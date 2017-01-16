Fat Friday: Elbow, Little Mix, Belinda Carlisle, Micky Flanagan and more
Also on sale this week: U2, War Child with BRITs Week with Richard Hawley with Paul Weller, Craig David, Tinie Tempah with Lianne La Havas, Kew the Music with James, Hacienda Classical and Passenger, Marianas Trench, Run the Jewels, Dan Patlansky, Helloween, Jack Up The 80s, Basement, The Musical Box, Hed P.E, Johnny Flynn, DJ Format with Abdominal and more
For ticket availability and details, click on the images below. Any prices quoted are exclusive of booking fees and are subject to change. On sale Friday unless stated otherwise.
Happy clicking!!
On-sales
|Elbow Forest Live tour from 15th June to 7th July in Gloucester, Cranbrook, Scarborough, Mansfield, Suffolk and more from £41.50. Tickets already available for London, Dublin, Birmingham, Bournemouth and more.
|Little Mix 'Summer Shout Out' including a Greenwich Music Time date from 24th June to 15th July in London, Gloucester, Dundee, Edinburgh, Scarborough and more from £10 to £45. More tickets on sale Friday. Tickets already available for London, Birkenhead, Newmarket, Derbyshire and more.
|War Child 'BRITs Week' with Richard Hawley with Paul Weller, Craig David, Tinie Tempah with Lianne La Havas, Basement Jaxx, The 1975, Jack Savoretti and more from 14th February in London.
|Kew the Music with James, Hacienda Classical, Passenger July in Kew Gardens in London from £40 to £65.
|Belinda Carlisle 'Heaven on Earth' October in London, Sheffield, Brighton, Norwich, Manchester and more from £28.50 to £38.50.
|Marianas Trench May in London, Bristol, Birmingham, Liverpool, Sheffield and more from £12 to £14.
|Micky Flanagan Extra O2 Arena gig aded to his "An' Another Fing" autumn tour on 6th October in London.
|Run the Jewels from 29th March to 1st April in London, Belfast and Manchester from £22.50 to £34.
|Ashanti March in Norwich and Leeds from £25 to £28. Tickets already available for London, Manchester, Birmingham and Bristol.
|Chick Corea on 24th June in London from £65.
|Dan Patlansky on 2nd May in London from £15. Tickets already available for Poole, Cardiff and Bristol.
|U2 'The Joshua Tree' July in London and Dublin from £70. More tickets on sale 23rd January 2017.
|Helloween "Pumpkins United" on 14th November in London from £32.50.
|Jack Up The 80s with Cheryl, Mike, Jay and Bobby McVay of Bucks Fizz, From the Jam, Jason Donovan, Nik Kershaw, The Real Thing, Alexander O'Neal on 11th August on Isle of Wight.
|Basement from 28th February to 10th March in London, Southampton, Manchester, Glasgow and Leeds from £15 to £16.
|The Musical Box 'The Black Show' October in London, Salford, Gateshead, Birmingham, Basingstoke and more from £37.50. More tickets on sale Friday.
|Hed P.E April in London, Oxford, Newcastle, Glasgow, Sheffield and more from £13.50 to £15. Tickets already available for Manchester.
|Johnny Flynn March in London, Brighton, Leeds, Manchester, Edinburgh and more from £14 to £22.50.
|DJ Format with Abdominal May in London, Leeds, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Newcastle and many more from £8 to £17.50. More tickets on sale Friday. Tickets already available for London.
|August Burns Red 'Messengers' July in London, Bristol and Manchester from £16 to £18.
|Matthew Bourne 'Radioland' with Matthew Bourne and Franck Vigroux on 6th May in London.
|Fish December in Manchester and Bristol from £27.50. Tickets already available for London, Leeds, Leamington Spa, Cardiff and more.
|High Tyde March in London, Manchester, Kings Heath and Bristol from £8.
|Bonkaz on 3rd April in London.