The Week Ahead with Bob Dylan, Michael Kiwanuka, Snarky Puppy, Future Islands, Robert Cray Band, Live at Leeds, The Skints and more

Also from Monday 24th April: Steve Hackett, Midge Ure, The Skids, Hit the North Festival, Teddy Rocks, Wheatus, Roger Hodgson, The Vamps, Shawn Mendes, The Nightingales, Tinariwen, Los Campesinos!, Migos, Therapy?, KRS-One, Shappi Khorsandi and more

Bob Dylan
 
Michael Kiwanuka
 
Snarky Puppy
 
Future Islands
 
Bob Dylan in London, Cardiff, Bournemouth, Nottingham, Glasgow, Liverpool and Dublin from 28th April. Last few tickets - most London shows sold out Michael Kiwanuka in London, Manchester, Gateshead, Glasgow, Bristol, Cambridge, Birmingham and more from 29th April, priced from £17.50. Last few tickets Snarky Puppy with Lucy Woodward in London, Dublin, Glasgow, Gateshead, Manchester, Cardiff and Poole from 28th April, priced from £22 Future Islands in Glasgow, Leeds, Liverpool, Brighton, Bristol, Nottingham, Cambridge and more from 27th April, priced £22.50. Last few tickets
Live at Leeds
 
Robert Cray - Photo: Jeff Katz
 
Photo: Jeff Katz
The Skints
 
Roni Size
 
Live at Leeds 'Live at Leeds Finale' with Maximo Park in Leeds from 29th April Robert Cray Band in London, Liverpool, Edinburgh, Salisbury, Guildford, Birmingham, Buxton and more from 30th April, priced from £29.50 The Skints in Hitchin, Leicester, Glasgow, Newcastle, Leeds, Cheltenham, Southampton and many more from 28th April, priced from £15. Last few tickets Roni Size 'New Forms' in London and Bedford from 28th April, priced £15
Steve Hackett
 
Midge Ure
 
The Skids' Days In Europa album (1979) - Image: www.theskids.com
 
Image: link
Hit the North
 
Steve Hackett in London, Dublin, Cardiff, Reading, Birmingham, Sheffield, Bristol and many more from 26th April, priced £27.50 Midge Ure in Leamington Spa, Glasgow, Bournemouth, Milton Keynes, Oxford, High Wycombe, Sheffield and more from 27th April, priced from £20 The Skids in London, West Yorkshire, Dunfermline, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Dublin, Belfast and many more from 1st May, priced from £20. Last tour was 7 years ago Hit the North Festival with Slaves, Nothing But Thieves, Lethal Bizzle, The Hunna, Frightened Rabbit, Black Honey, The Magic Gang, Fickle Friends, Clean Cut Kid, Tom Grennan, JAWS in Newcastle on 28th April, priced £32
Teddy Rocks 2017
 
Stag and Dagger
 
Wheatus
 
Ian McCulloch - Image: www.bunnymen.com
 
Image: link
Teddy Rocks with Scouting for Girls, Modestep, Twin Atlantic, VANT, Patent Pending, WSTR, Fort Hope, Blood Youth, Natives, The Bowie Experience, The Bottom Line, Room 94, Green Haze, The One Hundred, Our Hollow, Our Home in Dorset from 27th April Stag and Dagger in Glasgow on 30th April, priced £25 - with DMA's, Gold Panda, Baby Strange, Dutch Uncles, Fatherson and more Wheatus in London, Dublin, Belfast, Chester, Flintshire, Preston, Inverness and many more from 1st May, priced from £10 Ian McCulloch in Cambridge and Wolverhampton from 29th April, priced from £18.50
Roger Hodgson
 
Shawn Mendes
 
The Vamps
 
Martin Stephenson
 
Roger Hodgson 'An Evening with Roger Hodgson' in London, Dublin and Birmingham from 30th April, priced £43.50. Last few tickets Shawn Mendes 'Illuminate World Tour' in London, Glasgow, Manchester and Dublin from 27th April. Last few tickets The Vamps in London, Sheffield, Glasgow, Newcastle, Liverpool, Manchester, Dublin and more from 28th April Martin Stephenson in Northumberland, Perth, Gateshead, Blackburn, Chesterfield, Stockton-on-Tees, Hull and more from 27th April, priced from £7.70
Walter Trout
 
