The Week Ahead with The Killers, Jake Bugg, Goldfrapp, Father John Misty, Jamiroquai, Van Morrison, Craig David TS5 and more

The Killers in London, Birmingham, Liverpool, Newcastle, Manchester, Dublin, Belfast and more from 6th November, priced £55. Last few tickets Jake Bugg 'Solo Acoustic Tour' in London, Bath, Cardiff, Leicester, Hull, Limerick, Galway and many more from 4th November, priced from £22.50. Last few tickets Goldfrapp in London, Glasgow, Leeds, Manchester, Leicester, Birmingham, Brighton and more from 31st October, priced £28.50. Last few tickets Father John Misty in London, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Cardiff, Manchester, Brighton and Dublin from 1st November, priced from £22.50. Last few tickets

Van Morrison in London, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Birmingham, Liverpool, Cardiff, Bristol and more from 6th November Jamiroquai in London, Manchester and Birmingham from 2nd November, priced £47.50 Craig David 'Craig David presents TS5' in London and Birmingham from 3rd November, priced £32.50 Lucy Rose in London, Bristol, Exeter, Hove, Manchester, Leeds, Sheffield and many more from 1st November, priced from £15. Last few tickets

Beth Hart in London, Leeds, Bath, Coventry, Dublin, Ipswich, Sussex and many more from 30th October, priced from £32.50. Last few tickets Akala in London, Leeds, Newcastle, Dublin, Manchester, Glasgow, Bristol and more from 30th October, priced from £14.50 Billy Bragg 'Bridges not Walls' in London, Sussex, Cambridge, Oxford, Sheffield, Edinburgh, Newcastle and more from 5th November, priced from £20. Last few tickets Cradle of Filth in London, Belfast, Dublin, Manchester, Glasgow, Birmingham, Leeds and more from 30th October, priced from £18.50

Field Music with Barry Hyde [the Futureheads] in Newcastle, Leeds, Brighton, Southampton, Exeter, Manchester, Glasgow and more from 5th November, priced from £10. Last few tickets ABC with Kid Creole and the Coconuts in London, Manchester, Liverpool, Birmingham, Bristol, York, Sheffield and more from 2nd November Little Steven in London, Bristol, Leeds, Birmingham, Glasgow, Liverpool and Newcastle from 4th November Embrace in Preston, Middlesbrough, York, Wolverhampton, Derby and Staffordshire from 4th November, priced £20. Last few tickets

Liverpool Music Week 'The Closing Party' with Everything Everything, AJ Tracey, Zola Jesus, Perfume Genius, The Orielles in Liverpool on 4th November, priced £15 Impericon Never Say Die! Tour with Emmure, Deez Nuts, Chelsea Grin, Sworn In, Kublai Khan, Polaris, Lorna Shore in London, Manchester, Glasgow and Cardiff from 5th November, priced from £14 Damnation Festival with Dying Fetus, Sodom, Paradise Lost in Leeds on 4th November. Limited availability. Last tour was 5 years ago Midlands Calling with The Exploited, Angelic Upstarts, GBH, Ruts DC, Anti-Nowhere League, Peter and the Test Tube Babies, Steve Ignorant in Wolverhampton on 4th November, priced £26

Burden of Proof

Martin Taylor in Perth on 1st November Soft Machine in London, Godalming, Derby, Wolverhampton, Manchester and Kinross from 3rd November, priced from £15 Rise Against in London, Birmingham, Leeds, Dublin and Newcastle from 1st November, priced £32 Dying Fetus in London, Bristol and Glasgow from 3rd November, priced from £14. Last tour was 3 years ago

Photo: Gareth Anderson

UK Subs in Doncaster, Selby, Bradford, Ebbw Vale, Southend, Bedford, Lewes and many more from 3rd November, priced from £10 Emily Barker in London, Sheffield, Bristol, Cardiff, Exeter, Liverpool, Kendal and more from 1st November, priced from £13 Forever Amy in London, Bath, Cardiff, Exeter, Southampton, Manchester, Newcastle and more from 2nd November, priced from £22.50 Nothing But Thieves in London, Newcastle, Glasgow, Manchester, Sheffield, Nottingham, Liverpool and more from 5th November, priced from £18.50. Last few tickets

My Vitriol 'date change from 15th November' with Conrad Keely in Bedford, Edinburgh, Leeds, Coventry, Bristol, Nottingham, Newcastle and more from 4th November, priced from £14 Goat Girl with Liverpool Music Week in London, Liverpool, Glasgow, Leeds, Northern Quarter, Kings Heath, Brighton and more from 2nd November, priced from £4 Paradise Lost with Pallbearer in London, Southsea, Bristol, Nottingham, Belfast, Dublin, Glasgow and more from 3rd November, priced from £18 Hue and Cry in London, Dundee, Aberdeen, Renfrewshire, Edinburgh, Hamilton, Belfast and more from 1st November

