Win tickets to the 2017 UK Beatbox Championships in London

Sunday 26th November 2017 sees the UK Beatbox Championships return once again to the capital, this time at the Garage in Highbury.

The two-part spectacular is split into "daytime" and "evening" sessions, with the daytime sessions featuring the solo, team and loop eliminations plus the under-18s finals and the evening seeing the grand finals taking place.

A true celebration of the human voice and underground live music culture, 2017 will see 110 entries from across the UK competing against each-other, with the event being judged by Berywam, Skiller (World Champion), SARO (GBB Loop Champion) and Kaila Mullady (World Female Champion) with the event being hosted by Too Many T's and DJ Matman.

As well as the competitors, there will be showcases from Berywam, Skiller, Kaila Mullady and SARO.

Tickets cost £16 for the whole day's events, or £8 for the daytime session, £12 for the evening session.

Win Tickets!

So, if all of this sounds good to you (and why wouldn't it?) and you fancy your chances, we have a pair of tickets to give away. All you need to do is click on the Enter Competition button, below on-or before Monday 20th November.