Duke Special
 
The Nightingales - Photo: Anthony John Sayer
 
Photo: Anthony John Sayer
John Power - Image: www.myspace.com/johnpowerukcom
 
Image: link
Walter Trout in Whitley Bay, Glasgow, Sheffield, Lincoln, Warrington, Norwich and Leamington Spa from 1st May, priced from £25 Duke Special in London, Portrush, Bristol, Glasgow, Falkirk, Leeds and Shipley from 30th April, priced from £12 The Nightingales with Blue Orchids in London, Liverpool, Middlesbrough, Glasgow, Dundee and York from 28th April, priced from £7.50 John Power 'John Power & Full Band' in London, Sheffield, Birmingham, Newcastle, Glasgow and Liverpool from 27th April, priced from £14
Martha Tilston
 
Tinariwen
 
Los Campesinos!
 
Michael Chapman - Image: www.michaelchapman.co.uk
 
Image: link
Martha Tilston in Huddersfield, Whitstable, Sheffield, Falmouth, Kings Heath, Guildford and Frome from 28th April, priced from £10 Tinariwen in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Cardiff and Oxford from 25th April, priced from £20 Los Campesinos! 'moved from Queens Social Club' in London, Liverpool, Glasgow, Sheffield, Newcastle, Brighton and Kings Heath from 27th April, priced from £10. Last few tickets Michael Chapman 'Michael Chapman and Ehud Benai, Michael Chapman & Ehud Banai' in Newcastle, Preston, Lewes, Sheffield, Lincoln, Kings Heath and Chester from 26th April, priced from £10
Japandroids
 
Dave McPherson
 
Migos
 
Ward Thomas
 
Japandroids in London, Birmingham, Glasgow, Leeds, Nottingham, Manchester and Brighton from 28th April, priced from £14 Dave McPherson in Birmingham, Chester, Sheffield, Newcastle, Edinburgh and Glasgow from 26th April, priced from £8 Migos with Lil Yachty in London from 25th April, priced £40. Last few tickets Ward Thomas in London, Guildford, Birmingham, Edinburgh, York, Sheffield, Leeds and many more from 28th April, priced from £11.50
Rat Boy
 
Therapy?
 
Underoath
 
Marianas Trench
 
Rat Boy in London, Glasgow, Leeds, Newcastle, Stoke, Oxford, Norwich and more from 25th April, priced from £13 Therapy? in Dublin, Belfast, Galway and Limerick from 25th April, priced £20 Underoath in London, Manchester, Dublin, Nottingham, Glasgow, Newcastle, Birmingham and more from 1st May, priced from £20. Last tour was 6 years ago Marianas Trench in London, Bristol, Birmingham, Liverpool, Sheffield, Edinburgh, Newcastle and more from 1st May, priced from £12
KRS-One
 
Gang of Youths
 
Shappi Khorsandi
 
Stuart Goldsmith
 
KRS-One in Sheffield, Exeter, Whitstable and Swansea from 27th April, priced from £20 Gang of Youths in London, Manchester, Birmingham and Brighton from 26th April, priced from £7.50 Shappi Khorsandi in Burton, Wrexham, Stirling, Perth and Kinross, Isle of Skye, Ullapool, Stornoway and more from 27th April, priced from £12 Stuart Goldsmith in London, Aldershot, Northampton, Cambridge, Sheffield and Coventry from 26th April, priced from £10
Mayerling - Image: www.roh.org.uk
 
Image: link
Dirty Dancing
 
Islands in the Stream
 
Madame Rubinstein
 
Mayerling in London from 28th April, priced £34. Last tour was 4 years ago Dirty Dancing in Milton Keynes, Birmingham, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Sunderland, Bristol, Manchester and more from 24th April Islands in the Stream in London, Nottinghamshire, Peterborough, Manchester, King's Lynn, Oxford, Southsea and many more from 29th April, priced from £19.50 Madame Rubinstein in London from 26th April, priced from £18.50

