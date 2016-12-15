Fat Friday: Robbie Williams, Cliff Richard, Simple Minds, De La Soul, Phil Collins and more

On sale now On sale now On sale now On sale now

Robbie Williams 'Heavy Entertainment Show' with Erasure June 2017 stadium tour covering London, Manchester, Southampton, Edinburgh, Coventry, Dublin and more from £75. Cliff Richard from 17th June 2017 to 2nd July 2017 in London, Herefordshire, Shropshire, Derbyshire, Lincoln and more. Simple Minds 'Acoustic' from 17th May 2017 to 2nd June 2017 in London, Dundee, Glasgow, Gateshead, Birmingham and many more. Tickets already available for London. De La Soul from 22nd February 2017 to 10th March 2017 in London, Newcastle, Bristol, Nottingham, Manchester and more from £25 to £28.50.

On sale now On sale now On sale now On sale now

Phil Collins with his Royal Albert Hall residency now sold-out, Phil Collins has announced a special Barclaycard British Summer Time in Hyde Park gig for 30th June 2017. Elton John is the first act out of the hat for Cork's Live at the Marquee on 20th June 2017. Tickets already available for London, Belfast, Newcastle, Derby and more. The Fisherman's Friends on 15th December in London from £25. Tickets already available for Basingstoke, Salisbury, Bristol, Weston-super-Mare and more. White Lies from 23rd February 2017 to 12th March 2017 in Newcastle, Sheffield, Cardiff, Leicester, Portsmouth and more from £20 to £22.50. Tickets already available for London, Nottingham, Manchester, Liverpool and more.

On sale now On sale now On sale now On sale now

Jack Whitehall 'At Large' from 27th January 2017 to 28th February 2017 in London, Portsmouth, Nottingham, Birmingham, Leeds and more. Tickets already available for London, Northampton, Bournemouth, Cardiff and more. Bonobo from 27th February 2017 to 4th March 2017 in Dublin, Manchester and Sussex from £22.50 to £23.50. Tickets already available for London, Leeds and Gateshead. Mist March 2017 in London, Bristol, Manchester, Birmingham and Leeds from £12.50 to £15. Tickets already available for London, Manchester, Leeds and Birmingham. Blossoms March 2017 in London, Staffordshire, Liverpool, Brighton, Lincoln and many more from £17.50 to £19.50. Tickets already available for London, Leicester, Hull, Manchester and more.

On sale now On sale now On sale now On sale now

Japandroids from 28th April 2017 to 6th May 2017 in London, Birmingham and Manchester from £14 to £16. Foy Vance May 2017 in Liverpool, York, Cambridge, Leicester, Brighton and more from £15. Tickets already available for London, Newcastle, Glasgow, Leeds and more. Gentleman's Dub Club Biggest gig to-date at the Troxy in London on 3rd March, from £15.50. Tickets already available for Cardiff, Falmouth, Plymouth, Poole and more. Flamenco Festival London with Israel Galván, Mercedes Ruiz, Eva Yerbabuena February 2017.

On sale now On sale now On sale now On sale now

The Sherlocks from 22nd February 2017 to 14th March 2017 in Southampton, Reading, Hull, Nottingham and Guildford from £9. Tickets already available for Bristol. Declan McKenna March 2017 in London and Southsea from £8.50 to £10. Tickets already available for Norwich, Leicester, Kings Heath, Liverpool and more. Monster Truck 'Sittin' Heavy' March 2017 in London, Belfast, Dublin, Bristol, Birmingham and more from £12 to £14.50. Leicester Comedy Festival with James Acaster, Hardeep Singh Kohli, Simon Munnery, Iain Stirling, Kieran Hodgson, Mark Watson, Josh Howie, Tony Law and more from 8th - 26th Feb. Tickets from just £5 to £15.

On sale now On sale now On sale now On sale now

Busted New 'Night Driver' date added for Bournemouth on 4th February. Tickets already available for London, Norwich, Cambridge, Leicester and more. Warpaint March 2017 in Birmingham and Oxford from £18 to £19.50. The Wedding Present June 2017 gigs added for Newcastle, Birmingham and Bristol from £18. Tickets already available for London, Rochester, Southsea, Exeter and more. Rival Sons from 25th January 2017 to 1st February 2017 in Liverpool, Sheffield and Cambridge from £17. Tickets already available for London, Manchester, Glasgow, Leeds and more.

On sale now On sale now Photo by: Matthias Rhomberg link On sale now Image: link On sale now Image: link

Disney on Ice: 100 Years of Magic from 15th March 2017 to 15th April 2017 in London, Glasgow, Leeds, Cardiff and Birmingham. Sohn on 1st March 2017 in London from £15. Tall Ships March 2017 in Oxford, Leeds and Bristol from £10. Tickets already available for Birmingham and Leicester. James Thierree 'The Toad Knew' May 2017 in London.

On sale now On sale now On sale now Image: Cindy Frey On sale now

Pulled Apart By Horses from 27th March 2017 to 3rd April 2017 in London, Oxford, Bristol, Southampton and Norwich from £12 to £14. Grand Magus on 30th March 2017 and 1st April 2017 in Wolverhampton and Cardiff from £15.50. Comeback Kid with Deez Nuts on 15th February 2017 in London from £16. Sampha March 2017 in London, Birmingham and Bristol.

On sale now On sale now On sale now On sale now