The Week Ahead with Ne-Yo, Biffy Clyro, White Lies, The Human League, The Snowman, Primal Scream, Jon Richardson and lots more

Also taking place from Monday 21st November: Jens Lekman, Cara Dillon, Katie Melua, Levellers, Reef, Bullet for my Valentine, The Orb, Alter Bridge, Marillion, The Wedding Present, The Fratellis, The Lemon Twigs, Felix Riebl, Future of the Left, G4, Janet Devlin, Military Wives Choir, English National Ballet, Jon Richardson, Christmas At Kew and more festive shows including pantos (oh yes there are)

This week:

Ne-Yo
 
Biffy Clyro
 
White Lies
 
The Human League
 
Ne-Yo in London, Norwich, Cardiff, Newcastle, Glasgow, Manchester, Brighton and more from 24th November, priced from £40 Biffy Clyro in London, Dublin, Belfast, Glasgow, Aberdeen, Newcastle, Manchester and more from 26th November, priced from £34. Last few tickets White Lies in London, Nottingham, Manchester, Liverpool, Glasgow, Birmingham, Leeds and many more from 22nd November, priced from £20. Last few tickets. Last tour was 3 years ago The Human League 'A Very British Synthesizer Group Tour' in London, Llandudno, Bournemouth, Cardiff, Southend, Leicester, Bristol and many more from 23rd November. Last few tickets, selling fast
Primal Scream - Image: www.primalscream.net
 
The Levellers - Photo: Ami Barwell www.musicphotographer.co.uk
 
Reef
 
Bullet for my Valentine
 
Primal Scream with Bo Ningen in London, Edinburgh, Motherwell, Inverness, Kilmarnock, Dunfermline, Liverpool and many more from 21st November, priced from £26.50. Last few tickets Levellers 'Levelling the Land' with Gaz Brookfield in London, Cardiff, Bristol, Plymouth, Manchester, Nottingham, Newcastle and many more from 23rd November, priced from £25. Last few tickets, some close to selling out Reef in Leeds, West Yorkshire, Lincoln, Bath, Reading, Falmouth, Bridport and more from 24th November, priced from £19. Last few tickets Bullet for my Valentine 'The Poison' tour with Killswitch Engage, Cane Hill in London, Newport, Bournemouth, Newcastle, Sheffield, Glasgow, Inverness and more from 24th November, priced £30. Last few tickets
The Orb
 
Alter Bridge
 
Marillion
 
The Wedding Present
 
The Orb in Sheffield, Manchester, Glasgow, Norwich, Brighton, Nottingham, Southampton and more from 24th November, priced £20 Alter Bridge with Gojira, Volbeat in London, Manchester, Nottingham, Birmingham, Cardiff, Glasgow and Leeds from 23rd November, priced £30. Last tour was 3 years ago - don't miss, should sell out Marillion in London, Aylesbury, Manchester, Glasgow, Leeds and Cardiff from 27th November, priced from £25. Last few tickets The Wedding Present appearing in London, Rochester, Southsea, Exeter, Bristol, Belfast, Limerick and many more from 21st November, priced from £16
Bad Manners
 
The Overtones - Image: www.theovertones.tv
 
The Fratellis
 
Felix Riebl (the Cat Empire)
 
Bad Manners in London, Poole, Milton Keynes, Doncaster, Chester, St. Albans, Grimsby and many more from 25th November, priced from £15. Last few tickets The Overtones in London, Dunfermline, Glasgow, Blackpool, Manchester, Reading, Southend and many more from 23rd November, priced from £22.50. Last few tickets The Fratellis 'Costello Music 10th Anniversary' in London, Nottingham, Norwich, Manchester, Liverpool, Sheffield, Bristol and more from 26th November, priced £17.50. Last few tickets for these exclusive shows Felix Riebl in London, Dublin, Glasgow, Newcastle, Cardiff, Kings Heath, Manchester and more from 22nd November, priced from £20
Pierce the Veil
 
Suicide Silence
 
The Lemon Twigs - Image: www.thelemontwigs.com
 
Future of the Left
 
Pierce the Veil in London, Cardiff, Birmingham, Nottingham, Newcastle, Glasgow, Manchester and more from 25th November, priced from £10.75. Last few tickets Suicide Silence in London, Glasgow, Southampton, Manchester, Birmingham and Bristol from 24th November, priced from £14 The Lemon Twigs in London, Kings Heath, Leeds, Liverpool, Glasgow and Manchester from 28th November, priced from £7. Last few tickets Future of the Left in London, Manchester, Leeds, Birmingham, Cambridge, Southampton and Bristol from 23rd November, priced from £12
Emmy the Great
 
