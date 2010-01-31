Fat Friday: Arcade Fire, Peter Kay's Dance For Life, The Script, Henry Rollins, Father John Misty, Metronomy and more

Also on sale this week: LCD Soundsystem, BadBadNotGood, Foxygen, Heather Small, Frank Iero and the Patience, Sarah Millican, WWE, Ghostface Killah, Katya Zamolodchikova, John Joseph Brill, Gang of Youths, DJ Craig Charles, Uli Jon Roth, London Restaurant Festival, Stewart Lee, Russell Watson and more

For ticket availability and details, click on the images below. Any prices quoted are exclusive of booking fees and are subject to change. On sale Friday unless stated otherwise. Subject to availability.

On sale now
Arcade Fire
 
On sale now
The Script
 
On sale now
Peter Kay's Dance For Life
 
On sale now
LCD Soundsystem - Image: www.lcdsoundsystem.com
 
Image: link
Arcade Fire April 2018 in London, Dublin, Manchester, Birmingham and Glasgow. The Script from 21st August to 1st September in London, Dublin, Londonderry, Birmingham, Swindon and more around £45.50. Peter Kay's Dance For Life Dance For Life in aid of Cancer Research from 26th January 2018 to 1st April 2018 in Coventry, Liverpool and Manchester. LCD Soundsystem September in Dublin. Tickets already available for London, Manchester and Glasgow.
On sale now
Metronomy
 
On sale now
Heather Small
 
On sale now
BadBadNotGood
 
On sale now
Bugzy Malone
 
Metronomy on 21st October in Birmingham and Brighton from £19.50. Heather Small April 2018 in London, Hull, Bristol, Norwich, Sheffield and more from £27.50 to £31.35. Tickets already available for Brighton, Perth, Hull, Newcastle and more. BadBadNotGood November in London, Bristol and Manchester from £15 to £18.50. Bugzy Malone from 27th October in Bristol, Birmingham, Manchester, Belfast and Dublin from £15 to £21.85. Tickets already available for London, Blackpool, Newcastle, Norwich and more.
On sale now
The Moonlandingz
 
On sale now
Henry Rollins
 
On sale now
Father John Misty - Image: fatherjohnmisty.tumblr.com/
 
Image: link/
On sale now
Sarah Millican
 
The Moonlandingz November in Manchester and Bristol from £14 to £15. Henry Rollins Henry Rollins Travel Slideshow - February 2018 in Norwich, Manchester and Sheffield from £20. Tickets already available for London. Father John Misty on 9th November in Brighton from £22.50. Tickets already available for London, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Cardiff and more. Sarah Millican Control Enthusiast tour-dates on 7th July 2018 and 2nd November 2018 in Newcastle and Portsmouth from £27.50 to £28. More tickets on sale Wednesday. Tickets already available for London, Lancaster, Cumbria, Weston-super-Mare etc. with more to be announced.
On sale now
Foxygen
 
On sale now
J.P. Cooper - Image: www.twitter.com/JPCooperMusic
 
Image: link
On sale now
Stewart Lee
 
On sale now
Russell Watson
 
Foxygen on 7th October in London from £17.50. Exclusive show. J.P. Cooper on 5th October in Dublin. Tickets already available for London, Birmingham, Manchester, Newcastle and more. Stewart Lee Content Provider on 14th March 2018 in Perth from £23. Tickets already available for Scarborough, St. Albans and Sussex. Russell Watson Russell Watson & Musicians - Songs from the Heart on 4th December in Dublin. Tickets already available for London.
On sale now
Cedric the Entertainer - Image: www.facebook.com/cedrictheentertainer/
 
Image: link
On sale now
Eliades Ochoa - Image: www.myspace.com/eliadesochoaofficial
 
Image: link
On sale now
Trombone Shorty
 
On sale now
Elderbrook
 
Cedric the Entertainer The Comedy Get Down on 31st October and 2nd November in London and Manchester. Eliades Ochoa on 25th April 2018 in London. Trombone Shorty on 11th November in Dublin. Tickets already available for London. Elderbrook October in London, Glasgow and Manchester. Tickets already available for Brighton.
On sale now
James TW
 
