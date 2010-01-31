Fat Friday: Billy Joel, X Factor Live, Bryan Ferry, 30 Seconds To Mars, Roger Waters, Frank Turner, The Streets, Niall Horan and more
|Billy Joel June 2018 in Manchester and Dublin. Exclusive UK and Ireland shows.
|X Factor Live from 19th February 2018 to 4th March 2018 in London, Cardiff, Manchester, Newcastle, Nottingham and more. Featuring the winner and other favourites from the recent series.
|The Streets The Darker The Shadow The Brighter The Light April 2018 in London, Birmingham, Glasgow, Manchester and Leeds. First tour for 7 years.
|Bryan Ferry from 13th April 2018 to 3rd May 2018 in London, Manchester, Newcastle, Glasgow, Edinburgh and more.
|30 Seconds to Mars March 2018 in London, Cardiff, Manchester, Glasgow and Birmingham around £38.70.
|Roger Waters on 26th June 2018 in Dublin. Tickets already available for Glasgow, Liverpool, Manchester and Birmingham.
|Don McLean on 2nd May 2018 in Gateshead from £37.50. Tickets already available for London, Southend, York, Halifax and more.
|Frank Turner Lost Evenings - Frank Turner presents Lost Evenings: Xtra Mile Recordings Label Night - Greatest Hits May 2018 in London around £110.
|The National June 2018 in Dublin. Two shows at Donnybrook Stadium.
|Jason Manford from 5th July 2018 to 30th November 2018 in Birkenhead, Swansea, Weston-super-Mare, Ilfracombe, York and more from £27.50 to £28.70. More tickets on sale Friday. Tickets already available for London, Stafford, Berwick, Stockton-on-Tees and more.
|Niall Horan Flicker March 2018 in London, Dublin, Belfast, Manchester and Brighton around £39.50.
|Macklemore Gemini UK Tour - Gemini from 30th March 2018 to 8th April 2018 in London, Manchester, Glasgow and Birmingham from £30 to £35.
|Wilkinson February 2018 in London, Newcastle, Nottingham and Bournemouth around £17.50.
|Cults January 2018 in London and Manchester from £13.75 to £15.
|Zak Abel on 22nd March 2018 in London from £18.50. Tickets already available for London.
|PartyNextDoor February 2018 in London, Manchester and Birmingham from £23.50 to £32.50.
|Dave from 22nd November to 3rd December in London, Glasgow, Belfast, Dublin, Nottingham and more around £15.
|Jessarae February 2018 in London, Glasgow, Leeds, Newcastle, Sheffield and more around £10.
|Jen Cloher February 2018 in London, Glasgow, Kings Heath and Brighton from £8 to £10.
|African Head Charge on 31st March 2018 in London from £20.
|Alborosie on 26th November in Birmingham from £20. Tickets already available for London, Bristol and Brighton.
|Big Country rescheduled from April on 13th April 2018 and 13th October 2018 in Newcastle around £20. Tickets already available for London, Reading, Leamington Spa, Southampton and more.
|The Coronas on 29th December in Kerry. Tickets already available for London, Newcastle, Glasgow, Digbeth and more.
|Dead! from 27th January 2018 to 22nd February 2018 in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow, Birmingham, Guildford and many more around £8. Tickets already available for London, Southampton and Hull.
|John Robins The Darkness of Robins from 24th March 2018 to 26th April 2018 in London, Bridport, Stockton-on-Tees, Durham, Milton Keynes and more around £14.50. More tickets on sale Friday. Tickets already available for London, Leamington Spa, Leeds, Northampton and more.
|Playaz Playaz NYE on 31st December in London.
|Haiku Salut Christmas Lamp Show on 14th December in Manchester. Tickets already available for London and Oxford.
|Yonaka November in Coventry, Glasgow and Sheffield around £5. Tickets already available for Cambridge, Derby and Brighton.
|The Rasmus October 2018 in London, Newcastle, Nottingham, Manchester, Bristol and more around £18.50. Tickets already available for London, Norwich and Glasgow.
|Thee Oh Sees on 2nd March 2018 in London from £30.
|Findlay December in London, Brighton, Manchester, Leeds and Glasgow around £10.
|Deer Tick from 30th January 2018 to 2nd February 2018 in London, Bristol and Leeds from £14 to £16. More tickets on sale Friday.
|JD & the Straight Shot on 31st October in Dublin. Tickets already available for London.
|Little Caesar on 21st February 2018 in London from £16. Tickets already available for Wolverton, Sheffield, Newcastle, Grimsby and more.
|The Wedding Present Tommy 30th on 4th February 2018 in Cardiff from £18. Tickets already available for London, Plymouth, Suffolk, Northampton and more.
|The Alarm May 2018 in London and West Yorkshire from £22.50 to £27.50. Tickets already available for Bristol, Wakefield, Birmingham, Liverpool and more.