Lewis Watson
 
Jens Lekman
 
Last in Line - Photo: Ross Halfin
 
Emmy the Great in London, Cardiff, Gloucester, York, Liverpool, Sheffield and Brighton from 28th November, priced from £14. Last few tickets Lewis Watson in Bedford, Sheffield, Norwich, Leicester, Cardiff, Leeds and Edinburgh from 26th November, priced £12.50 Jens Lekman in London, Dublin, Leeds, Manchester and Glasgow from 21st November, priced from £15. Last few tickets. Last tour was 4 years ago Last in Line with The Wild Lies in London, Bristol, Nottingham, Wolverhampton, Newcastle and Belfast from 25th November, priced from £17.50. Last tour was 3 years ago
Mostly Autumn
 
Cara Dillon - Image: www.caradillon.co.uk
 
Albert Lee - Photo: Mandy Hall
 
Katie Melua - Photo: Josh Shinner
 
Mostly Autumn in St. Helens, Norwich, Wolverhampton, Manchester and Southampton from 26th November, priced from £15 Cara Dillon 'Upon a Winter's Night' in London, Exeter, Salford, Lowdham, Devon, Cambridge and Edinburgh from 23rd November, priced from £20. Last few tickets Albert Lee 'Albert Lee & Peter Asher' in Worcester, Falmouth, Exmouth, Bristol, Oswestry, Kinross and Liverpool from 22nd November, priced from £20 - don't miss this exclusive pairing Katie Melua with The Gori Women's Choir in London, Guildford, Bristol, Southampton, Leicester, Liverpool, Birmingham and more from 23rd November. Last few tickets. Last tour was 3 years ago
Nigel Kennedy
 
Purple Rain
 
G4
 
The Glenn Miller Orchestra
 
Nigel Kennedy in Brighton on 25th November, priced £40 - exclusive Purple Rain 'A Celebration of Prince' in London, York, Nottingham, Manchester, Bath, Brighton, Cambridge and many more from 25th November, priced from £10. Last few tickets G4 in London, Norwich, Lincoln, Birmingham, Bristol, Bournemouth, Derby and many more from 22nd November, priced from £22.50. Last few tickets The Glenn Miller Orchestra [UK] in London, Woking, York, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Birmingham, Liverpool and more from 27th November, priced £30.50
Janet Devlin
 
Jim Bob
 
Little Barrie
 
Military Wives Choir - Image: www.militarywiveschoir.com
 
Janet Devlin in London, Carlisle, Edinburgh, Aberdeen, Newcastle, Worthing, Totnes and more from 23rd November, priced from £10 Jim Bob with Chris T-T in London, Leeds, Middlesbrough, Manchester, Devizes, Cambridge, Leicester and more from 24th November, priced from £10. Last few tickets. Last tour was 3 years ago Little Barrie in London, Leeds, Birmingham, Bristol, Manchester, Newcastle, Glasgow and more from 24th November, priced from £3 Military Wives Choir 'Home for Christmas' in Hampshire, Durham, Bradford, Norwich, Exeter and Lichfield from 21st November, priced £25
Steve-O
 
Jinkx Monsoon and Major Scales
 
Bridget Christie
 
Jon Richardson
 
Steve-O in London, Dublin, Leicester, Sheffield, Birmingham, Oxford, Liverpool and more from 24th November, priced from £17.50. Last tour was 5 years ago Jinkx Monsoon and Major Scales 'Unwrapped' in London from 21st November Bridget Christie in London and Salford from 22nd November, priced from £17 Jon Richardson in London, Burton, Chorley, Hertfordshire, Melton Mowbray, Douglas, King's Lynn and many more from 23rd November, priced from £14. Last few tickets
The Russian State Ballet of Siberia
 
Swan Lake
 
The Peony Pavillion - Image: www.ballet.org.cn
 
English National Ballet
 
The Russian State Ballet in Scarborough, Manchester, Buxton, Portsmouth, Brighton, Blackpool, Bristol and more from 27th November, priced £32 Swan Lake in London, Brighton, Blackpool, Bristol, Basingstoke, Norwich, Leicester and more from 25th November. Last few tickets National Ballet of China 'The Peony Pavillion' in London and Salford from 22nd November. Last tour was 8 years ago English National Ballet 'The Nutcracker' in Milton Keynes and Liverpool from 23rd November
Peter Pan
 
Snow White - Image: allgigs ltd
 
The Snowman
 
Christmas At Kew
 
Peter Pan in London, Stockport, Woking and Bristol from 24th November, priced from £39 Snow White in London, Torquay, Woking, Liverpool, Rochdale, Southport and Salford from 22nd November The Snowman in London, Dublin and York from 23rd November - the perennial festive family favourite available now! Christmas At Kew in London from 23rd November, priced from £16 - don't miss the festive magic of London's amazing Kew
