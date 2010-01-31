Fat Friday: DJ Shadow, Happy Mondays, Public Service Broadcasting, The Staves, Little Dragon and more

Also on sale this week: Steps, Neil Sedaka, Celtic Woman, Shed Seven, The Human League, Jaret Reddick, Joanne Shaw Taylor, The Shins, Brandy Clark, Maren Morris, Parquet Courts, C2C: Country to Country, Glass Caves and more

For ticket availability and details, click on the images below. Any prices quoted are exclusive of booking fees and are subject to change. On sale Friday unless stated otherwise.

Happy clicking!!

On-sales

On sale Friday
DJ Shadow - Image: www.djshadow.com
 
Image: link
On sale Friday
Public Service Broadcasting
 
On sale Friday
Happy Mondays
 
On sale Friday
Little Dragon
 
DJ Shadow October in Glasgow, Manchester and Bristol from £20 to £22.50. Public Service Broadcasting on 31st May in London. Tickets already available for Edinburgh and Glasgow. Happy Mondays 30th Anniversary from 14th November to 23rd December in London, Bristol, Cardiff, Portsmouth, Folkestone and many more around £32.50. Little Dragon on 27th October in London from £25.
On sale Friday
The Staves
 
On sale Friday
C2C: Country to Country
 
On sale tomorrow
Steps
 
On sale Friday
Celtic Woman
 
The Staves from 31st May to 6th June in Manchester, Belfast, Limerick and Glasgow around £19. C2C: Country to Country March 2018 in London and Glasgow. Steps December in Manchester, Newcastle, Liverpool and Glasgow. Tickets already available for London, Dublin, Belfast, Glasgow and more. Celtic Woman from 27th October to 2nd November in London, Liverpool, Gateshead, Birmingham, Manchester and more around £35.
On sale Friday
Indigo Girls - Image: www.myspace.com/indigogirlsmusic
 
Image: link
On sale Friday
The Blockheads - Photo: Jason Sheldon www.junction10.net
 
Photo: Jason Sheldon link
On sale Friday
Neil Sedaka
 
On sale Friday
Jaret Reddick
 
Indigo Girls July in London, Manchester, Nottinghamshire, Sheffield, Birmingham and more around £30. The Blockheads 40th anniversary tour covering summer and autumn in Sheffield, Leeds, Leamington Spa, Reading, Southampton and more from £20. Neil Sedaka An evening with - An evening with Neil Sedaka September in London, Gateshead, Glasgow, Birmingham, Manchester and more from £62.70 to £71.50. Jaret Reddick Heartache and Hilarity September UK tour for the Bowling for Soup man in London, Brighton, Bristol, Nottingham, Wolverhampton and more.
On sale Friday
Som Wardner - Image: www.myvitriol.com
 
Image: link
On sale Friday
Joseph
 
On sale tomorrow
The Wonder Stuff
 
On sale Friday
Shed Seven
 
My Vitriol from 9th April to 16th May in Glasgow, Cardiff and Southsea around £17. Tickets already available for London, Wolverton, Norwich, Bedford and more. Joseph June in London, Manchester, Glasgow and Leeds. The Wonder Stuff on 26th May and 9th November in Reading and Leamington Spa from £20. Tickets already available for Stockton-on-Tees and West Yorkshire. Shed Seven November in Inverness, Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Sheffield from £24. Tickets already available for London, Stockton-on-Tees, Glasgow, Newcastle and more.
On sale Friday
Howie Payne
 
On sale Friday
Hanson
 
On sale Friday
Colter Wall
 
On sale Friday
Cherri Bomb - Image: www.cherribombband.com
 
Image: link
Howie Payne Howie Payne and the Band of the Sun, May in London, Nottingham and Oxford from £10 to £12. Hanson on 10th June in London. Colter Wall on 23rd May in London. Hey Violet May in London, Glasgow and Manchester.
On sale Friday
Elvana
 
On sale Friday
Tom Jones
 
On sale tomorrow
Belsonic 2017
 
On sale now
Howard Jones
 
Elvana from 16th September to 20th October in London, Glasgow, Liverpool and Leicester from £10 to £12. Tickets already available for Norwich, Leeds, Bristol, Nottingham and more. Tom Jones on 23rd July in Wells from £45. Tickets already available for Mansfield, Gloucester, Cumbria, Northwich and more. Belsonic on 19th June in with Martin Garrix in Belfast from £33. Howard Jones November in London, Glasgow, Birmingham and Cardiff around £30. More tickets on sale Friday. Tickets already available for London, Worcestershire, West Yorkshire, Newark and more.
On sale now
Kew the Music
 
On sale tomorrow
The Human League
 
On sale Friday
Parquet Courts - Photo: Heather Strange
 
Photo: Heather Strange
On sale Friday
Joanne Shaw Taylor - Photo: Marilyn Stringer www.mjstringerphoto.com
 
Photo: Marilyn Stringer link
Kew the Music on 13th July with All Saints and Melanie C at Kew Gardens in London. The Human League on 26th May in Bude from £5. Tickets already available for Liverpool, Lincoln, Leeds, Monmouthshire and more. Parquet Courts August in Glasgow, Sheffield and Birmingham from £15. Tickets already available for Newcastle. Joanne Shaw Taylor November in London, Gateshead, Cambridge, Manchester and Birmingham. Tickets already available for Warrington and East Riding of Yorkshire.
On sale Friday
The Shins
 
On sale Friday
Les McKeown
 
On sale Friday
Kishi Bashi
 
On sale Friday
Shakka
 
The Shins August in Manchester and Nottingham. Tickets already available for London. Les McKeown's Bay City Rollers on 11th October in Leamington Spa from £22.50. Tickets already available for York, Stoke, Southport, Brighton and more. Kishi Bashi May in Edinburgh and Brighton from £12. Shakka October in Birmingham and Manchester from £16.
On sale tomorrow
Brandy Clark
 
On sale tomorrow
Maren Morris
 
On sale Friday
Glass Caves - Image: www.facebook.com/theglasscaves
 
Image: link
On sale now
Carl Barât and the Jackals
 
Brandy Clark October in London, Brighton, Bristol, Manchester and Birmingham. Maren Morris November in Dublin and Glasgow around £18.50. More tickets on sale Friday. Tickets already available for London, Birmingham, Clifton, Manchester and more. Glass Caves on 12th May in Edinburgh from £7. Tickets already available for York, Manchester, Leeds and Sheffield. Carl Barât and the Jackals from 25th May to 1st June in Newcastle, Glasgow and Leeds around £12. Tickets already available for Bristol and Nottingham.
On sale now
Sacred Reich
 
On sale now
Darrel Higham - Image: www.facebook.com/Darrel-Higham-1426875547608354/
 
Image: link
On sale Friday
Thurston Moore
 
On sale tomorrow
Covenant
 
Sacred Reich July in Birmingham, Belfast and Dublin around £20. More tickets on sale Friday. Darrel Higham from 21st May to 15th June in London, Newcastle, Nottingham and Bristol from £15 to £17. Tickets already available for Manchester. Thurston Moore on 23rd June in Hove from £15. Tickets already available for London, Glasgow, Manchester and Bristol. Covenant November in London and Birmingham from £18 to £20. More tickets on sale Friday. Tickets already available for Bristol.

New tickets on sale this week

Lambeth Palace
We Are Scientists
Jack and the Beanstalk
Ben and Holly's Little Kingdom
The Stylistics
Simon Day
Slowdive
Boyzlife
Tom Robinson
Toploader
Cancer Bats
Purple Rain
