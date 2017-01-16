Fat Friday: Elbow, Little Mix, Belinda Carlisle, Micky Flanagan and more

Also on sale this week: U2, War Child with BRITs Week with Richard Hawley with Paul Weller, Craig David, Tinie Tempah with Lianne La Havas, Kew the Music with James, Hacienda Classical and Passenger, Marianas Trench, Run the Jewels, Dan Patlansky, Helloween, Jack Up The 80s, Basement, The Musical Box, Hed P.E, Johnny Flynn, DJ Format with Abdominal and more

For ticket availability and details, click on the images below. Any prices quoted are exclusive of booking fees and are subject to change. On sale Friday unless stated otherwise.

On-sales

Elbow
 
Little Mix - Summer Shout Out
 
War Child
 
Kew the Music
 
Elbow Forest Live tour from 15th June to 7th July in Gloucester, Cranbrook, Scarborough, Mansfield, Suffolk and more from £41.50. Tickets already available for London, Dublin, Birmingham, Bournemouth and more. Little Mix 'Summer Shout Out' including a Greenwich Music Time date from 24th June to 15th July in London, Gloucester, Dundee, Edinburgh, Scarborough and more from £10 to £45. More tickets on sale Friday. Tickets already available for London, Birkenhead, Newmarket, Derbyshire and more. War Child 'BRITs Week' with Richard Hawley with Paul Weller, Craig David, Tinie Tempah with Lianne La Havas, Basement Jaxx, The 1975, Jack Savoretti and more from 14th February in London. Kew the Music with James, Hacienda Classical, Passenger July in Kew Gardens in London from £40 to £65.
Belinda Carlisle
 
Marianas Trench
 
Micky Flanagan
 
Run the Jewels
 
Belinda Carlisle 'Heaven on Earth' October in London, Sheffield, Brighton, Norwich, Manchester and more from £28.50 to £38.50. Marianas Trench May in London, Bristol, Birmingham, Liverpool, Sheffield and more from £12 to £14. Micky Flanagan Extra O2 Arena gig aded to his "An' Another Fing" autumn tour on 6th October in London. Run the Jewels from 29th March to 1st April in London, Belfast and Manchester from £22.50 to £34.
Ashanti - Image: www.ashantithisisme.com
 
Chick Corea
 
Dan Patlansky - Photo: Laurence Harvey
 
U2
 
Ashanti March in Norwich and Leeds from £25 to £28. Tickets already available for London, Manchester, Birmingham and Bristol. Chick Corea on 24th June in London from £65. Dan Patlansky on 2nd May in London from £15. Tickets already available for Poole, Cardiff and Bristol. U2 'The Joshua Tree' July in London and Dublin from £70. More tickets on sale 23rd January 2017.
Helloween
 
Jack Up The 80s
 
Basement - Photo: Harley Pethybridge
 
The Musical Box
 
Helloween "Pumpkins United" on 14th November in London from £32.50. Jack Up The 80s with Cheryl, Mike, Jay and Bobby McVay of Bucks Fizz, From the Jam, Jason Donovan, Nik Kershaw, The Real Thing, Alexander O'Neal on 11th August on Isle of Wight. Basement from 28th February to 10th March in London, Southampton, Manchester, Glasgow and Leeds from £15 to £16. The Musical Box 'The Black Show' October in London, Salford, Gateshead, Birmingham, Basingstoke and more from £37.50. More tickets on sale Friday.
Hed PE
 
Johnny Flynn
 
DJ Format
 
August Burns Red
 
Hed P.E April in London, Oxford, Newcastle, Glasgow, Sheffield and more from £13.50 to £15. Tickets already available for Manchester. Johnny Flynn March in London, Brighton, Leeds, Manchester, Edinburgh and more from £14 to £22.50. DJ Format with Abdominal May in London, Leeds, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Newcastle and many more from £8 to £17.50. More tickets on sale Friday. Tickets already available for London. August Burns Red 'Messengers' July in London, Bristol and Manchester from £16 to £18.
Matthew Bourne
 
Fish
 
High Tyde
 
Bonkaz
 
Matthew Bourne 'Radioland' with Matthew Bourne and Franck Vigroux on 6th May in London. Fish December in Manchester and Bristol from £27.50. Tickets already available for London, Leeds, Leamington Spa, Cardiff and more. High Tyde March in London, Manchester, Kings Heath and Bristol from £8. Bonkaz on 3rd April in London.

New tickets on sale this week

John Cooper Clarke
Methyl Ethel
Jack Cheshire
