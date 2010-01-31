Fat Friday: Arcade Fire, Peter Kay's Dance For Life, The Script, Henry Rollins, Father John Misty, Metronomy and more

On sale now On sale now On sale now On sale now Image: link

Arcade Fire April 2018 in London, Dublin, Manchester, Birmingham and Glasgow. The Script from 21st August to 1st September in London, Dublin, Londonderry, Birmingham, Swindon and more around £45.50. Peter Kay's Dance For Life Dance For Life in aid of Cancer Research from 26th January 2018 to 1st April 2018 in Coventry, Liverpool and Manchester. LCD Soundsystem September in Dublin. Tickets already available for London, Manchester and Glasgow.

Metronomy on 21st October in Birmingham and Brighton from £19.50. Heather Small April 2018 in London, Hull, Bristol, Norwich, Sheffield and more from £27.50 to £31.35. Tickets already available for Brighton, Perth, Hull, Newcastle and more. BadBadNotGood November in London, Bristol and Manchester from £15 to £18.50. Bugzy Malone from 27th October in Bristol, Birmingham, Manchester, Belfast and Dublin from £15 to £21.85. Tickets already available for London, Blackpool, Newcastle, Norwich and more.

The Moonlandingz November in Manchester and Bristol from £14 to £15. Henry Rollins Henry Rollins Travel Slideshow - February 2018 in Norwich, Manchester and Sheffield from £20. Tickets already available for London. Father John Misty on 9th November in Brighton from £22.50. Tickets already available for London, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Cardiff and more. Sarah Millican Control Enthusiast tour-dates on 7th July 2018 and 2nd November 2018 in Newcastle and Portsmouth from £27.50 to £28. More tickets on sale Wednesday. Tickets already available for London, Lancaster, Cumbria, Weston-super-Mare etc. with more to be announced.

Foxygen on 7th October in London from £17.50. Exclusive show. J.P. Cooper on 5th October in Dublin. Tickets already available for London, Birmingham, Manchester, Newcastle and more. Stewart Lee Content Provider on 14th March 2018 in Perth from £23. Tickets already available for Scarborough, St. Albans and Sussex. Russell Watson Russell Watson & Musicians - Songs from the Heart on 4th December in Dublin. Tickets already available for London.

Cedric the Entertainer The Comedy Get Down on 31st October and 2nd November in London and Manchester. Eliades Ochoa on 25th April 2018 in London. Trombone Shorty on 11th November in Dublin. Tickets already available for London. Elderbrook October in London, Glasgow and Manchester. Tickets already available for Brighton.

James TW October in London, Birmingham and Manchester from £12 to £15. Alfa Mist on 29th November in Manchester from £8.80. Tickets already available for Brighton. Gaz Brookfield Gaz Brookfield & the Company of Thieves February 2018 in London, Birmingham, Northern Quarter and Nottingham from £10. Tickets already available for Hove, Southampton, Bridgwater, Wolverton and more. Jonnie Common on 9th October in London from £8.

RIVRS October in London, Glasgow, Kings Heath and Manchester. Tom Walker November in Manchester, Birmingham and Bristol from £10 to £11. Tickets already available for London, Chichester, Leeds, Glasgow and more. The Compozers A Night with the Compozers Part 5 on 20th December in London from £20. BETSY November in London, Swansea, Kendal, Birmingham, Bristol and more around £10.

Jessie Ware September in London from £25. Two exclusive (so far) shows in Islington. Frank Iero and the Patience from 20th September to 18th October in Newcastle, Liverpool, Brighton, Bristol, Cardiff and many more from £17 to £17.50. Susanne Sundfør on 22nd August in London from £12. Tickets already available for London, Glasgow, Manchester and Dublin. WWE on 2nd November in Dublin. Tickets already available for London, Glasgow, Brighton, Aberdeen and more.

Ghostface Killah on 22nd September in Birmingham from £15. Tickets already available for Northampton. Katya Zamolodchikova An Evening with Katya Zamolodchikova February 2018 in London, Brighton, Birmingham and Glasgow. John Joseph Brill November in Brighton, Bristol, Leeds, Birmingham, Oxford and many more around £8. Tickets already available for London, Edinburgh and Inverness. Gang of Youths October in London, Bristol, Leeds and Northern Quarter from £9 to £20.

DJ Craig Charles The Craig Charles Funk & Soul Club on 6th October in Exeter from £17.50. Tickets already available for London, Blackpool, Monmouthshire, Manchester and more. Uli Jon Roth December in London, Sheffield and Newcastle from £18.50 to £22. Tickets already available for York. London Restaurant Festival October in London from £35. Includes acclaimed chefs, events and films. Wolf Parade November in London, Temple Bar and Manchester around £17.50.

The Spitfires from 27th October to 17th November in Southend, Birmingham, Glasgow, Dunfermline and Liverpool from £12.50. More tickets on sale Friday. Tickets already available for Manchester, Wigan and Leeds. The One Hundred on 13th October in London from £11. Exclusive show. Matt Hollywood and the Bad Feelings on 5th December in London. Gurr November in Brighton, Northern Quarter, Glasgow, Newcastle and Bristol from £7.

