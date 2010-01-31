Fat Friday: Billy Joel, X Factor Live, Bryan Ferry, 30 Seconds To Mars, Roger Waters, Frank Turner, The Streets, Niall Horan and more

On sale now On sale Friday On sale Friday Image: link On sale Friday

Billy Joel June 2018 in Manchester and Dublin. Exclusive UK and Ireland shows. X Factor Live from 19th February 2018 to 4th March 2018 in London, Cardiff, Manchester, Newcastle, Nottingham and more. Featuring the winner and other favourites from the recent series. The Streets The Darker The Shadow The Brighter The Light April 2018 in London, Birmingham, Glasgow, Manchester and Leeds. First tour for 7 years. Bryan Ferry from 13th April 2018 to 3rd May 2018 in London, Manchester, Newcastle, Glasgow, Edinburgh and more.

On sale Friday On sale Thursday On sale tomorrow On sale Friday

30 Seconds to Mars March 2018 in London, Cardiff, Manchester, Glasgow and Birmingham around £38.70. Roger Waters on 26th June 2018 in Dublin. Tickets already available for Glasgow, Liverpool, Manchester and Birmingham. Don McLean on 2nd May 2018 in Gateshead from £37.50. Tickets already available for London, Southend, York, Halifax and more. Frank Turner Lost Evenings - Frank Turner presents Lost Evenings: Xtra Mile Recordings Label Night - Greatest Hits May 2018 in London around £110.

On sale Friday On sale tomorrow On sale Friday On sale Friday

The National June 2018 in Dublin. Two shows at Donnybrook Stadium. Jason Manford from 5th July 2018 to 30th November 2018 in Birkenhead, Swansea, Weston-super-Mare, Ilfracombe, York and more from £27.50 to £28.70. More tickets on sale Friday. Tickets already available for London, Stafford, Berwick, Stockton-on-Tees and more. Niall Horan Flicker March 2018 in London, Dublin, Belfast, Manchester and Brighton around £39.50. Macklemore Gemini UK Tour - Gemini from 30th March 2018 to 8th April 2018 in London, Manchester, Glasgow and Birmingham from £30 to £35.

On sale Friday On sale Friday Image: link On sale Friday On sale Friday

Wilkinson February 2018 in London, Newcastle, Nottingham and Bournemouth around £17.50. Cults January 2018 in London and Manchester from £13.75 to £15. Zak Abel on 22nd March 2018 in London from £18.50. Tickets already available for London. PartyNextDoor February 2018 in London, Manchester and Birmingham from £23.50 to £32.50.

On sale Thursday On sale tomorrow Photo: Joe Brady link On sale Thursday Photo: Tajette O'Halloran On sale Thursday

Dave from 22nd November to 3rd December in London, Glasgow, Belfast, Dublin, Nottingham and more around £15. Jessarae February 2018 in London, Glasgow, Leeds, Newcastle, Sheffield and more around £10. Jen Cloher February 2018 in London, Glasgow, Kings Heath and Brighton from £8 to £10. African Head Charge on 31st March 2018 in London from £20.

On sale Friday Image: link On sale tomorrow On sale Friday On sale now

Alborosie on 26th November in Birmingham from £20. Tickets already available for London, Bristol and Brighton. Big Country rescheduled from April on 13th April 2018 and 13th October 2018 in Newcastle around £20. Tickets already available for London, Reading, Leamington Spa, Southampton and more. The Coronas on 29th December in Kerry. Tickets already available for London, Newcastle, Glasgow, Digbeth and more. Dead! from 27th January 2018 to 22nd February 2018 in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow, Birmingham, Guildford and many more around £8. Tickets already available for London, Southampton and Hull.

On sale tomorrow On sale Friday On sale now On sale now Image: twitter.com/weareYONAKA

John Robins The Darkness of Robins from 24th March 2018 to 26th April 2018 in London, Bridport, Stockton-on-Tees, Durham, Milton Keynes and more around £14.50. More tickets on sale Friday. Tickets already available for London, Leamington Spa, Leeds, Northampton and more. Playaz Playaz NYE on 31st December in London. Haiku Salut Christmas Lamp Show on 14th December in Manchester. Tickets already available for London and Oxford. Yonaka November in Coventry, Glasgow and Sheffield around £5. Tickets already available for Cambridge, Derby and Brighton.

On sale now On sale Thursday Image: link On sale Friday On sale now

The Rasmus October 2018 in London, Newcastle, Nottingham, Manchester, Bristol and more around £18.50. Tickets already available for London, Norwich and Glasgow. Thee Oh Sees on 2nd March 2018 in London from £30. Findlay December in London, Brighton, Manchester, Leeds and Glasgow around £10. Deer Tick from 30th January 2018 to 2nd February 2018 in London, Bristol and Leeds from £14 to £16. More tickets on sale Friday.

On sale tomorrow On sale now Image: link On sale now Photo: Jessica McMillan On sale Friday Image: link