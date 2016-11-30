The Week Ahead with Ne-Yo, Biffy Clyro, White Lies, The Human League, The Snowman, Primal Scream, Jon Richardson and lots more

Ne-Yo in London, Norwich, Cardiff, Newcastle, Glasgow, Manchester, Brighton and more from 24th November, priced from £40 Biffy Clyro in London, Dublin, Belfast, Glasgow, Aberdeen, Newcastle, Manchester and more from 26th November, priced from £34. Last few tickets White Lies in London, Nottingham, Manchester, Liverpool, Glasgow, Birmingham, Leeds and many more from 22nd November, priced from £20. Last few tickets. Last tour was 3 years ago The Human League 'A Very British Synthesizer Group Tour' in London, Llandudno, Bournemouth, Cardiff, Southend, Leicester, Bristol and many more from 23rd November. Last few tickets, selling fast

Primal Scream with Bo Ningen in London, Edinburgh, Motherwell, Inverness, Kilmarnock, Dunfermline, Liverpool and many more from 21st November, priced from £26.50. Last few tickets Levellers 'Levelling the Land' with Gaz Brookfield in London, Cardiff, Bristol, Plymouth, Manchester, Nottingham, Newcastle and many more from 23rd November, priced from £25. Last few tickets, some close to selling out Reef in Leeds, West Yorkshire, Lincoln, Bath, Reading, Falmouth, Bridport and more from 24th November, priced from £19. Last few tickets Bullet for my Valentine 'The Poison' tour with Killswitch Engage, Cane Hill in London, Newport, Bournemouth, Newcastle, Sheffield, Glasgow, Inverness and more from 24th November, priced £30. Last few tickets

The Orb in Sheffield, Manchester, Glasgow, Norwich, Brighton, Nottingham, Southampton and more from 24th November, priced £20 Alter Bridge with Gojira, Volbeat in London, Manchester, Nottingham, Birmingham, Cardiff, Glasgow and Leeds from 23rd November, priced £30. Last tour was 3 years ago - don't miss, should sell out Marillion in London, Aylesbury, Manchester, Glasgow, Leeds and Cardiff from 27th November, priced from £25. Last few tickets The Wedding Present appearing in London, Rochester, Southsea, Exeter, Bristol, Belfast, Limerick and many more from 21st November, priced from £16

Bad Manners in London, Poole, Milton Keynes, Doncaster, Chester, St. Albans, Grimsby and many more from 25th November, priced from £15. Last few tickets The Overtones in London, Dunfermline, Glasgow, Blackpool, Manchester, Reading, Southend and many more from 23rd November, priced from £22.50. Last few tickets The Fratellis 'Costello Music 10th Anniversary' in London, Nottingham, Norwich, Manchester, Liverpool, Sheffield, Bristol and more from 26th November, priced £17.50. Last few tickets for these exclusive shows Felix Riebl in London, Dublin, Glasgow, Newcastle, Cardiff, Kings Heath, Manchester and more from 22nd November, priced from £20

Pierce the Veil in London, Cardiff, Birmingham, Nottingham, Newcastle, Glasgow, Manchester and more from 25th November, priced from £10.75. Last few tickets Suicide Silence in London, Glasgow, Southampton, Manchester, Birmingham and Bristol from 24th November, priced from £14 The Lemon Twigs in London, Kings Heath, Leeds, Liverpool, Glasgow and Manchester from 28th November, priced from £7. Last few tickets Future of the Left in London, Manchester, Leeds, Birmingham, Cambridge, Southampton and Bristol from 23rd November, priced from £12

Emmy the Great in London, Cardiff, Gloucester, York, Liverpool, Sheffield and Brighton from 28th November, priced from £14. Last few tickets Lewis Watson in Bedford, Sheffield, Norwich, Leicester, Cardiff, Leeds and Edinburgh from 26th November, priced £12.50 Jens Lekman in London, Dublin, Leeds, Manchester and Glasgow from 21st November, priced from £15. Last few tickets. Last tour was 4 years ago Last in Line with The Wild Lies in London, Bristol, Nottingham, Wolverhampton, Newcastle and Belfast from 25th November, priced from £17.50. Last tour was 3 years ago

Mostly Autumn in St. Helens, Norwich, Wolverhampton, Manchester and Southampton from 26th November, priced from £15 Cara Dillon 'Upon a Winter's Night' in London, Exeter, Salford, Lowdham, Devon, Cambridge and Edinburgh from 23rd November, priced from £20. Last few tickets Albert Lee 'Albert Lee & Peter Asher' in Worcester, Falmouth, Exmouth, Bristol, Oswestry, Kinross and Liverpool from 22nd November, priced from £20 - don't miss this exclusive pairing Katie Melua with The Gori Women's Choir in London, Guildford, Bristol, Southampton, Leicester, Liverpool, Birmingham and more from 23rd November. Last few tickets. Last tour was 3 years ago

Nigel Kennedy in Brighton on 25th November, priced £40 - exclusive Purple Rain 'A Celebration of Prince' in London, York, Nottingham, Manchester, Bath, Brighton, Cambridge and many more from 25th November, priced from £10. Last few tickets G4 in London, Norwich, Lincoln, Birmingham, Bristol, Bournemouth, Derby and many more from 22nd November, priced from £22.50. Last few tickets The Glenn Miller Orchestra [UK] in London, Woking, York, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Birmingham, Liverpool and more from 27th November, priced £30.50

Janet Devlin in London, Carlisle, Edinburgh, Aberdeen, Newcastle, Worthing, Totnes and more from 23rd November, priced from £10 Jim Bob with Chris T-T in London, Leeds, Middlesbrough, Manchester, Devizes, Cambridge, Leicester and more from 24th November, priced from £10. Last few tickets. Last tour was 3 years ago Little Barrie in London, Leeds, Birmingham, Bristol, Manchester, Newcastle, Glasgow and more from 24th November, priced from £3 Military Wives Choir 'Home for Christmas' in Hampshire, Durham, Bradford, Norwich, Exeter and Lichfield from 21st November, priced £25

Steve-O in London, Dublin, Leicester, Sheffield, Birmingham, Oxford, Liverpool and more from 24th November, priced from £17.50. Last tour was 5 years ago Jinkx Monsoon and Major Scales 'Unwrapped' in London from 21st November Bridget Christie in London and Salford from 22nd November, priced from £17 Jon Richardson in London, Burton, Chorley, Hertfordshire, Melton Mowbray, Douglas, King's Lynn and many more from 23rd November, priced from £14. Last few tickets

The Russian State Ballet in Scarborough, Manchester, Buxton, Portsmouth, Brighton, Blackpool, Bristol and more from 27th November, priced £32 Swan Lake in London, Brighton, Blackpool, Bristol, Basingstoke, Norwich, Leicester and more from 25th November. Last few tickets National Ballet of China 'The Peony Pavillion' in London and Salford from 22nd November. Last tour was 8 years ago English National Ballet 'The Nutcracker' in Milton Keynes and Liverpool from 23rd November

