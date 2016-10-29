Hip Hop won't stop: The definitive UK/ Ireland Hip Hop Guide

Highlights include: Waka Flocka Flame, KRS-One, Oddisee, Mos Def, Lil Yachty, Pharoahe Monch, De La Soul, Hopsin, Tory Lanez, Ultramagnetic MCs and more

Check out our round-up of the best MCs, Beat-boxers and DJs heading your way. All prices exclusive of booking fees.

Waka Flocka Flame

Waka Flocka Flame plays the Islington O2 Academy on 8th February, showcasing tunes from recent album, "Flockaveli 2". Tickets on sale now, from £22.50.

KRS-One

Woop, woop! That's the sound of KRS-One and February UK tour. Just London and Cardiff announced so far, but expect additions! Tickets from £15.

Mos Def

Yasiin Bey plays classic Mos Def at the O2 Forum in Kentish Town on 26th and 27th January - rescheduled from October. Manchester and Bristol gigs also added for February. Limited tickets available for London. Tickets on sale now for Manchester and Bristol, from £25.

Oddisee

Oddisee and his band GOOD COMPNY play a short "Beneath the Surface" tour, covering London and Manchester in March. Tickets from £14.

Lil Yachty

Lil Yachty has announced a London gig at KOKO in Camden on 24th February, where he will be showcasing songs from his 2016 mix-tapes and more. Tickets on sale now, from £19.

Pharoahe Monch

Pharoahe Monch has announced a 2016 UK tour with gigs in London and Milton Keynes from 6th January. Tickets are on sale now, from £15 to £20.

Ludacris

Ludacris has announced a London gig for the spring, playing the Hammersmith Eventim Apollo on 25th March. Tickets on sale now.

De La Soul

De La Soul have announced a spring UK tour, covering London, Manchester, Newcastle, Bristol, Birmingham, Nottingham and Norwich from 22nd February to 10th March. Tickets on sale now, from £25 to £28.50.

Hopsin

It's been a few years since American rapper Hopsin has had a tour of a reasonable size, but 2017 will see that fixed, with him playing London, Birmingham, Glasgow, Manchester and Bristol from 18th February. Tickets are priced from £17.50.

Tory Lanez

The Canadian rapper returns to the UK for spring tour, having played a few dates in 2016. Expect to hear tracks from his debut album, "I Told" you when he plays London, Birmingham and Manchester from 4th April. Tickets from £17.50 (£26 for London).

Ultramagnetic MCs

Ultramagnetic MCs play back-to-back London gigs at the Rah Rah Room in Picadilly on 22nd and 23rd February, with tickets costing £25.

Daniel O'Connell