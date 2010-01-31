Fat Friday: Queen + Adam Lambert, Public Service Broadcasting, Nadine Shah, Lamb, Ghostpoet and more

On sale now On sale now On sale now On sale now

Queen with Adam Lambert from 25th November to 15th December in London, Dublin, Belfast, Liverpool, Birmingham and many more around £79. More tickets on sale Friday. Public Service Broadcasting Every Valley October in London, Cardiff, Norwich, Manchester, Newcastle and many more. Tickets already available for London, Glasgow and Ebbw Vale. Lamb 21st Anniversary from 30th September to 17th October in London, Dublin, Brighton, Manchester and Bristol around £30. Ghostpoet from 26th October to 14th November in London, Newcastle, Glasgow, Sheffield, Cambridge and many more from £15 to £18.

The Jesus and Mary Chain from 19th September to 17th October in London, Norwich, Liverpool, Glasgow, Middlesbrough and more around £30. Tickets already available for Reading, Hull and West Yorkshire. Nadine Shah October in London, Glasgow, Leeds, Sheffield, Cardiff and more from £14 to £18. Adam Buxton May in Oxford and Birmingham from £25. Songhoy Blues from 27th November to 1st December in Hove, Manchester and Clifton from £14.50.

Jason Manford from 26th January 2018 to 5th May 2018 in Blackburn and Glasgow from £27.50. Tickets already available for Telford, Chesterfield, Newbury, Crawley and more. Sparks on 18th September in Norwich from £24. Tickets already available for London, Edinburgh, Manchester, Nottingham and more. Collabro on 14th June in Dublin. Tickets already available for London, Macclesfield, Monmouthshire, Liverpool and more. Fenix TX May in London and Glasgow from £14 to £16.

On sale now On sale now On sale now On sale now Image: link

The Fratellis with Ocean Colour Scene on 11th August in Hull from £32.50. Ali Campbell on 27th August in Wells from £37.50. Tickets already available for Inverness, Dundee, Wrexham, Coventry and more. Mutemath on 23rd August in London from £18. Spoon November in Brighton, Liverpool and Cambridge. Tickets already available for London, Manchester and Glasgow.

On sale now Photo: Joelle Andres On sale now On sale now On sale now

The Flatliners October in London, Brighton, Southampton, Manchester, Newcastle and more from £10 to £12. Welcome To Night Vale from 29th September to 3rd October in Manchester, Nottinghamshire, Cardiff and Bristol from £25. Big Country October in Bath, Reading, Leamington Spa, Southampton and St. Albans from £22. More tickets on sale Friday. Tickets already available for London, Southend, Liverpool, Wolverhampton and more. Waxahatchee on 4th September in London from £14. Tickets already available for Leeds and Brighton.

On sale now Photo: Daniel James Broadley On sale now On sale now On sale now Image: link

Black Foxxes on 29th September in London from £10. The Amazons October in London, Edinburgh, Nottingham, Newcastle, Cardiff and more from £12 to £14. Thunder on 16th December in Wolverhampton from £35. Tickets already available for Wolverhampton. Vessels on 4th October in London from £12.50.

On sale now Photo: Ninelle Efremova On sale now Image: link On sale now On sale now

Kevin Devine July in Cardiff, North Shields, Birmingham and Southampton from £9. Dylan LeBlanc on 14th September in Dublin. Tickets already available for London, Glasgow, Leeds and Sheffield. The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus July in Glasgow and Birmingham from £12. More tickets on sale Friday. The Kentucky Headhunters October in London, Nottingham, Norwich and Manchester around £19. Tickets already available for Newcastle.

Photo: Sue Kwon