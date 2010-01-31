Fat Friday: DJ Shadow, Happy Mondays, Public Service Broadcasting, The Staves, Little Dragon and more

On sale Friday Image: link On sale Friday On sale Friday On sale Friday

DJ Shadow October in Glasgow, Manchester and Bristol from £20 to £22.50. Public Service Broadcasting on 31st May in London. Tickets already available for Edinburgh and Glasgow. Happy Mondays 30th Anniversary from 14th November to 23rd December in London, Bristol, Cardiff, Portsmouth, Folkestone and many more around £32.50. Little Dragon on 27th October in London from £25.

The Staves from 31st May to 6th June in Manchester, Belfast, Limerick and Glasgow around £19. C2C: Country to Country March 2018 in London and Glasgow. Steps December in Manchester, Newcastle, Liverpool and Glasgow. Tickets already available for London, Dublin, Belfast, Glasgow and more. Celtic Woman from 27th October to 2nd November in London, Liverpool, Gateshead, Birmingham, Manchester and more around £35.

Indigo Girls July in London, Manchester, Nottinghamshire, Sheffield, Birmingham and more around £30. The Blockheads 40th anniversary tour covering summer and autumn in Sheffield, Leeds, Leamington Spa, Reading, Southampton and more from £20. Neil Sedaka An evening with - An evening with Neil Sedaka September in London, Gateshead, Glasgow, Birmingham, Manchester and more from £62.70 to £71.50. Jaret Reddick Heartache and Hilarity September UK tour for the Bowling for Soup man in London, Brighton, Bristol, Nottingham, Wolverhampton and more.

My Vitriol from 9th April to 16th May in Glasgow, Cardiff and Southsea around £17. Tickets already available for London, Wolverton, Norwich, Bedford and more. Joseph June in London, Manchester, Glasgow and Leeds. The Wonder Stuff on 26th May and 9th November in Reading and Leamington Spa from £20. Tickets already available for Stockton-on-Tees and West Yorkshire. Shed Seven November in Inverness, Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Sheffield from £24. Tickets already available for London, Stockton-on-Tees, Glasgow, Newcastle and more.

Howie Payne Howie Payne and the Band of the Sun, May in London, Nottingham and Oxford from £10 to £12. Hanson on 10th June in London. Colter Wall on 23rd May in London. Hey Violet May in London, Glasgow and Manchester.

Elvana from 16th September to 20th October in London, Glasgow, Liverpool and Leicester from £10 to £12. Tickets already available for Norwich, Leeds, Bristol, Nottingham and more. Tom Jones on 23rd July in Wells from £45. Tickets already available for Mansfield, Gloucester, Cumbria, Northwich and more. Belsonic on 19th June in with Martin Garrix in Belfast from £33. Howard Jones November in London, Glasgow, Birmingham and Cardiff around £30. More tickets on sale Friday. Tickets already available for London, Worcestershire, West Yorkshire, Newark and more.

Photo: Heather Strange Photo: Marilyn Stringer

Kew the Music on 13th July with All Saints and Melanie C at Kew Gardens in London. The Human League on 26th May in Bude from £5. Tickets already available for Liverpool, Lincoln, Leeds, Monmouthshire and more. Parquet Courts August in Glasgow, Sheffield and Birmingham from £15. Tickets already available for Newcastle. Joanne Shaw Taylor November in London, Gateshead, Cambridge, Manchester and Birmingham. Tickets already available for Warrington and East Riding of Yorkshire.

The Shins August in Manchester and Nottingham. Tickets already available for London. Les McKeown's Bay City Rollers on 11th October in Leamington Spa from £22.50. Tickets already available for York, Stoke, Southport, Brighton and more. Kishi Bashi May in Edinburgh and Brighton from £12. Shakka October in Birmingham and Manchester from £16.

Brandy Clark October in London, Brighton, Bristol, Manchester and Birmingham. Maren Morris November in Dublin and Glasgow around £18.50. More tickets on sale Friday. Tickets already available for London, Birmingham, Clifton, Manchester and more. Glass Caves on 12th May in Edinburgh from £7. Tickets already available for York, Manchester, Leeds and Sheffield. Carl Barât and the Jackals from 25th May to 1st June in Newcastle, Glasgow and Leeds around £12. Tickets already available for Bristol and Nottingham.

