Fat Friday: Michael Bublé, The Wombats, Jeff Lynne's ELO, a-ha, Plan B and more
Also on sale this week: Steps, Nerina Pallot, The Australian Pink Floyd Show, tUnE-yArDs, Ezra Furman, Fever Ray, LCD Soundsystem, The Vamps, Stiff Little Fingers, Wiley, Tom Walker, Pale Waves, Aquilo, EDEN, Moon Duo, John Bishop, Paul Weller, Eric Bibb, Lee Scratch Perry, Jhené Aiko, The Art Ensemble of Chicago, Dave Gorman, Steel Panther and more
For ticket availability and details, click on the images below. Any prices quoted are exclusive of booking fees and are subject to change.
On sale Friday unless stated otherwise. Subject to availability. More new shows added daily.
On sale Friday
On sale Friday
On sale Friday
On sale Friday
|Michael Bublé July in London (Barclaycard British Summer Time in Hyde Park) and Dublin (Croke Park) around £67.95.
|The Wombats March in London, Belfast, Dublin, Cardiff, Sheffield and many more around £23.
|Jeff Lynne's ELO UK/ Ireland arena tour from 30th September in London, Nottingham, Glasgow, Manchester, Dublin and more.
|a-ha Electric Summer with OMD June in Canterbury, Yeovil, Cambridge, Doncaster, Blackpool and more from £45.
On sale Friday
On sale Friday
On sale Friday
On sale Friday
|Plan B from 26th April in London, Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Newcastle and more around £32.50.
|Steps Summer of Steps Tour with Blue from 26th May in Cheltenham, Darlington, Peterborough, Llanelli, Canterbury and many more from £39.50.
|Nerina Pallot April in London, Edinburgh, Manchester, Hull, Preston and more around £22.50.
|The Australian Pink Floyd Show from 9th November 2018 in London, Ipswich, Southend, Margate, Birmingham and many more.
On sale Friday
On sale Friday
On sale Friday
On sale Friday
|tUnE-yArDs March in London and Edinburgh around £22.50.
|Ezra Furman May in London, Bristol, Manchester, Glasgow and Dublin around £21.50.
|Fever Ray Rare UK gig, March in London and Manchester from £27.50 to £29.50.
|LCD Soundsystem on 27th May in Glasgow from £45. Tickets already available for Dublin.
On sale Friday
On sale Friday
On sale Friday
On sale Friday
|The Vamps Summer Saturday Live on 25th August in Newmarket from £33. Tickets already available for London, Sheffield, Bournemouth, Cardiff and more.
|Stiff Little Fingers March in London, Cardiff, Bristol, Manchester, Nottingham and more around £22.50.
|Wiley February in Manchester, Birmingham, Bristol and Nottingham. Tickets already available for London.
|Tom Walker March in London, Exeter, Southampton, Nottingham, Bristol and more around £12.65.
On sale Friday
On sale Friday
On sale Friday
On sale Friday
|Pale Waves DIY Class of 2018 Tour with Our Girl and BLOXX from 31st January in London, Dublin, Tunbridge Wells, Guildford, Cambridge and many more around £10.
|Aquilo April in London, Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham and Bristol from £11 to £14.
|EDEN April in London, Dublin, Glasgow, Manchester and Birmingham around £15.
|Moon Duo from 30th January in London, Kings Heath, Edinburgh, Salford, Liverpool and more around £15.
On sale now
On sale Friday
On sale Friday
On sale Friday
|John Bishop Winging It from 11th January in London, Sheffield, Sunderland, Belfast, Dublin and many more around £38.
|Paul Weller Second Dublin gig on 12th February. Tickets already available for London, Belfast, Brighton and more.
|Eric Bibb on 25th April in Dublin.
|Lee Scratch Perry March in Liverpool, Limerick and Southsea around £25. Tickets already available for Dublin and Cornwall.
On sale tomorrow
On sale tomorrow
On sale now
On sale now
|Jhené Aiko Second London gig added for 5th February. Limited tickets available for Glasgow, Birmingham and Manchester.
|The Art Ensemble of Chicago on 4th June in London from £20.
|Dave Gorman With Great PowerPoint Comes Great ResponsibilityPoint from 6th September in Salford, Edinburgh, Leicester, Newcastle and many more from £27.50.
|Steel Panther January in London, Nottingham, Bristol, Dublin, Belfast and more from £30 to £35.
On sale now
Image: link
On sale now
On sale now
On sale now
|Tomoyasu Hotei on 20th October in London.
|Adore Delano The Whatever Tour May in London, Manchester, Glasgow, Digbeth, Cardiff and more from £35.
|Planet Of Zeus from 18th April in Manchester, Norwich, Wolverhampton and Bristol from £12.50.
|JD McPherson from 25th February in London, Glasgow, Leeds, Manchester, Norwich and Kings Heath from £12 to £15.