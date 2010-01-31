Fat Friday: Gorillaz, Jamiroquai, Foreigner, Steps, Alt-J, Lady Antebellum and more

On sale Friday On sale Friday On sale Friday On sale Friday

Gorillaz Demon Dayz gig on 10th June in Margate. Jamiroquai 24th June (London O2 Arena 10th anniversary gig) and November in Manchester and Birmingham around £47.50. Foreigner November in London, Wolverhampton, Glasgow and Manchester around £52.50. Steps from 13th November to 2nd December in London, Dublin, Belfast, Glasgow, Aberdeen and many more.

On sale Friday On sale Friday On sale Friday Photo: Karen Loria link On sale Friday

Dru Hill Dru Hill, 112 and Ginuwine October in Manchester and Leeds from £35. Alt-J playing the O2 on 16th June as part of their 10th birthday shows. Tickets already available for Dublin. Eddie Vedder with guest Glen Hansard, June in London, Dublin and Cork. Lady Antebellum October in London, Manchester, Dublin, Glasgow and Birmingham around £35.

On sale Friday Image: link On sale Friday On sale Friday On sale Friday

Steve Winwood on 5th July in London. Mayday Parade A Lesson in Romantics 10th Anniversary Tour, September in London, Nottingham, Newcastle, Glasgow, Manchester and many more around £18. Thurston Moore The Thurston Moore Group June in London, Manchester and Bristol from £15 to £18.50. LAU from 21st November to 5th December in Cardiff, Manchester, Cambridge and Liverpool around £20. Tickets already available for London.

On sale Friday On sale Friday On sale Friday On sale Friday Image: allgigs ltd

The Afghan Whigs May in London, Manchester, Glasgow and Dublin around £26.50. Anderson .Paak on 16th April in London from £29.50. Vulfpeck September in Glasgow and Dublin around £25. Tickets already available for London. Sean Kelly from 29th September to 28th October in London, Lancaster, Dunstable, Ipswich, Cumbria and many more from £21 to £22.50. Tickets already available for Barnard Castle.

On sale Friday Image: link On sale Friday On sale Friday On sale Friday

Shapeshifter on 4th August in London from £20. Cute Is What We Aim For May in London and Glasgow from £14 to £16. Jason Byrne The Man with Three Brains from 7th July to 17th November in Stockton-on-Tees, Milton Keynes, Dunfermline, Norwich, Lancaster and more from £19.50 to £21. Tickets already available for Letterkenny, Laois, Cork and Wicklow. Micky Flanagan An' Another Fing on 14th October in London. Tickets already available for London, Plymouth, Blackpool, Nottingham and more.

On sale Friday On sale Friday On sale tomorrow On sale tomorrow

Amber Run from 29th September to 12th October in Bournemouth, Gloucester, Reading, Cambridge, Brighton and more around £15. Legends Live with Suzi Quatro, David Essex, The Osmonds and Hot Chocolate, October in London, Glasgow, Birmingham, Leeds, Liverpool and more around £50.70. J Hus May in Newcastle, Liverpool, Manchester, Nottingham, Hatfield and many more around £17. Wednesday 13 June in Dublin and Belfast around £15.

On sale tomorrow On sale tomorrow On sale now On sale now

Frankie Boyle initimate London gigs in the coming days. More tickets on sale Friday. The Tide April in London, Birmingham, Liverpool and Manchester. Kiefer Sutherland June in London, Bristol, Birmingham, Manchester and Glasgow around £25. HIM December in Nottingham and Manchester from £27.50. Tickets already available for London and Glasgow.

On sale now On sale now On sale now Image: twitter.com/weareYONAKA On sale tomorrow