The Week Ahead with Black Sabbath, Rival Sons, Donny Osmond, Glenn Hughes, The Flaming Lips, Omid Djalili and more
Also from 16th January onwards: Lee Nelson, Stephen K. Amos, Andy Parsons, Alabama 3, Chris Duncan, Candlebox, Martha Wainwright, Crazy Town, Jim Moray, A Day To Remember, Cass McCombs, Francis Dunnery, Vex Red, Calexico and other Celtic Connections shows and more
All prices are exclusive of booking fees and correct at the time of publication. Line-ups for festivals subject to last-minute changes. Click on the images for more details and to buy tickets (subject to availability)
This week:
|Black Sabbath with Rival Sons in London, Dublin, Manchester, Glasgow, Leeds and Birmingham from 20th January. Last few tickets. Last tour was 3 years ago
|Rival Sons in Belfast, Liverpool, Sheffield and Cambridge from 21st January, priced from £17. Last few tickets
|Donny Osmond in London, Manchester, Glasgow, Brighton, Bournemouth, Cardiff, Nottingham and more from 21st January, priced £50. Last tour was 4 years ago
|Glenn Hughes in London, Newcastle, Wolverhampton, Glasgow, Nottingham, Manchester, Reading and more from 20th January, priced from £22.50
|The Flaming Lips in London and Manchester from 21st January, priced from £32.50. Limited availability. Last tour was 3 years ago
|Alabama 3 in London, Stamford, Aberdeen, Inverness, Dunfermline, Cardiff, Exeter and many more from 21st January, priced from £18.50
|Chris Duncan in London, Inverness, Edinburgh, Newcastle, Liverpool, Oxford, Brighton and more from 23rd January, priced from £10
|Candlebox in London, Reading, Southampton, Sheffield, Newcastle, Glasgow, Wolverhampton and more from 17th January, priced from £15
|Martha Wainwright in Dublin, Brighton, Bristol, Cardiff, Manchester, Salisbury and Glasgow from 17th January, priced from £22. Last few tickets
|Crazy Town in London, Leeds, Norwich, Manchester, Sheffield, Belfast and Wolverhampton from 23rd January, priced from £12.50
|Jim Moray in London, Exeter, Bath, Kings Heath, St. Helens and Sheffield from 22nd January, priced from £13.20
|Colin Blunstone in London, Southampton, Kinross, Godalming, Wolverhampton, Derby and Lowdham from 20th January, priced from £15
|Tyketto in London, Liverpool, Nottingham, Newcastle, Glasgow, Bristol and Wolverhampton from 21st January, priced from £16. Last few tickets
|A Day To Remember in London, Cardiff, Glasgow, Birmingham and Leeds from 22nd January, priced £25
|Beth Rowley in London, Oxford, Birmingham, Bristol and Manchester from 17th January, priced from £10
|Cass McCombs 'Cass McCombs Band' in Dublin, Galway, Leeds and Brighton from 20th January, priced from £11
|Francis Dunnery 'The Sensational Francis Dunnery Band' in London, Manchester and Wolverhampton from 20th January, priced £20
|Calexico with Celtic Connections in Glasgow on 20th January
|Shooglenifty with Celtic Connections in London, Glasgow and Lewes from 21st January, priced from £16
|Aidan John Moffat in Glasgow on 22nd January, priced £16
|Suns Of Arqa in Glasgow on 22nd January, priced £14
|Vex Red in London, Newcastle, Glasgow and Birmingham from 20th January, priced from £12.50
|Omid Djalili 'Schmuck for a Night' in London, Telford, Milton Keynes, Dorking, Swindon, Shrewsbury, Blackpool and many more from 18th January, priced from £23. Last few tickets
|Lee Nelson in London, Harrogate, Worcester, Chorley, Burton, Bury St Edmunds, Hertfordshire and many more from 20th January, priced from £15. Last few tickets
|Katy Brand 'I Was a Teenage Christian' in London, Swansea, Hull, Kendal, Livingston, Salford, Wrexham and more from 23rd January, priced from £12. Last tour was 7 years ago
|Andy Parsons in London, Aldershot, Stamford, Scunthorpe, Falmouth, Yeovil, Stockton-on-Tees and many more from 17th January, priced from £11
|Stephen K Amos in London, Worcester, Salford and Tring from 19th January, priced from £17
|Stuart Goldsmith 'The Comedian's Comedian Podcast with Stuart Goldsmith' in London, Southend, Manchester, Dublin, Birmingham, Darlington, Leeds and more from 23rd January, priced from £5.50
|Wonderland in London, Edinburgh, Sunderland, Birmingham, Oxford, York, Woking and many more from 20th January
|Thoroughly Modern Millie in London, Milton Keynes, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Birmingham, Liverpool, York and more from 17th January. Last tour was 5 years ago
|The Magic of Motown in London, Bristol, Stevenage, Cheltenham, Salford, Birkenhead, Horsham and many more from 22nd January, priced from £21
|Macca: The Paul McCartney Story in London, Southport, Woking, York, Brighton, Folkestone and Aylesbury from 21st January