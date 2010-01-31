Fat Friday: Tears for Fears, James Blunt, Morrissey, Sarah Millican, Bill Bailey, Michael McDonald, Tiësto, G3, Gorillaz, Capital FM Jingle Bell Ball and more

Also on sale this week: Above & Beyond, Public Service Broadcasting, Poliça, Nerina Pallot, Tokio Myers, The Vaccines, Yxng Bane, Y.O.U.N.G., Trivium, Jhené Aiko, Nightmares On Wax, Bob Log III, Dan Patlansky, Aleem and more

For ticket availability and details, click on the images below. Any prices quoted are exclusive of booking fees and are subject to change.

On sale Friday unless stated otherwise. Subject to availability. More new shows added daily.

On sale today
Live at Chelsea
 
On sale now
Tears for Fears
 
On sale now
G3
 
On sale today
Morrissey
 
Live at Chelsea James Blunt the first head-liner announced, playing on 16th June 2018, from £35. Tears for Fears Brand new dates for Leeds and Nottingham, second gig for Glasgow - all in April. Limited tickets available for other UK/ Ireland dates. G3 with Joe Satriani, John Petrucci and Uli Jon Roth, April 2018 in London, Southend, Bristol, Manchester, Portsmouth and more. Morrissey on 10th March at the London Palladium due to public demand. Limited tickets available for other UK dates.
On sale now
Capital FM Jingle Bell Ball
 
On sale today
Public Service Broadcasting
 
On sale today
Poliça - Image: www.thisispolica.com
 
Image: link
On sale now
Michael McDonald
 
Capital FM Jingle Bell Ball December in London with Taylor Swift, The Script, Chainsmokers, Liam Payne, Sigala, Rita Ora, Niall Horan, James Arthur, Craig David and more. Public Service Broadcasting April 2018 in Oxford, Bournemouth, Brighton, Margate, Cambridge and many more. Tickets already available for earlier shows in Dublin and Belfast. Poliça Plus S T A R G a Z E on 27th February 2018 in London from £22.50. Michael McDonald March 2018 in Dublin and Manchester.
On sale now
Sarah Millican
 
On sale today
Bill Bailey - Image: www.billbailey.co.uk
 
Image: link
On sale now
Ross Noble
 
On sale now
Nerina Pallot
 
Sarah Millican Control Enthusiast from 6th March 2018 to 4th December 2018 in Leeds, Bournemouth, Manchester, Blackburn, Newcastle and more around £27.50. Tickets already available for London, Lancaster, Cumbria, Weston-super-Mare and more. Bill Bailey Christmas Larks December in London from £30. Tickets already available for other shows in London, Coventry, York, Newcastle and more. Ross Noble El Hablador from 12th September 2018 to 14th December 2018 in Exeter, Salisbury, Bournemouth, Cheltenham, Swindon and many more around £27.50. Nerina Pallot on 11th April 2018 in Sheffield from £18.50. Tickets already available for London, Manchester and Glasgow.
On sale now
Robyn Hitchcock
 
On sale now
The Christians
 
On sale now
Gomez
 
On sale now
Cigarettes After Sex
 
Robyn Hitchcock Robyn Hitchcock & his L.A. Squires May 2018 in London and Manchester from £20 to £25. The Christians 30th Anniversary dates with Hue & Cry, May 2018 in London, Wrexham and Manchester from £25 to £26. Tickets already available for Salisbury, Truro, Nottingham, Dublin and more. Gomez on 5th May 2018 in London from £32.50. Tickets already available for London, Brighton, Nottingham, Dublin and more. Cigarettes After Sex May 2018 in London and Dublin around £23. Tickets already available for London, Nottingham, Leeds, Glasgow and more.
On sale today
LTJ Bukem
 
On sale now
Gorillaz
 
On sale now
Tiësto
 
On sale now
Above & Beyond - Image: www.aboveandbeyond.nu
 
Image: link
LTJ Bukem LTJ Bukem & Fabio on 28th April 2018 in London. Tickets already available for Bristol. Gorillaz on 9th June 2018 in Dublin. Tickets already available for London, Brighton, Glasgow, Manchester and more. Creamfields presents Steelyard with Tiësto on 27th May 2018 in London. Creamfields presents Steelyard with Above & Beyond on 26th May 2018 in London.
On sale now
David Rodigan
 
On sale now
Mr Scruff - Image: www.mrscruff.com
 
Image: link
On sale now
Aleem
 
On sale now
Rolo Tomassi
 
David Rodigan David Rodigan And The Outlook Orchestra on 2nd March 2018 in London. Tickets already available for Northampton. Mr Scruff on 24th March 2018 in Brighton from £12. Tickets already available for Manchester, Dublin and Oxford. Aleem from 28th February 2018 to 7th March 2018 in London, Birmingham, Manchester and Glasgow around £8.50. Tickets already available for Belfast and Dublin. Rolo Tomassi April 2018 in London, Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham and Bristol from £7.50 to £10.
On sale now
The Vaccines
 
On sale today
Saxon
 
On sale today
Tokio Myers
 
On sale today
Yxng Bane
 
The Vaccines on 14th April 2018 in London. Saxon on 25th February 2018 in Hull and more from £30. Featuring Diamond Head, Magnum, Rock Goddess. Tokio Myers April 2018 in London, Gateshead, Manchester and Birmingham from £20. Tickets already available for Edinburgh. Yxng Bane March 2018 in London, Birmingham and Manchester.
On sale now
Y.O.U.N.G. - Image: twitter.com/YOUNGofficialuk
 
