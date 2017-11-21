The Great Escape - First Fifty 2017 London with Hunter and the Bear, Sam Fender, Aine Cahill, Mansionair and more

First fifty acts announced for the 2018 festival - launch shows in London, 2017

The Great Escape has announced the first fifty acts to play next year's Brighton music extravaganza (from 17th to 19th May) and in time-honoured tradition, offers you the music-loving public the chance to sample a small selection of that fifty prior to the main event.

Taking place across London venues from 21st to 23rd November, The First Fifty will feature: Hunter and the Bear (with COIN and The Ninth Wave - limited tickets), Daniel OG (with Ebenezer, Benny Mails and S4U), The Orielles (with Sports Team and Hotel Lux), MILK (with Ruby Empress, Stereo Honey and Stella Donnelly), Sam Fender, Dan Stock, Aine Cahill (with Katie Von Schleicher and Mikaela Davis), Mansionair (with Rahh and KOPS - limited), Promiseland [Aus], City Calm Down, Ten Tonnes and Joy Crookes (limited).

Tickets cost just £5, which is why some are already in short supply - see below.

View the full 2018 festival line-up, here: The Great Escape

Daniel O'Connell