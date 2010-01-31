Fat Friday: Michael Bublé, The Wombats, Jeff Lynne's ELO, a-ha, Plan B and more

Also on sale this week: Steps, Nerina Pallot, The Australian Pink Floyd Show, tUnE-yArDs, Ezra Furman, Fever Ray, LCD Soundsystem, The Vamps, Stiff Little Fingers, Wiley, Tom Walker, Pale Waves, Aquilo, EDEN, Moon Duo, John Bishop, Paul Weller, Eric Bibb, Lee Scratch Perry, Jhené Aiko, The Art Ensemble of Chicago, Dave Gorman, Steel Panther and more

For ticket availability and details, click on the images below. Any prices quoted are exclusive of booking fees and are subject to change.

On sale Friday unless stated otherwise. Subject to availability. More new shows added daily.

New tickets on sale this week