On sale now
Alfa Mist
 
On sale now
Gaz Brookfield - Image: www.facebook.com/gazbrookfieldmusic
 
Image: link
On sale now
Jonnie Common
 
James TW October in London, Birmingham and Manchester from £12 to £15. Alfa Mist on 29th November in Manchester from £8.80. Tickets already available for Brighton. Gaz Brookfield Gaz Brookfield & the Company of Thieves February 2018 in London, Birmingham, Northern Quarter and Nottingham from £10. Tickets already available for Hove, Southampton, Bridgwater, Wolverton and more. Jonnie Common on 9th October in London from £8.
On sale now
RIVRS
 
On sale now
Tom Walker
 
On sale now
The Compozers
 
On sale now
Betsy
 
RIVRS October in London, Glasgow, Kings Heath and Manchester. Tom Walker November in Manchester, Birmingham and Bristol from £10 to £11. Tickets already available for London, Chichester, Leeds, Glasgow and more. The Compozers A Night with the Compozers Part 5 on 20th December in London from £20. BETSY November in London, Swansea, Kendal, Birmingham, Bristol and more around £10.
On sale now
Jessie Ware - Image: www.facebook.com/jessiewaremusic
 
Image: link
On sale now
Frnkiero
 
On sale now
Susanne SundfÃ¸r
 
On sale now
WWE - Image: www.wwe.com
 
Image: link
Jessie Ware September in London from £25. Two exclusive (so far) shows in Islington. Frank Iero and the Patience from 20th September to 18th October in Newcastle, Liverpool, Brighton, Bristol, Cardiff and many more from £17 to £17.50. Susanne Sundfør on 22nd August in London from £12. Tickets already available for London, Glasgow, Manchester and Dublin. WWE on 2nd November in Dublin. Tickets already available for London, Glasgow, Brighton, Aberdeen and more.
On sale now
Ghostface Killah
 
On sale now
Katya Zamolodchikova
 
On sale now
John Joseph Brill - Image: twitter.com/JohnJosephBrill
 
Image: twitter.com/JohnJosephBrill
On sale now
Gang of Youths
 
Ghostface Killah on 22nd September in Birmingham from £15. Tickets already available for Northampton. Katya Zamolodchikova An Evening with Katya Zamolodchikova February 2018 in London, Brighton, Birmingham and Glasgow. John Joseph Brill November in Brighton, Bristol, Leeds, Birmingham, Oxford and many more around £8. Tickets already available for London, Edinburgh and Inverness. Gang of Youths October in London, Bristol, Leeds and Northern Quarter from £9 to £20.
On sale now
DJ Craig Charles
 
On sale now
Uli Jon Roth
 
On sale now
London Restaurant Festival
 
On sale now
Wolf Parade - Image: twitter.com/WolfParade
 
Image: twitter.com/WolfParade
DJ Craig Charles The Craig Charles Funk & Soul Club on 6th October in Exeter from £17.50. Tickets already available for London, Blackpool, Monmouthshire, Manchester and more. Uli Jon Roth December in London, Sheffield and Newcastle from £18.50 to £22. Tickets already available for York. London Restaurant Festival October in London from £35. Includes acclaimed chefs, events and films. Wolf Parade November in London, Temple Bar and Manchester around £17.50.
On sale now
The Spitfires
 
On sale now
The One Hundred - Image: www.facebook.com/theonehundredband
 
Image: link
On sale now
Matt Hollywood and the Bad Feelings
 
On sale now
Gurr
 
The Spitfires from 27th October to 17th November in Southend, Birmingham, Glasgow, Dunfermline and Liverpool from £12.50. More tickets on sale Friday. Tickets already available for Manchester, Wigan and Leeds. The One Hundred on 13th October in London from £11. Exclusive show. Matt Hollywood and the Bad Feelings on 5th December in London. Gurr November in Brighton, Northern Quarter, Glasgow, Newcastle and Bristol from £7.
On sale now
River Matthews
 
On sale now
Saint PHNX
 
On sale now
Sinead Harnett
 
On sale now
The Aces
 
River Matthews November in London, Bristol, Brighton, Birmingham, Leeds and more around £7.50. Saint PHNX from 24th September to 3rd October in London, Liverpool, Leeds, Newcastle, Birmingham and more around £8. More tickets on sale Friday. Sinead Harnett on 25th October in London from £10. The Aces GOLD DUST presents The Aces, Daecolm, Lola Young on 27th September in London.

