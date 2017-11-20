The Week Ahead: Phil Collins, Queen + Adam Lambert, Gorillaz, Kasabian, The Darkness and more

Other events from 20th November 2017: Chris Rea, The Kooks, The Divine Comedy, Lisa Stansfield, Mark Lanegan, Fleet Foxes, Eliza Carthy, Nick Harper, And So I Watch You From Afar, Peter and the Test Tube Babies, King Krule, G4, Songhoy Blues, Bry, Jesca Hoop, Roy Ayers and more

All prices are exclusive of booking fees and correct at the time of publication. Line-ups for festivals subject to last-minute changes. Click on the images for more details and to buy tickets (subject to availability). Events subject to availability or last-minute cancellations - check first before booking accommodation or travelling

This Week:

Phil Collins
 
Queen
 
Gorillaz
 
Kasabian
 
Phil Collins in London, Nottingham, Sheffield, Manchester, Glasgow, Newcastle and Birmingham from 22nd November, priced from £65. Last few tickets Queen + Adam Lambert in London, Dublin, Belfast, Liverpool, Birmingham, Newcastle, Glasgow and more from 25th November, priced £79. Last few tickets. Last tour was 3 years ago Gorillaz with Little Simz in London, Brighton, Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham and Dublin from 27th November, priced £55. Last few tickets Kasabian 'For Crying Out Live' with Slaves in London, Newcastle, Glasgow, Aberdeen, Dublin, Manchester, Cardiff and more from 24th November, priced from £29.50
The Darkness
 
Chris Rea
 
The Kooks
 
The Divine Comedy
 
The Darkness in London, Southampton, Manchester, Blackburn, Leeds, Newcastle, Glasgow and many more from 23rd November, priced £27.50 Chris Rea with C. Macleod in London, Newcastle, Gateshead, Glasgow, Harrogate, Birmingham, Liverpool and more from 20th November, priced £45. Last few tickets. Last tour was 3 years ago The Kooks with DMA's in London, Leeds, Nottingham, Brighton, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Blackpool and more from 23rd November, priced £27.50. Last few tickets The Divine Comedy in London, Edinburgh, Leeds, Birmingham, Cardiff, Bristol, Manchester and many more from 22nd November, priced £30
Lisa Stansfield
 
Mark Lanegan
 
Fleet Foxes
 
Eliza Carthy
 
Lisa Stansfield in London, Manchester, Northampton, Guildford, Bournemouth, Liverpool, Edinburgh and more from 20th November, priced from £29.50. Last few tickets Mark Lanegan in London, Bristol, Norwich, Wolverhampton, Newcastle, Liverpool, Aberdeen and more from 27th November, priced from £20 Fleet Foxes in London, Manchester, Wolverhampton, Sussex and Southampton from 23rd November. Last few tickets Eliza Carthy in London, Dublin, Wakefield, St. Albans, Basingstoke, Gloucester, Cardiff and many more from 27th November, priced from £16.50. Last few tickets
Nick Harper
 
And So I Watch You From Afar
 
Peter and the Test Tube Babies' debut album - Image: www.testtubebabies.co.uk
 
Image: link
King Krule
 
Nick Harper in London, Bristol, Liverpool, Huddersfield, Sheffield, Leicester, Glasgow and more from 24th November, priced from £12 And So I Watch You From Afar in London, Manchester, Glasgow, Bristol, Belfast, Dublin and Galway from 23rd November, priced from £15 Peter and the Test Tube Babies in London, Southampton, Brighton, Wakefield, Lewes, Northwich and Corby from 24th November, priced from £9.90 King Krule in London, Bristol, Leeds, Dublin, Manchester and Glasgow from 20th November, priced from £12.50. Last few tickets. Last tour was 4 years ago
G4
 
Songhoy Blues
 
Bry
 
Jesca Hoop
 
G4 in London, Norwich, Lincoln, Ely, Durham, Chichester, Cardiff and many more from 21st November, priced from £22.50 Songhoy Blues in London, Temple Bar, Hove, Leeds, Manchester, Clifton and Glasgow from 25th November, priced from £14.50 Bry in London, Brighton, Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow, Belfast and Dublin from 20th November, priced from £10 Jesca Hoop in London, Guildford, Kings Heath, Manchester, Bristol, Brighton, Dublin and more from 26th November, priced from £12.50
Roy Ayers - Image: www.royayers.com
 
