Fat Friday: Liam Gallagher, Sam Smith, Flight of the Conchords, Professor Brian Cox, Turin Brakes, Level 42, Field Music, APE Presents The National and more

Liam Gallagher on 29th June 2018 in London from £52.50. Tickets already available for London, Dublin, Belfast, Newcastle and more. Sam Smith The Thrill Of It All from 20th March 2018 to 7th April 2018 in London, Sheffield, Newcastle, Glasgow, Manchester and more. Flight of the Conchords from 19th March 2018 to 1st April 2018 in London, Birmingham, Manchester, Dublin, Glasgow and more around £55. Professor Brian Cox from 7th February 2018 to 1st March 2018 in London, Derby, Newcastle, Manchester, Sheffield and many more.

APE Presents The National on 2nd June 2018 in London. With The War On Drugs, Warpaint, Future Islands and more - part of All Points East. Turin Brakes Invisible Storm March 2018 in London, Bury St Edmunds, Sheffield, Glasgow, Newcastle and many more around £22.50. Tickets already available for Gloucester and Clitheroe. Level 42 October 2018 in London, Glasgow, Manchester, Leicester, Southend and many more. Field Music March 2018 in Brighton, Southampton, Exeter, Manchester, Glasgow and more around £16.50. Tickets already available for Newcastle and Leeds.

Shania Twain on 19th September 2018 in Glasgow. Tickets already available for London, Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham and more. Roni Size on 25th February 2018 in Leeds from £17.50. Mogwai on 2nd February 2018 in Manchester. Tickets already available for London and Glasgow. Brian Fallon Brian Fallon and the Howling Weather from 20th February 2018 to 10th March 2018 in London, Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow, Nottingham and more around £25.

Django Django from 27th February 2018 to 24th March 2018 in London, Aberdeen, Glasgow, Nottingham, Manchester and more around £22.50. Kim Wilde Here Come The Aliens from 30th March 2018 to 30th April 2018 in London, Ipswich, Southend, Glasgow, Bath and many more around £32.45. Tickets already available for Manchester. Steel Panther January 2018 in London and Glasgow around £30. Tickets already available for Manchester. Steps on 29th June 2018 and 5th July 2018 in London and Scarborough. Tickets already available for London, Dublin, Belfast, Glasgow and more.

José González Jose Gonzalez performing with The String Theory on 22nd September 2018 in Manchester. Tickets already available for London. Dan Reed Dan Reed and Danny Vaughn - Snake Oil and Harmony Tour 2018 - Snake Oil and Harmony from 22nd February 2018 to 3rd March 2018 in London, Newcastle and Nottingham around £18. The Rifles Big Life: 5 Night Stand February 2018 in London from £25. Future Islands on 17th June 2018 in Dublin. Tickets already available for London, Manchester, Bournemouth and Norwich.

The Weather Station from 25th January 2018 to 3rd February 2018 in London, Leeds, Newcastle, Brighton, Bristol and more around £11. Tickets already available for Salford. Bugge Wesseltoft Band Bugge Wesseltoft, Henrik Schwarz, Dan Berglund on 5th July 2018 in London from £25. James Grant on 25th January 2018 in Glasgow from £19. Steve Aoki January 2018 in London, Manchester, Cardiff, Newcastle and Glasgow.

Jamie Lenman Devolver February 2018 in London, Newcastle, Manchester, Brighton, Southsea and many more around £15. Tickets already available for London and Glasgow. Roy Orbison - In Dreams Hologram April 2018 in London, Cardiff, Birmingham, Manchester, Edinburgh and more. Russ There's Really a Wolf In Europe Tour - There's Really a Wolf March 2018 in London and Manchester. Tickets already available for Glasgow. Stone Broken from 22nd February 2018 to 7th March 2018 in London, Brighton, Manchester, Nottingham, Birmingham and more around £13. Tickets already available for Glasgow and Newcastle.

