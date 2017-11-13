The Week Ahead: Robert Plant, Royal Blood, Depeche Mode, Chris Rea, Deep Purple, Rag N Bone Man, James Blunt, Aldous Harding, Future Islands and more

Robert Plant with Sensational Space Shifters, Seth Lakeman in London, Plymouth, Bristol, Wolverhampton, Llandudno, Newcastle, Liverpool and many more from 16th November, priced from £47.50. Last few tickets Royal Blood with At the Drive-In, Black Honey in London, Cardiff, Reading, Manchester, Leeds, Birmingham, Glasgow and more from 13th November, priced from £32.50. Last few tickets Depeche Mode 'Global Spirit Tour' in London, Dublin, Manchester and Birmingham from 15th November, priced from £50. Last few tickets Chris Rea in London, Newcastle, Gateshead, Glasgow, Harrogate, Birmingham, Liverpool and more from 20th November, priced £45. Last tour was 3 years ago

Rag N Bone Man 'The Overproof Tour' in London, Dublin, Glasgow, Manchester, Wolverhampton and Brighton from 15th November, priced from £22. Last few tickets James Blunt 'The Afterlove Tour' in London, Nottingham, Leeds, Glasgow, Birmingham, Brighton, Bournemouth and more from 17th November, priced £40. Last few tickets. Last tour was 3 years ago Status Quo 'Aquostic' in London, Norwich, Manchester, Sheffield, Cardiff, Reading, Bournemouth and more from 16th November, priced £45 Nelly in London, Southampton, Oxford, Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, Dublin and many more from 13th November. Last few tickets

Lisa Stansfield in London, Manchester, Northampton, Guildford, Bournemouth, Liverpool, Edinburgh and more from 20th November, priced from £29.50. Last few tickets Deep Purple with Europe in London, Birmingham, Manchester, Cardiff and Glasgow from 17th November. Last few tickets Bad Manners in London, Chesterfield, Leeds, Hitchin, Bedford, Poole, Cambridge and many more from 18th November, priced from £14 Magnum in London, Wakefield, Bristol, Cardiff, West Yorkshire, Manchester, Aberdeen and many more from 16th November, priced from £21.50

Photo: Esyllt Williams

Euros Childs in London, Cardiff, Bristol, Cambridge, Manchester, Newcastle, Leeds and more from 16th November, priced from £10 The Quireboys in London, Wolverton, Nottingham, Evesham, Leicester, Plymouth, Norwich and more from 17th November, priced from £15 Soul II Soul in Basingstoke, Dartford, Salisbury, Wrexham, Worthing, Bedford, Glasgow and more from 15th November, priced from £23.50 Enter Shikari 'moved from Echo Arena/ The Auditorium' with Lower than Atlantis, Astroid Boys in London, Liverpool, Cardiff, Nottingham, Newcastle, Manchester, Brighton and more from 16th November, priced from £27.50. Last few tickets

Mac DeMarco in London, Nottingham, Liverpool, Dublin, Glasgow, Manchester, Bristol and more from 17th November, priced from £18. Last few tickets Aldous Harding in London, Glasgow, Leeds, Manchester, Brighton, Birmingham and Bristol from 17th November, priced from £10. Last few tickets Future Islands in London, Manchester, Bournemouth, Norwich and Dublin from 20th November, priced from £22.50. Last few tickets King Krule in London, Bristol, Leeds, Dublin, Manchester and Glasgow from 20th November, priced from £12.50. Last few tickets. Last tour was 4 years ago

Bryson Tiller 'Set It Off' with SZA in London, Glasgow, Birmingham, Manchester and Dublin from 20th November. Last few tickets Goldie in London, Manchester, Glasgow, Liverpool, Brighton, Wolverhampton and Bristol from 14th November, priced from £20. Last few tickets Graham Bonnet in London, South Shields, Wigan, Evesham, Leicester, Belfast, Grimsby and more from 18th November, priced from £14 Opeth in Manchester, Glasgow, Belfast, Dublin, Nottingham, Bristol and Birmingham from 15th November, priced from £28.50

Morbid Angel in London, Bristol, Manchester, Belfast, Dublin, Glasgow and Wolverhampton from 15th November, priced from £18. Last few tickets. Last tour was 3 years ago The Monochrome Set 'plus Louis Philippe and Friedrich Sunlight' with Bill Pritchard in London, Oxford, Southampton, Leeds, Preston, Lewes and Cambridge from 19th November, priced from £12. Last few tickets Goldie Lookin' Chain 'Legends Set' in London, Doncaster, Carmarthen, Hastings, Cardiff and Newport from 17th November, priced from £10 The Black Lips in London, Leeds, Kings Heath and Guildford from 19th November, priced from £13

The Movielife with Wallflower in London, Southampton, Bristol, Leeds, Liverpool, Glasgow and Manchester from 14th November, priced from £14 Jim Jones and the Righteous Mind in Newcastle, Halifax, Leicester and Tunbridge Wells from 15th November, priced from £10 Wolf Parade in London, Temple Bar and Manchester from 20th November, priced from £15 Skip McDonald in London on 18th November

High Contrast with Fred V and Grafix, Nu:Logic, Dillinja, Hospitality in Southampton on 17th November, priced £14 Clark 'The Hydra Present Blueprint' with Randomer, Marcel Dettmann, Mumdance, Russell Haswell in London on 18th November Hazel O'Connor in London, West Yorkshire, Glasgow, Gateshead, Sheffield, Salford, Liverpool and many more from 16th November, priced from £20 Hunter and the Bear in London, Guildford, Plymouth, Exeter, Cardiff, Bristol, Glasgow and many more from 14th November, priced from £9. Last few tickets

Twstd Festival with DJ EZ, Lethal Bizzle, Disciples, Hannah Wants, Danny Howard, Sigma, My Nu Leng, Artful Dodger, Riton, DJ Skepsis in Skegness from 17th November, priced £189 Ilfracombe Punk Festival in Ilfracombe on 19th November, priced £25 JAWS in Reading, Southampton, Exeter, Cardiff, Bristol, Norwich, Liverpool and more from 17th November, priced from £10. Last few tickets Barry Hyde [the Futureheads] in Sunderland, Southampton, Oxford, Stoke, Scunthorpe, Newcastle, Derby and more from 17th November, priced from £5

Weaves in London, Cambridge, Leicester, Glasgow, Leeds, Salford, Newcastle and more from 13th November, priced from £9 Bry in London, Brighton, Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow, Belfast and Dublin from 20th November, priced from £10 Trainspotting in Edinburgh, Leamington Spa, Southampton and Cardiff from 14th November Teletubbies Live in London, Manchester, Carlisle, Llandudno, Dunstable, Wellingborough, Birmingham and many more from 17th November, priced from £13

Image: allgigs Limited