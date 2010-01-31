Fat Friday: Foo Fighters, Bryan Adams, Gary Barlow, Wilkinson, Roger Waters, Bruno Mars at BST, Niall Horan, Cliff Richard and more
Also on sale this week: Jonas Blue, Jason Manford, James and Ola Jordan, D'Angelo, Iain Stirling, Rhapsody of Fire, The Membranes, Christy Moore, Shy FX, Hunter and the Bear, As It Is and more
For ticket availability and details, click on the images below.
Any prices quoted are exclusive of booking fees and are subject to change. On sale Friday unless stated otherwise. Subject to availability.
Keep checking back for more announcements and updates.
On sale Friday
On sale Friday
On sale Friday
On sale Friday
|Foo Fighters June 2018 in London and Manchester. Exclusive shows.
|Bryan Adams The Ultimate Tour May 2018 in London, Dublin, Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow and more.
|Gary Barlow from 16th April 2018 to 9th June 2018 in London, Edinburgh, Perth, Dundee, Aberdeen and many more around £47.50.
|Wilkinson February 2018 in London, Newcastle, Nottingham and Bournemouth around £17.50.
On sale Friday
On sale Thursday
On sale now
On sale next Saturday
|Barclaycard British Summer Time in Hyde Park with Bruno Mars on 14th July 2018 in London from £75.95. Tickets already available for London.
|Jonas Blue Vevo Halloween on 28th October in Manchester.
|Jason Manford September 2018 in Belfast, Galway and Dublin around £30. Tickets already available for London, Stockton-on-Tees, Wrexham, Southport and more.
|Cliff Richard September 2018 around the UK celebrating his 60th anniversary in music.
On sale Friday
On sale Friday
On sale Thursday
On sale Thursday
|James and Ola Jordan Uncensored. It's Hot, Dirty and Dancing! - Uncensored from 3rd March 2018 to 2nd April 2018 in London, Blackpool, York, Birmingham, Folkestone and many more.
|Macklemore on 3rd April 2018 in Dublin. Tickets already available for London, Manchester, Glasgow, Dublin and more.
|Roger Waters Us and Them on 27th June 2018 in Dublin. Tickets already available for Dublin, Glasgow, Liverpool, Manchester and more.
|Niall Horan on 29th March 2018 in Dublin. Tickets already available for London, Dublin, Belfast, Manchester and more.
On sale Friday
On sale Friday
On sale Friday
On sale Friday
|D'Angelo An intimate evening with D'Angelo and his All Stars - D'TOUR on 6th March 2018 in London.
|Disney On Ice: Worlds of Enchantment from 15th March 2018 to 6th May 2018 in London, Glasgow, Leeds, Birmingham, Liverpool and more.
|Iain Stirling on 22nd March 2018 in London. Tickets already available for London, Luton, Bristol, Poole and more.
|Rhapsody of Fire Rhapsody - 20th Anniversary Reunion and Farewell Tour - Farewell Tour on 26th February 2018 in London.
On sale Friday
On sale Thursday
On sale Friday
On sale now
|The Membranes on 9th December in Glasgow from £12.50. Tickets already available for Birmingham.
|Majid Jordan March 2018 in London, Glasgow, Dublin, Manchester and Birmingham around £27.50. More tickets on sale Friday.
|The Magic Band on 22nd March 2018 in Birmingham from £12. Tickets already available for London, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Newcastle and more.
|Don McLean from 20th May 2018 to 7th June 2018 in Dublin and Belfast. Tickets already available for London, Southend, York, Halifax and more.
On sale Friday
On sale tomorrow
On sale Thursday
On sale tomorrow
|Christy Moore from 16th February 2018 to 10th March 2018 in Westmeath, Wexford, Offaly, Kilkenny and Meath. Tickets already available for Donegal, Kerry, Dublin, Liverpool and more.
|The Pale White December in London, Glasgow, Manchester, Bristol, Nottingham and more around £8.
|As It Is March 2018 in London, Nottingham, Birmingham and Cardiff from £13 to £15. More tickets on sale Friday.
|Shy FX The Rum?N?Riddim All Day Party - The Rum'N'Riddim All Day Party on 25th November in London from £12. Tickets already available for Oxford, Liverpool, Bournemouth and Brighton.
On sale tomorrow
On sale tomorrow
On sale tomorrow
On sale now
|Hunter and the Bear on 2nd March 2018 in London from £13.50. Tickets already available for London, Guildford, Plymouth, Exeter and more.
|Tim Vine Sunset Milk Idiot from 6th February 2018 to 24th May 2018 in London, Aldershot, Swindon, Worthing, Southend and many more around £25. More tickets on sale Friday. Tickets already available for Buxton.
|The Hunna January 2018 in London, Newcastle, Glasgow, Manchester and Birmingham from £21. Tickets already available for London.
|Wolf Alice on 19th October in London from £12.50. Tickets already available for London, Bristol, Manchester, Glasgow and more.
On sale now
On sale now
On sale now
On sale now
|Amanda Palmer on 16th November in London.
|Slow Club on 8th December in Sheffield from £15.
|Thea Gilmore on 30th March 2018 in Cheshire from £18.
|Calexico on 29th March 2018 in London from £22.50.
New tickets on sale this week
Image: www.tottenhamhotspur.com
Image: www.munsterrugby.ie