Image: link
Howard Jones
 
Sweet Baboo - Image: www.sweetbaboo.co.uk
 
Image: link
Frank Carter
 
Roy Ayers in London and Cambridge from 25th November, priced £25 Howard Jones in London, Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham and Cardiff from 23rd November, priced £30 Sweet Baboo in London, Leeds, Middlesbrough, Glasgow, Nottingham, Sheffield, Oxford and more from 23rd November, priced from £10 Frank Carter in London, Belfast, Dublin, Bristol, Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow and more from 27th November, priced from £16.50
Bryson Tiller
 
Josh Rouse
 
Echobelly
 
Good Charlotte
 
Bryson Tiller 'Set It Off' with SZA in London, Glasgow, Birmingham, Manchester and Dublin from 20th November. Last few tickets Josh Rouse in London, Glasgow, Manchester, Dublin, Liverpool, Edinburgh and Sheffield from 24th November, priced from £17.50. Last few tickets. Last tour was 3 years ago Echobelly in London, Wolverhampton, Newcastle, Glasgow, Liverpool, Brighton and Bristol from 21st November, priced from £15 Good Charlotte in London, Southampton, Nottingham, Glasgow, Birmingham and Manchester from 27th November, priced from £27.50
Natty
 
Faust - Image: www.myspace.com/faustpages
 
Image: link
We Were Promised Jetpacks
 
Blaenavon - Image: blaenavon.bandcamp.com
 
Image: link
Natty in London, Manchester, Leeds, Kings Heath, Cardiff, Southampton, Cornwall and more from 26th November, priced from £12 Faust [band] in Lewes, Glasgow, Manchester and Bristol from 23rd November, priced from £17.50 We Were Promised Jetpacks in London, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Manchester from 21st November, priced from £12 Blaenavon in London, Sheffield, Leeds, Manchester, Newcastle, Glasgow, Nottingham and more from 20th November, priced from £10
Courtesans
 
Joe Lycett
 
The Harry and Chris Show
 
Margaret Cho
 
Courtesans in Bristol, Southampton, Brighton, Nottingham, Norwich, Birmingham, Glasgow and more from 24th November, priced from £7 Joe Lycett in London, Bristol, Bath, Taunton, Cardiff, Leeds, Norwich and many more from 24th November, priced from £17.50. Last few tickets The Harry and Chris Show 'The Harry and Chris Show 2' in Cambridge, Brighton, Colchester, Newcastle, Bath, Edinburgh, Glasgow and more from 27th November, priced £12 Margaret Cho in London, Edinburgh, Dublin, Bristol, Birmingham, Salford, Sheffield and more from 25th November, priced from £15
Sing-a-long-a Beauty and the Beast
 
Good Mourning Mrs Brown - Image: www.mrsbrownsboys.com
 
Image: link
Legally Blonde - Image: www.legallyblondethemusical.co.uk
 
Image: link
The Gruffalo's Child - Illustration: Axel Scheffler
 
Illustration: Axel Scheffler
Sing-a-long-a Beauty and the Beast in Dunfermline, Glasgow, Aylesbury, Stoke, Whitley Bay, Brighton, Stockport and more from 25th November, priced from £14.50 Good Mourning Mrs Brown in Liverpool, Sheffield, Belfast and Dublin from 23rd November Legally Blonde in London, Edinburgh, Dublin, Stoke, Sunderland, Glasgow, Birmingham and more from 27th November The Gruffalo's Child in London from 22nd November
Zelda
 
Geoff Norcott - Image: www.myspace.com/geoff_norcott
 
Image: link
Northern Ballet
 
Sylvia - Image: www.roh.org.uk
 
Image: link
Zelda: Symphony of the Goddesses in London and Dublin from 21st November Geoff Norcott in Chester, Lancaster, Leicester, Leeds, Nottingham, Birmingham and Greater Manchester from 24th November, priced from £8 Northern Ballet 'The Little Mermaid' in Woking and Milton Keynes from 21st November Sylvia in London from 23rd November.
