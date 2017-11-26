2017 UK Beatbox Championships - Tickets Winner Announced!

Announcement: The 2017 UK Beatbox Championships take place in Highbury on Sunday 26th November, and one of our readers has a pair of tickets, gratis!

Sunday 26th November 2017 sees the UK Beatbox Championships return once again to the capital, this time at the Garage in Highbury.

The two-part spectacular is split into "daytime" and "evening" sessions, with the daytime sessions featuring the solo, team and loop eliminations plus the under-18s finals and the evening seeing the grand finals taking place.

A true celebration of the human voice and underground live music culture, 2017 will see 110 entries from across the UK competing against each-other, with the event being judged by Berywam, Skiller (World Champion), SARO (GBB Loop Champion) and Kaila Mullady (World Female Champion) with the event being hosted by Too Many T's and DJ Matman.

As well as the competitors, there will be showcases from Berywam, Skiller, Kaila Mullady and SARO.

The event runs from 11am until 11pm. Tickets cost £16 for the whole day's events, or £8 for the daytime session, £12 for the evening session.

And the Winner is...

Londoner Andy Craig has won himself a pair of tickets to the day's events.

And There's More