Oh Wonder in London, Manchester, Dublin, Glasgow, Birmingham, Norwich and Bristol from 31st October, priced from £15. Last few tickets Jim Moray in London, Buckinghamshire, Newton Abbot and Kings Heath from 6th November, priced from £12 Martin Barre 'Martin Barre and Band' in Stockton-on-Tees, Derby, Wolverhampton, Preston, St. Helens and Kinross from 2nd November, priced from £12 Curved Air in London, Birmingham, Dartford, Wokingham, Godalming, Sheffield and Kinross from 2nd November, priced from £16

The Tubes in Southampton, Bristol, Reading, Newcastle, Edinburgh and Norwich from 4th November, priced £25 Boyce Avenue in London, Manchester, Belfast, Dublin, Glasgow and Birmingham from 2nd November, priced from £25.50 Perfume Genius with Austra, Baths, Julianna Barwick in London, Glasgow, Manchester, Hove and Dublin from 2nd November, priced from £15 Michael Schenker 'Michael Schenker Fest featuring original MSG vocalists Gary Barden, Graham Bonnet and Robin McAuley' with Graham Bonnet, Ted McKenna, Departed in London, Sheffield, Manchester and Hull from 2nd November, priced £30

Pixx in Brighton, Nottingham, Manchester and Bristol from 30th October, priced from £6.50 The Dream Syndicate in London, Leeds and Southampton from 30th October, priced from £15. Last tour was 4 years ago BNQT 'moved from The Old Fruit Market, moved from Vicar Street, moved from ULU' in London, Glasgow and Temple Bar from 31st October, priced £18.50. Last few tickets Orchestra Baobab in London and Manchester from 30th October, priced from £18

Blanck Mass in London and Liverpool from 31st October, priced from £10 Hurricane 1 'date change from 7th November' in London and Doncaster from 6th November, priced from £8.80 The Travelling Band in London, Brighton, Bristol, Cheltenham, Liverpool, Newcastle, Glasgow and more from 1st November, priced from £8.80 John Joseph Brill in London, Brighton, Bristol, Leeds, Birmingham, Oxford, Cardiff and more from 6th November, priced from £6

Girl Ray with Liverpool Music Week in London, Liverpool, Leeds, Northern Quarter, Glasgow, Newcastle, Kings Heath and more from 30th October, priced from £4 Iration Steppas in London on 3rd November Kele le Roc 'Garage Delight 18th Birthday, Land of Da Legends 5th Birthday and Liberty 20th Birthday' with Shola Ama, MC Romeo [So Solid Crew], Ashley Walters, DJ Target, Oxide and Neutrino, DJ Phantasy, MC Skibadee, UK Garage, Masterstepz, DJ Pied Piper in London on 4th November Autobahn in London, Oxford, Leeds, Bristol, Brighton, Southampton, Leicester and more from 4th November, priced from £4

PINS in London, Brighton, Nottingham, Norwich, Southampton, Sheffield, Leeds and more from 4th November, priced from £9 Magic Wands in London, Newcastle, Manchester, Northampton, Coventry, Sheffield and Leicester from 1st November, priced from £5 Michael Chapman in Newcastle, Chester, Calderdale, Northumberland, Brighton, Shipley and Sheffield from 4th November, priced from £10 Billy Cobham in London from 30th October, priced from £20. Last tour was 11 years ago

Cyantific in Sheffield and Newcastle from 3rd November Yuksek in London and Leeds from 3rd November, priced from £5 Son of Dave in London, Bristol, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Stockton-on-Tees, Birmingham, Northern Quarter and more from 3rd November, priced from £12.50 John Coghlan's Quo in London, Leamington Spa, Sheffield, Devon, Evesham, Reading, Cardiff and more from 3rd November, priced from £12

Michael McIntyre with Alan Carr in London then York, Oxford, Plymouth, Bournemouth, Nottingham, Cardiff and many more from 6th November, priced £35. Last few tickets Daliso Chaponda in London, Darlington, Buckinghamshire, Nottingham, Bristol, Southend, Northampton and many more from 30th October, priced from £8. Last few tickets Craig Campbell in London, Wolverhampton, Glasgow, Salford, Blackburn, Nottingham, Oxford and more from 4th November, priced from £15 John Hegley 'Peace, Love & Potatoes' in Glasgow and Salford from 2nd November

The Ghost Train

Vampires Rock in London, York, Glasgow, Manchester, Oxford, Brighton, Perth and more from 2nd November, priced £25 Oliver! in Whitley Bay from 31st October, priced £15 The Wipers Times in Manchester and Glasgow from 31st October The Summer Of Love in Ipswich, Swansea, Halifax, Christchurch, Chesterfield, Scunthorpe, Whitley Bay and more from 5th November, priced from £12