Image: twitter.com/YOUNGofficialuk
On sale today
Trivium
 
On sale now
Courtney Pine
 
On sale now
Dale Watson
 
Y.O.U.N.G. Lazy Tour from 28th February 2018 to 5th March 2018 in London, Glasgow, Birmingham, Newcastle and Manchester. Trivium April 2018 in London, Bristol, Birmingham, Glasgow and Manchester from £24 to £26. Courtney Pine Courtney Pine and the Inner City Ensemble February 2018 in Leeds, Clitheroe and Lancaster around £15.95. Tickets already available for London. Dale Watson Dale Watson & his Lone Stars March 2018 in London and Leeds from £15 to £17.50.
On sale now
Vance Joy
 
On sale now
Rich Chigga
 
On sale now
Adam French
 
On sale today
 
Vance Joy March 2018 in Leeds, Dublin, Glasgow, Bristol and Manchester around £15. Tickets already available for London. Rich Chigga on 3rd March 2018 in London from £17.50. Adam French February 2018 in London and Manchester from £7 to £8. Tide Lines March 2018 in Lerwick, Edinburgh, Stornoway, Ullapool, Moray and more from £12.50 to £13. Tickets already available for Inverness.
On sale now
Jhené Aiko
 
On sale today
Colours - Image: www.colours.co.uk
 
Image: link
On sale now
The Hold Steady
 
On sale now
SaSaSaS
 
Jhené Aiko Trip February 2018 in London, Birmingham and Manchester around £24.75. Colours Colours Winter Party on 26th December in Glasgow. Tickets already available for Glasgow. The Hold Steady on 9th March 2018 in London from £30. SaSaSaS 10 Years of Bass on 9th December in Newcastle. Tickets already available for Brighton and Bournemouth.
On sale now
Joseph J. Jones
 
On sale now
Itzhak Perlman
 
On sale now
Nightmares On Wax
 
On sale now
The Faceless
 
Joseph J. Jones March 2018 in London, Bristol, Birmingham and Brighton from £6 to £9. Itzhak Perlman Itzhak Perlman conducts The Mozart Requiem with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra on 6th May 2018 in London. Nightmares On Wax February 2018 in Brighton, Leeds, Manchester and Glasgow from £15. The Faceless February 2018 in London, Manchester, Digbeth, Glasgow, Bristol and more from £12.50 to £15.
On sale now
Witt Lowry
 
On sale now
Bob Log III
 
On sale now
The Lovely Eggs - Image: www.myspace.com/thelovelyeggs
 
Image: link
On sale now
Mike Dawes
 
Witt Lowry I Could Not Plan This from 23rd January 2018 to 26th February 2018 in London, Glasgow, Manchester and Birmingham. Bob Log III March 2018 in Sheffield, Manchester, Glasgow, Kings Heath, Bristol and more from £10 to £12.50. Tickets already available for Leeds. The Lovely Eggs February 2018 in London, Lancaster, Leeds, Newcastle, Edinburgh and more from £10 to £11. Tickets already available for London and Oxford. Mike Dawes from 21st February 2018 to 5th March 2018 in Salford, Newcastle, Leeds, Birmingham, Cardiff and more from £10 to £12.50. Tickets already available for London, Liverpool and Chester.
On sale now
Dan Patlansky - Photo: Laurence Harvey
 
Photo: Laurence Harvey
On sale now
Pinegrove
 
On sale today
Public Access TV
 
On sale now
Eliza and the Bear - Photo: Tom Leishman www.tomleishman.com
 
Photo: Tom Leishman link
Dan Patlansky March 2018 in London, Newcastle, Staffordshire, Bristol and Sheffield from £16 to £17.50. Tickets already available for Manchester. Pinegrove March 2018 in London, Bristol, Glasgow, Liverpool and Brighton from £15 to £17.50. Public Access T.V. February 2018 in Glasgow, Leeds, Manchester, Kings Heath and Bristol around £8. Tickets already available for London, Newcastle and Southampton. Eliza and the Bear March 2018 in London, Manchester, Sheffield, Bristol and Birmingham from £12 to £15. Tickets already available for Glasgow.

New tickets on sale this week

Adore Delano
Adore Delano
Ricky Gervais
Ricky Gervais
Rich Hall
Rich Hall
Buzzcocks
Buzzcocks
The Spitfires
The Spitfires
Declan McKenna
Declan McKenna
Tom Misch
Tom Misch
Live/ Dead 69
Live/ Dead 69
Half Man Half Biscuit - Image: www.hmhb.co.uk
Half Man Half Biscuit
Image: www.hmhb.co.uk
Westwood
Westwood
And So I Watch You From Afar
And So I Watch You From Afar
Gun
Gun

For up-to-the minute event announcements, last-minute ticket availability and exclusive competitions, follow us on our Facebook Page, our Twitter Page and/ or our Pinterest Page and don't forget to sign-up to our Newsletter.

© 2001 - 2017 AllGigs Limited, company number: 05113554. Registered office: 3 Silverdale Drive, London, SE9 4DH, England
All Rights Reserved. Use of this site is subject to our Terms and Conditions.