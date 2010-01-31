Fat Friday: Gorillaz, Jamiroquai, Foreigner, Steps, Alt-J, Lady Antebellum and more

Also on sale this week: Dru Hill, Eddie Vedder, Lady Antebellum, Steve Winwood, Mayday Parade, Thurston Moore, LAU, The Afghan Whigs, Anderson .Paak, Vulfpeck, Sean Kelly, Shapeshifter, Cute Is What We Aim For, Jason Byrne, Micky Flanagan, Amber Run, Legends Live, J Hus, Wednesday 13, Frankie Boyle, The Tide, Kiefer Sutherland, HIM, Boston Manor, The Smith Street Band, Yonaka, Razorlight

For ticket availability and details, click on the images below. Any prices quoted are exclusive of booking fees and are subject to change. On sale Friday unless stated otherwise.

Happy clicking!!

On-sales

On sale Friday
Gorillaz
 
On sale Friday
Jamiroquai
 
On sale Friday
Foreigner
 
On sale Friday
Steps
 
Gorillaz Demon Dayz gig on 10th June in Margate. Jamiroquai 24th June (London O2 Arena 10th anniversary gig) and November in Manchester and Birmingham around £47.50. Foreigner November in London, Wolverhampton, Glasgow and Manchester around £52.50. Steps from 13th November to 2nd December in London, Dublin, Belfast, Glasgow, Aberdeen and many more.
On sale Friday
Dru Hill
 
On sale Friday
Alt-J
 
On sale Friday
Eddie Vedder - Photo: Karen Loria www.flickr.com/photos/pearljamofficial/
 
Photo: Karen Loria
On sale Friday
Lady Antebellum
 
Dru Hill Dru Hill, 112 and Ginuwine October in Manchester and Leeds from £35. Alt-J playing the O2 on 16th June as part of their 10th birthday shows. Tickets already available for Dublin. Eddie Vedder with guest Glen Hansard, June in London, Dublin and Cork. Lady Antebellum October in London, Manchester, Dublin, Glasgow and Birmingham around £35.
On sale Friday
Steve Winwood - Image: www.stevewinwood.com
 
Image: link
On sale Friday
Mayday Parade
 
On sale Friday
Thurston Moore
 
On sale Friday
LAU
 
Steve Winwood on 5th July in London. Mayday Parade A Lesson in Romantics 10th Anniversary Tour, September in London, Nottingham, Newcastle, Glasgow, Manchester and many more around £18. Thurston Moore The Thurston Moore Group June in London, Manchester and Bristol from £15 to £18.50. LAU from 21st November to 5th December in Cardiff, Manchester, Cambridge and Liverpool around £20. Tickets already available for London.
On sale Friday
The Afghan Whigs
 
On sale Friday
Anderson .Paak
 
On sale Friday
Vulfpeck
 
On sale Friday
Sean Kelly - Image: allgigs ltd
 
Image: allgigs ltd
The Afghan Whigs May in London, Manchester, Glasgow and Dublin around £26.50. Anderson .Paak on 16th April in London from £29.50. Vulfpeck September in Glasgow and Dublin around £25. Tickets already available for London. Sean Kelly from 29th September to 28th October in London, Lancaster, Dunstable, Ipswich, Cumbria and many more from £21 to £22.50. Tickets already available for Barnard Castle.
On sale Friday
Shapeshifter - Image: www.myspace.com/shapeshifterlive
 
Image: link
On sale Friday
Cute Is What We Aim For
 
On sale Friday
Jason Byrne
 
On sale Friday
Micky Flanagan
 
Shapeshifter on 4th August in London from £20. Cute Is What We Aim For May in London and Glasgow from £14 to £16. Jason Byrne The Man with Three Brains from 7th July to 17th November in Stockton-on-Tees, Milton Keynes, Dunfermline, Norwich, Lancaster and more from £19.50 to £21. Tickets already available for Letterkenny, Laois, Cork and Wicklow. Micky Flanagan An' Another Fing on 14th October in London. Tickets already available for London, Plymouth, Blackpool, Nottingham and more.
On sale Friday
Amber Run
 
On sale Friday
Legends Live
 
On sale tomorrow
J Hus
 
On sale tomorrow
Wednesday 13
 
Amber Run from 29th September to 12th October in Bournemouth, Gloucester, Reading, Cambridge, Brighton and more around £15. Legends Live with Suzi Quatro, David Essex, The Osmonds and Hot Chocolate, October in London, Glasgow, Birmingham, Leeds, Liverpool and more around £50.70. J Hus May in Newcastle, Liverpool, Manchester, Nottingham, Hatfield and many more around £17. Wednesday 13 June in Dublin and Belfast around £15.
On sale tomorrow
Frankie Boyle
 
On sale tomorrow
The Tide
 
On sale now
Kiefer Sutherland
 
On sale now
HIM
 
Frankie Boyle initimate London gigs in the coming days. More tickets on sale Friday. The Tide April in London, Birmingham, Liverpool and Manchester. Kiefer Sutherland June in London, Bristol, Birmingham, Manchester and Glasgow around £25. HIM December in Nottingham and Manchester from £27.50. Tickets already available for London and Glasgow.
On sale now
Boston Manor
 
On sale now
The Smith Street Band
 
On sale now
Yonaka - Image: twitter.com/weareYONAKA
 
Image: twitter.com/weareYONAKA
On sale tomorrow
Razorlight
 
Boston Manor May in Liverpool, Newcastle, Bournemouth and Cardiff from £8. Tickets already available for Swindon. The Smith Street Band from 28th June to 11th July in Southampton, Manchester, Nottingham, Newcastle, Leeds and more from £12. More tickets on sale Friday. Yonaka with Gurr, May in St. Albans, Bedford, Oxford, Guildford, Plymouth and more around £7. Tickets already available for Norwich. Razorlight on 26th May in Lincoln from £32.50. Tickets already available for London.

New tickets on sale this week

Longitude Festival - Image: longitude.ie
Longitude Festival
Image: longitude.ie
Sleaford Mods - Image: sleafordmods.bandcamp.com
Sleaford Mods
Image: sleafordmods.bandcamp.com
Alice Cooper
Alice Cooper
Craig David
Craig David
Martha Reeves and the Vandellas
Martha Reeves and the Vandellas
Solstafir
Solstafir
Showaddywaddy - Image: www.showaddywaddy.net
Showaddywaddy
Image: www.showaddywaddy.net
Fat Freddy's Drop
Fat Freddy's Drop
Stewart Lee
Stewart Lee
Twin Atlantic
Twin Atlantic
David Arnold
David Arnold
Albert Hammond
Albert Hammond
