The Week Ahead with Black Sabbath, Rival Sons, Donny Osmond, Glenn Hughes, The Flaming Lips, Omid Djalili and more

Photo: Georgina Cates

Black Sabbath with Rival Sons in London, Dublin, Manchester, Glasgow, Leeds and Birmingham from 20th January. Last few tickets. Last tour was 3 years ago Rival Sons in Belfast, Liverpool, Sheffield and Cambridge from 21st January, priced from 17. Last few tickets Donny Osmond in London, Manchester, Glasgow, Brighton, Bournemouth, Cardiff, Nottingham and more from 21st January, priced 50. Last tour was 4 years ago Glenn Hughes in London, Newcastle, Wolverhampton, Glasgow, Nottingham, Manchester, Reading and more from 20th January, priced from 22.50

The Flaming Lips in London and Manchester from 21st January, priced from 32.50. Limited availability. Last tour was 3 years ago Alabama 3 in London, Stamford, Aberdeen, Inverness, Dunfermline, Cardiff, Exeter and many more from 21st January, priced from 18.50 Chris Duncan in London, Inverness, Edinburgh, Newcastle, Liverpool, Oxford, Brighton and more from 23rd January, priced from 10 Candlebox in London, Reading, Southampton, Sheffield, Newcastle, Glasgow, Wolverhampton and more from 17th January, priced from 15

Martha Wainwright in Dublin, Brighton, Bristol, Cardiff, Manchester, Salisbury and Glasgow from 17th January, priced from 22. Last few tickets Crazy Town in London, Leeds, Norwich, Manchester, Sheffield, Belfast and Wolverhampton from 23rd January, priced from 12.50 Jim Moray in London, Exeter, Bath, Kings Heath, St. Helens and Sheffield from 22nd January, priced from 13.20 Colin Blunstone in London, Southampton, Kinross, Godalming, Wolverhampton, Derby and Lowdham from 20th January, priced from 15

Tyketto in London, Liverpool, Nottingham, Newcastle, Glasgow, Bristol and Wolverhampton from 21st January, priced from 16. Last few tickets A Day To Remember in London, Cardiff, Glasgow, Birmingham and Leeds from 22nd January, priced 25 Beth Rowley in London, Oxford, Birmingham, Bristol and Manchester from 17th January, priced from 10 Cass McCombs 'Cass McCombs Band' in Dublin, Galway, Leeds and Brighton from 20th January, priced from 11

Francis Dunnery 'The Sensational Francis Dunnery Band' in London, Manchester and Wolverhampton from 20th January, priced 20 Calexico with Celtic Connections in Glasgow on 20th January Shooglenifty with Celtic Connections in London, Glasgow and Lewes from 21st January, priced from 16 Aidan John Moffat in Glasgow on 22nd January, priced 16

Suns Of Arqa in Glasgow on 22nd January, priced 14 Vex Red in London, Newcastle, Glasgow and Birmingham from 20th January, priced from 12.50 Omid Djalili 'Schmuck for a Night' in London, Telford, Milton Keynes, Dorking, Swindon, Shrewsbury, Blackpool and many more from 18th January, priced from 23. Last few tickets Lee Nelson in London, Harrogate, Worcester, Chorley, Burton, Bury St Edmunds, Hertfordshire and many more from 20th January, priced from 15. Last few tickets

Katy Brand 'I Was a Teenage Christian' in London, Swansea, Hull, Kendal, Livingston, Salford, Wrexham and more from 23rd January, priced from 12. Last tour was 7 years ago Andy Parsons in London, Aldershot, Stamford, Scunthorpe, Falmouth, Yeovil, Stockton-on-Tees and many more from 17th January, priced from 11 Stephen K Amos in London, Worcester, Salford and Tring from 19th January, priced from 17 Stuart Goldsmith 'The Comedian's Comedian Podcast with Stuart Goldsmith' in London, Southend, Manchester, Dublin, Birmingham, Darlington, Leeds and more from 23rd January, priced from 5.50