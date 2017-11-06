The Week Ahead with The Killers, Royal Blood, Michael McIntyre, Run The Jewels, The War On Drugs, Bananarama, Blondie, Nelly and more

Photo: Perou

The Killers in London, Birmingham, Liverpool, Newcastle, Manchester, Dublin, Belfast and more from 6th November, priced £55. Last few tickets Royal Blood with At the Drive-In, Black Honey in London, Cardiff, Reading, Manchester, Leeds, Birmingham, Glasgow and more from 13th November, priced from £32.50. Last few tickets Michael McIntyre with Alan Carr in London, York, Oxford, Plymouth, Bournemouth, Nottingham, Cardiff and many more from 6th November, priced £35. Last few tickets The War On Drugs in London, Glasgow, Manchester and Portsmouth from 9th November, priced from £25

Run the Jewels with Danny Brown in London, Manchester, Birmingham, Leeds and Glasgow from 9th November, priced from £32.50. Last few tickets Happy Mondays in London, Dundee, Bristol, Brighton, Cardiff, Portsmouth, Folkestone and many more from 10th November, priced from £29.50 Bananarama in London, Belfast, Glasgow, Blackpool, Newcastle, York, Manchester and many more from 9th November, priced £40. Last few tickets Blondie in London, Nottingham, Brighton, Cardiff, Manchester, Birmingham and Glasgow from 7th November, priced £50. Last few tickets

Heaven 17 with Blancmange in London, Sheffield, Liverpool, Hull, Manchester, Coventry, Norwich and more from 10th November, priced £25. Herbie Hancock with London Jazz Festival in London from 13th November, priced £65. Last few tickets. Last tour was 7 years ago. London Jazz Festival as well as Herbie Hancock, there's Zakir Hussain, Phronesis, Marcus Miller, Pat Metheny, Paolo Conte, Roland Perrin, Dave Holland, Ashley Henry, Miles Mosley, Seal, Liane Carroll, Tony Momrelle, Angelique Kidjo, Guy Barker in London from 10th November, priced from £20. Last few tickets Van Morrison in London, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Birmingham, Liverpool, Cardiff, Bristol and more from 6th November. Last few tickets

Steps in London, Dublin, Belfast, Glasgow, Aberdeen, Liverpool, Newcastle and many more from 12th November. Last tour was 5 years ago Martine McCutcheon 'Lost and Found' in London, Guildford, Gateshead, Warrington, Birmingham and Redruth from 8th November, priced £26. Last tour was 4 years ago Nelly in London, Southampton, Oxford, Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, Dublin and many more from 13th November. Last few tickets The Wonder Stuff in London, Leamington Spa, Liverpool, Leicester, Leeds, Newcastle, Glasgow and more from 9th November, priced from £20

The Undertones in London, Birmingham, Cardiff, Warrington, Brighton, Northampton, Sheffield and more from 9th November, priced from £20 Levellers in Leamington Spa, Wrexham, Preston, Cheltenham, York, Basingstoke, Cambridge and more from 8th November, priced from £25. Last few tickets Martha Reeves and the Vandellas 'Stortford Music Festival Presents - Martha Reeves & the Vandellas' with Martha Reeves in London, Salisbury, Wrexham, Bishop's Stortford, Preston, Halifax, Leeds and more from 9th November, priced from £15. Last few tickets Black Star Riders 'Coming Under Heavy Fire' with Blues Pills, Tax the Heat in Wolverhampton, Edinburgh, Warrington, Hull, Middlesbrough, Sheffield, Leicester and more from 8th November, priced from £27.50. Last few tickets

Airbourne in London, Bristol, Glasgow, Manchester, Norwich, Oxford, Sheffield and more from 11th November, priced from £21. Last few tickets The Temperance Movement in London, Chester, York, Hull, Stoke, Leicester, Wolverhampton and many more from 6th November, priced from £15. Last few tickets Ricky Ross 'moved from Westland Leisure Complex (cancelled) to Liverpool' in London, Cheltenham, Bristol, Liverpool, Dundee, Aberdeen, Edinburgh and many more from 9th November, priced from £22.50. Last few tickets Andrew Hung in London, Manchester, Glasgow, Leeds, Kings Heath, Brighton and Bristol from 12th November, priced from £8

Gorgon City in Bristol, Newcastle, Glasgow and Liverpool from 10th November, priced £18.50 Electric Six in London, Sheffield, Hull, Newcastle, Manchester, Edinburgh, Belfast and more from 7th November, priced from £13 Deaf Havana in Brighton, Southampton, Cambridge, Bath, Coventry, Leeds, Nottingham and more from 9th November, priced £16.50 Oysterband in London, Leeds, Edinburgh, Manchester, Hove, Cardiff, Worcestershire and more from 7th November, priced from £20

Duke Special in London, Bristol, Glasgow, Falkirk, Leeds, Kendal, Shipley and more from 9th November, priced from £15 Every Time I Die in London, Newcastle, Aberdeen, Glasgow, Nottingham, Brighton, Bristol and more from 11th November, priced from £15 Ride in London, Birmingham, Bristol, Leeds, Liverpool, Newcastle and Edinburgh from 7th November, priced from £25 Insane Clown Posse in London, Leeds, Newcastle, Glasgow, Bristol, Manchester and Birmingham from 13th November, priced £22.50

Milburn 'moved from Electric' in London, Leicester, Manchester, Glasgow, Leeds and Newcastle from 9th November, priced from £18.50 Jim Moray in London, Buckinghamshire, Newton Abbot and Kings Heath from 6th November, priced from £12 Eddi Reader in Kendal, Corby, Hertfordshire, Wakefield and Worcester from 8th November, priced from £22.50 Mark Eitzel Mark Eitzel & Band featuring Bernard Butler with Mull Historical Society, Bernard Butler, London Folk and Roots Festival in London, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Leeds and Nottingham from 6th November, priced from £14

The Lemon Twigs in London, Manchester, Sheffield, Glasgow and Birmingham from 10th November, priced £12.50 Trojan Records with Pama International in Leamington Spa, Sheffield, Reading and Cardiff from 10th November, priced £10 Jagged Little Pill - Live on Stage in London, Wolverhampton, Newcastle, Glasgow, Carlisle, Wakefield, York and more from 8th November, priced from £12.50. Last few tickets Jamie Lenman with Bad Sign, Fizzy Blood, Hannah Lou Clark in London, Newcastle, Glasgow, Manchester, Brighton, Southsea, Plymouth and more from 11th November, priced from £15

John Joseph Brill in London, Brighton, Bristol, Leeds, Birmingham, Oxford, Cardiff and more from 6th November, priced from £6 Aynsley Lister in St. Helens, Sheffield, Lowdham, Derby, Leicester, Kendal, Newcastle and more from 11th November, priced from £11 Stu Larsen in London, Brighton, Southampton, Bristol, Nottingham, Manchester, Dublin and more from 11th November, priced from £10 The Cadillac Three in London, Belfast, Dublin, Cardiff, Nottingham, Norwich, Birmingham and more from 9th November, priced from £18.50

Weaves in London, Cambridge, Leicester, Glasgow, Leeds, Salford, Newcastle and more from 13th November, priced from £9 Yonaka in Coventry, Tunbridge Wells, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Cambridge, Aldershot, Bath and more from 10th November, priced from £3 Blue Rose Code in London, Newcastle, York, Kings Heath, Brighton, Doncaster, Irvine and many more from 7th November, priced from £5 Marika Hackman in London, Brighton, Oxford, Leicester, Manchester, Leeds, Glasgow and more from 13th November, priced from £11