Tickets already available for London.
|Marmozets February 2018 in Cardiff, Southampton, Cambridge, Nottingham, Sheffield and more from £13. Tickets already available for London, Southsea, Norwich, Bristol and more.
|The Handsome Family March 2018 in London, Digbeth, Liverpool, Manchester, Cardiff and more around £20. More tickets on sale Thursday.
|Girl Ray on 18th April 2018 in London from £12.50. Tickets already available for London, Leeds, Northern Quarter, Glasgow and more.
|Protomartyr on 10th May 2018 in London from £12.50. Tickets already available for London, Brighton, Newcastle, Glasgow and more.
|Hed P.E on 17th January 2018 in Bristol from £15.
|SYML February 2018 in London, Fallowfield and Dublin around £11. Tickets already available for London.
|Arcane Roots March 2018 in Sheffield and Birmingham from £13. Tickets already available for London and Wolverhampton.
|Frightened Rabbit March 2018 in London and Manchester around £20.
|Chloe Howl on 7th February 2018 in London. Tickets already available for London.
