The Week Ahead with Bob Dylan, Michael Kiwanuka, Snarky Puppy, Future Islands, Robert Cray Band, Live at Leeds, The Skints and more

Bob Dylan in London, Cardiff, Bournemouth, Nottingham, Glasgow, Liverpool and Dublin from 28th April. Last few tickets - most London shows sold out Michael Kiwanuka in London, Manchester, Gateshead, Glasgow, Bristol, Cambridge, Birmingham and more from 29th April, priced from £17.50. Last few tickets Snarky Puppy with Lucy Woodward in London, Dublin, Glasgow, Gateshead, Manchester, Cardiff and Poole from 28th April, priced from £22 Future Islands in Glasgow, Leeds, Liverpool, Brighton, Bristol, Nottingham, Cambridge and more from 27th April, priced £22.50. Last few tickets

Photo: Jeff Katz

Live at Leeds 'Live at Leeds Finale' with Maximo Park in Leeds from 29th April Robert Cray Band in London, Liverpool, Edinburgh, Salisbury, Guildford, Birmingham, Buxton and more from 30th April, priced from £29.50 The Skints in Hitchin, Leicester, Glasgow, Newcastle, Leeds, Cheltenham, Southampton and many more from 28th April, priced from £15. Last few tickets Roni Size 'New Forms' in London and Bedford from 28th April, priced £15

Steve Hackett in London, Dublin, Cardiff, Reading, Birmingham, Sheffield, Bristol and many more from 26th April, priced £27.50 Midge Ure in Leamington Spa, Glasgow, Bournemouth, Milton Keynes, Oxford, High Wycombe, Sheffield and more from 27th April, priced from £20 The Skids in London, West Yorkshire, Dunfermline, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Dublin, Belfast and many more from 1st May, priced from £20. Last tour was 7 years ago Hit the North Festival with Slaves, Nothing But Thieves, Lethal Bizzle, The Hunna, Frightened Rabbit, Black Honey, The Magic Gang, Fickle Friends, Clean Cut Kid, Tom Grennan, JAWS in Newcastle on 28th April, priced £32

Teddy Rocks with Scouting for Girls, Modestep, Twin Atlantic, VANT, Patent Pending, WSTR, Fort Hope, Blood Youth, Natives, The Bowie Experience, The Bottom Line, Room 94, Green Haze, The One Hundred, Our Hollow, Our Home in Dorset from 27th April Stag and Dagger in Glasgow on 30th April, priced £25 - with DMA's, Gold Panda, Baby Strange, Dutch Uncles, Fatherson and more Wheatus in London, Dublin, Belfast, Chester, Flintshire, Preston, Inverness and many more from 1st May, priced from £10 Ian McCulloch in Cambridge and Wolverhampton from 29th April, priced from £18.50

Roger Hodgson 'An Evening with Roger Hodgson' in London, Dublin and Birmingham from 30th April, priced £43.50. Last few tickets Shawn Mendes 'Illuminate World Tour' in London, Glasgow, Manchester and Dublin from 27th April. Last few tickets The Vamps in London, Sheffield, Glasgow, Newcastle, Liverpool, Manchester, Dublin and more from 28th April Martin Stephenson in Northumberland, Perth, Gateshead, Blackburn, Chesterfield, Stockton-on-Tees, Hull and more from 27th April, priced from £7.70

Walter Trout in Whitley Bay, Glasgow, Sheffield, Lincoln, Warrington, Norwich and Leamington Spa from 1st May, priced from £25 Duke Special in London, Portrush, Bristol, Glasgow, Falkirk, Leeds and Shipley from 30th April, priced from £12 The Nightingales with Blue Orchids in London, Liverpool, Middlesbrough, Glasgow, Dundee and York from 28th April, priced from £7.50 John Power 'John Power & Full Band' in London, Sheffield, Birmingham, Newcastle, Glasgow and Liverpool from 27th April, priced from £14

Martha Tilston in Huddersfield, Whitstable, Sheffield, Falmouth, Kings Heath, Guildford and Frome from 28th April, priced from £10 Tinariwen in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Cardiff and Oxford from 25th April, priced from £20 Los Campesinos! 'moved from Queens Social Club' in London, Liverpool, Glasgow, Sheffield, Newcastle, Brighton and Kings Heath from 27th April, priced from £10. Last few tickets Michael Chapman 'Michael Chapman and Ehud Benai, Michael Chapman & Ehud Banai' in Newcastle, Preston, Lewes, Sheffield, Lincoln, Kings Heath and Chester from 26th April, priced from £10

Japandroids in London, Birmingham, Glasgow, Leeds, Nottingham, Manchester and Brighton from 28th April, priced from £14 Dave McPherson in Birmingham, Chester, Sheffield, Newcastle, Edinburgh and Glasgow from 26th April, priced from £8 Migos with Lil Yachty in London from 25th April, priced £40. Last few tickets Ward Thomas in London, Guildford, Birmingham, Edinburgh, York, Sheffield, Leeds and many more from 28th April, priced from £11.50

Rat Boy in London, Glasgow, Leeds, Newcastle, Stoke, Oxford, Norwich and more from 25th April, priced from £13 Therapy? in Dublin, Belfast, Galway and Limerick from 25th April, priced £20 Underoath in London, Manchester, Dublin, Nottingham, Glasgow, Newcastle, Birmingham and more from 1st May, priced from £20. Last tour was 6 years ago Marianas Trench in London, Bristol, Birmingham, Liverpool, Sheffield, Edinburgh, Newcastle and more from 1st May, priced from £12

KRS-One in Sheffield, Exeter, Whitstable and Swansea from 27th April, priced from £20 Gang of Youths in London, Manchester, Birmingham and Brighton from 26th April, priced from £7.50 Shappi Khorsandi in Burton, Wrexham, Stirling, Perth and Kinross, Isle of Skye, Ullapool, Stornoway and more from 27th April, priced from £12 Stuart Goldsmith in London, Aldershot, Northampton, Cambridge, Sheffield and Coventry from 26th April, priced from £10