Fat Friday: Saint Etienne, Sarah Millican, Arch Enemy, Randy Newman, Brand New, The Movielife, Black Star, The Cribs, BBC Children In Need Rocks with Bananarama and more

On sale now On sale now On sale today Image: Paul Harries On sale now Image: link

Saint Etienne Home Counties from 30th November to 9th December in London, West Yorkshire, Manchester and Bristol from £25 to £27.50. Tickets already available for Sussex. Sarah Millican from 3rd April 2018 to 14th November 2018 in Reading, Plymouth, Cambridge, Ipswich, Leicester and more from £27.50. Tickets already available for London, Lancaster, Cumbria, Weston-super-Mare and more Control Enthusiast shows across the UK. Arch Enemy February 2018 in London, Glasgow, Nottingham, Manchester and Bristol around £22.50. The Movielife November in London, Southampton, Bristol, Liverpool, Glasgow and more from £14 to £16.

On sale now On sale now On sale now On sale now

Randy Newman Dark Matter March 2018 in London and Edinburgh. Tickets already available for Dublin and Gateshead. Apocalyptica from 27th February 2018 to 3rd March 2018 in Brighton, Bristol, Birmingham, Cambridge and Glasgow around £23.50. Brand New November in London, Dublin and Glasgow around £35. Songhoy Blues on 25th January 2018 in London. Tickets already available for Cardiff, Temple Bar, Hove, Leeds and more.

On sale now Image: link On sale now Image: twitter.com/Akon On sale now On sale now

BBC Children In Need Rocks on 19th October in London. Bananarama, Boy George, OMD and more. Akon on 1st November in Bournemouth from £25. Tickets already available for London, Leeds, Newcastle, Norwich and more. The Cribs December in London, Glasgow, Manchester and Leeds from £25 to £27.50. Black Star Black Star on 20th October in London from £29.50.

On sale now On sale today On sale today Image: link On sale now

The Skids on 16th June 2018 in Newcastle from £22.50. Tickets already available for London, Nottingham, Inverness, Wakefield and more. Hollywood Undead January 2018 in London, Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham and Norwich from £16 to £18.50. Hell is for Heroes February 2018 in London, Bristol, Manchester, Birmingham, Nottingham and more from £20 to £22.50. Marmozets October in Hull, Middlesbrough, Birmingham, Norwich, Bristol and more from £12. Tickets already available for London, Newcastle, Sheffield, Liverpool and more.

On sale today On sale now On sale now On sale now Image: twitter.com/NahkoBear

Los Campesinos! on 29th October in Manchester from £14. The Menzingers from 31st January 2018 to 3rd February 2018 in London, Bristol and Manchester from £16 to £16.50. Vance Joy on 7th March 2018 in London from £17. Nahko My Name Is Bear is brought to the UK from 30th November to 2nd December in London, Manchester and Bristol from £20 to £22.50.

On sale now On sale now Image: link On sale now Photo: Jason Sheldon link On sale now

RedFaces from 18th September to 11th October in Stoke, Nottingham, Newcastle, Glasgow, Leeds and more around £7. Tickets already available for Stockton, Plymouth, St. Albans and Bristol. The Lafontaines November in London, Leeds, Cardiff, Manchester, Newcastle and more around £8.50. Tickets already available for Hull and Glasgow. The Blockheads on 16th December in Exeter from £20. Tickets already available for London, Stroud, Frome, Edinburgh and more. Ruts DC on 31st August in Exeter from £15. Tickets already available for London, Bristol, Kings Heath, Glasgow and more.

On sale now On sale now Image: link On sale now On sale now Image: link