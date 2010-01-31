Fat Friday: Queen + Adam Lambert, Public Service Broadcasting, Nadine Shah, Lamb, Ghostpoet and more

Also on sale this week: The Jesus and Mary Chain, Jason Manford, Sparks, Collabro, Fenix TX, The Fratellis, Ali Campbell, Mutemath, Spoon, The Flatliners, Welcome To Night Vale, Big Country, Waxahatchee, Black Foxxes, The Amazons, Thunder and more

For w/ending 23rd Apr 2017. For ticket availability and details, click on the images below. Any prices quoted are exclusive of booking fees and are subject to change. On sale Friday unless stated otherwise.

Happy clicking!!

Queen
 
Public Service Broadcasting
 
Lamb
 
Ghostpoet
 
Queen with Adam Lambert from 25th November to 15th December in London, Dublin, Belfast, Liverpool, Birmingham and many more around £79. More tickets on sale Friday. Public Service Broadcasting Every Valley October in London, Cardiff, Norwich, Manchester, Newcastle and many more. Tickets already available for London, Glasgow and Ebbw Vale. Lamb 21st Anniversary from 30th September to 17th October in London, Dublin, Brighton, Manchester and Bristol around £30. Ghostpoet from 26th October to 14th November in London, Newcastle, Glasgow, Sheffield, Cambridge and many more from £15 to £18.
The Jesus and Mary Chain
 
Nadine Shah
 
Adam Buxton
 
Songhoy Blues
 
The Jesus and Mary Chain from 19th September to 17th October in London, Norwich, Liverpool, Glasgow, Middlesbrough and more around £30. Tickets already available for Reading, Hull and West Yorkshire. Nadine Shah October in London, Glasgow, Leeds, Sheffield, Cardiff and more from £14 to £18. Adam Buxton May in Oxford and Birmingham from £25. Songhoy Blues from 27th November to 1st December in Hove, Manchester and Clifton from £14.50.
Jason Manford
 
Sparks
 
Collabro
 
Fenix TX
 
Jason Manford from 26th January 2018 to 5th May 2018 in Blackburn and Glasgow from £27.50. Tickets already available for Telford, Chesterfield, Newbury, Crawley and more. Sparks on 18th September in Norwich from £24. Tickets already available for London, Edinburgh, Manchester, Nottingham and more. Collabro on 14th June in Dublin. Tickets already available for London, Macclesfield, Monmouthshire, Liverpool and more. Fenix TX May in London and Glasgow from £14 to £16.
The Fratellis
 
Ali, Astro and Mickey
 
Mutemath
 
Spoon - Image: www.myspace.com/spoon
 
The Fratellis with Ocean Colour Scene on 11th August in Hull from £32.50. Ali Campbell on 27th August in Wells from £37.50. Tickets already available for Inverness, Dundee, Wrexham, Coventry and more. Mutemath on 23rd August in London from £18. Spoon November in Brighton, Liverpool and Cambridge. Tickets already available for London, Manchester and Glasgow.
The Flatliners - Photo: Joelle Andres
 
Photo: Joelle Andres
Welcome To Night Vale
 
Big Country
 
Waxahatchee
 
The Flatliners October in London, Brighton, Southampton, Manchester, Newcastle and more from £10 to £12. Welcome To Night Vale from 29th September to 3rd October in Manchester, Nottinghamshire, Cardiff and Bristol from £25. Big Country October in Bath, Reading, Leamington Spa, Southampton and St. Albans from £22. More tickets on sale Friday. Tickets already available for London, Southend, Liverpool, Wolverhampton and more. Waxahatchee on 4th September in London from £14. Tickets already available for Leeds and Brighton.
Black Foxxes - Photo: Daniel James Broadley
 
Photo: Daniel James Broadley
The Amazons
 
Thunder
 
Vessels - Image: www.myspace.com/vesselsband
 
Black Foxxes on 29th September in London from £10. The Amazons October in London, Edinburgh, Nottingham, Newcastle, Cardiff and more from £12 to £14. Thunder on 16th December in Wolverhampton from £35. Tickets already available for Wolverhampton. Vessels on 4th October in London from £12.50.
Kevin Devine - Photo: Ninelle Efremova
 
Photo: Ninelle Efremova
Dylan LeBlanc - Image: www.myspace.com/dylanstunesmusic
 
The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus
 
The Kentucky Headhunters
 
Kevin Devine July in Cardiff, North Shields, Birmingham and Southampton from £9. Dylan LeBlanc on 14th September in Dublin. Tickets already available for London, Glasgow, Leeds and Sheffield. The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus July in Glasgow and Birmingham from £12. More tickets on sale Friday. The Kentucky Headhunters October in London, Nottingham, Norwich and Manchester around £19. Tickets already available for Newcastle.
Rock Goddess
 
Joyce Manor
 
Kool G Rap - Photo: Sue Kwon www.suekwon.com
 
PWR BTTM - Image: www.facebook.com/PWRBTTM666
 
Rock Goddess on 23rd June in London from £15. Joyce Manor July in London, Leeds, Manchester, Bristol and Brighton around £14. Tickets already available for Oxford, Southampton, Durham, Glasgow and more. Kool G Rap on 23rd June in London from £23. Tickets already available for Dublin and Glasgow. PWR BTTM on 1st September in London from £15.

