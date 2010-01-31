Fat Friday: Billy Joel, X Factor Live, Bryan Ferry, 30 Seconds To Mars, Roger Waters, Frank Turner, The Streets, Niall Horan and more

Also on sale this week: Macklemore, Wilkinson, The National, Zak Abel, Dave, PartyNextDoor, Jessarae, African Head Charge, The Coronas, Haiku Salut, Yonaka, Deer Tick, Thee Oh Sees, The Wedding Present and more

For ticket availability and details, click on the images below.

Any prices quoted are exclusive of booking fees and are subject to change. On sale Friday unless stated otherwise. Subject to availability.

Keep checking back for more announcements and updates.

On sale now
Billy Joel
 
On sale Friday
X Factor Live
 
On sale Friday
Mike Skinner - Image: www.myspace.com/thestreets
 
Image: link
On sale Friday
Bryan Ferry
 
Billy Joel June 2018 in Manchester and Dublin. Exclusive UK and Ireland shows. X Factor Live from 19th February 2018 to 4th March 2018 in London, Cardiff, Manchester, Newcastle, Nottingham and more. Featuring the winner and other favourites from the recent series. The Streets The Darker The Shadow The Brighter The Light April 2018 in London, Birmingham, Glasgow, Manchester and Leeds. First tour for 7 years. Bryan Ferry from 13th April 2018 to 3rd May 2018 in London, Manchester, Newcastle, Glasgow, Edinburgh and more.
On sale Friday
30 Seconds to Mars
 
On sale Thursday
Roger Waters
 
On sale tomorrow
Don McLean
 
On sale Friday
Frank Turner
 
30 Seconds to Mars March 2018 in London, Cardiff, Manchester, Glasgow and Birmingham around £38.70. Roger Waters on 26th June 2018 in Dublin. Tickets already available for Glasgow, Liverpool, Manchester and Birmingham. Don McLean on 2nd May 2018 in Gateshead from £37.50. Tickets already available for London, Southend, York, Halifax and more. Frank Turner Lost Evenings - Frank Turner presents Lost Evenings: Xtra Mile Recordings Label Night - Greatest Hits May 2018 in London around £110.
On sale Friday
The National
 
On sale tomorrow
Jason Manford
 
On sale Friday
Niall Horan
 
On sale Friday
Macklemore
 
The National June 2018 in Dublin. Two shows at Donnybrook Stadium. Jason Manford from 5th July 2018 to 30th November 2018 in Birkenhead, Swansea, Weston-super-Mare, Ilfracombe, York and more from £27.50 to £28.70. More tickets on sale Friday. Tickets already available for London, Stafford, Berwick, Stockton-on-Tees and more. Niall Horan Flicker March 2018 in London, Dublin, Belfast, Manchester and Brighton around £39.50. Macklemore Gemini UK Tour - Gemini from 30th March 2018 to 8th April 2018 in London, Manchester, Glasgow and Birmingham from £30 to £35.
On sale Friday
Wilkinson
 
On sale Friday
Cults - Image: www.myspace.com/cultsband
 
Image: link
On sale Friday
Zak Abel
 
On sale Friday
PartyNextDoor
 
Wilkinson February 2018 in London, Newcastle, Nottingham and Bournemouth around £17.50. Cults January 2018 in London and Manchester from £13.75 to £15. Zak Abel on 22nd March 2018 in London from £18.50. Tickets already available for London. PartyNextDoor February 2018 in London, Manchester and Birmingham from £23.50 to £32.50.
On sale Thursday
Dave
 
On sale tomorrow
Jessarae - Photo: Joe Brady www.facebook.com/JoeBradyPhotography/
 
Photo: Joe Brady link
On sale Thursday
Jen Cloher - Photo: Tajette O'Halloran
 
Photo: Tajette O'Halloran
On sale Thursday
African Head Charge
 
Dave from 22nd November to 3rd December in London, Glasgow, Belfast, Dublin, Nottingham and more around £15. Jessarae February 2018 in London, Glasgow, Leeds, Newcastle, Sheffield and more around £10. Jen Cloher February 2018 in London, Glasgow, Kings Heath and Brighton from £8 to £10. African Head Charge on 31st March 2018 in London from £20.
On sale Friday
Alborosie - Image: www.alborosiemusic.com
 
Image: link
On sale tomorrow
Big Country
 
On sale Friday
The Coronas
 
On sale now
Dead!
 
Alborosie on 26th November in Birmingham from £20. Tickets already available for London, Bristol and Brighton. Big Country rescheduled from April on 13th April 2018 and 13th October 2018 in Newcastle around £20. Tickets already available for London, Reading, Leamington Spa, Southampton and more. The Coronas on 29th December in Kerry. Tickets already available for London, Newcastle, Glasgow, Digbeth and more. Dead! from 27th January 2018 to 22nd February 2018 in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow, Birmingham, Guildford and many more around £8. Tickets already available for London, Southampton and Hull.
On sale tomorrow
John Robins
 
On sale Friday
Playaz
 
On sale now
Haiku Salut
 
On sale now
Yonaka - Image: twitter.com/weareYONAKA
 
Image: twitter.com/weareYONAKA
John Robins The Darkness of Robins from 24th March 2018 to 26th April 2018 in London, Bridport, Stockton-on-Tees, Durham, Milton Keynes and more around £14.50. More tickets on sale Friday. Tickets already available for London, Leamington Spa, Leeds, Northampton and more. Playaz Playaz NYE on 31st December in London. Haiku Salut Christmas Lamp Show on 14th December in Manchester. Tickets already available for London and Oxford. Yonaka November in Coventry, Glasgow and Sheffield around £5. Tickets already available for Cambridge, Derby and Brighton.
On sale now
The Rasmus
 
On sale Thursday
Thee Oh Sees - Image: www.vporter.com
 
Image: link
On sale Friday
Findlay
 
On sale now
Deer Tick
 
The Rasmus October 2018 in London, Newcastle, Nottingham, Manchester, Bristol and more around £18.50. Tickets already available for London, Norwich and Glasgow. Thee Oh Sees on 2nd March 2018 in London from £30. Findlay December in London, Brighton, Manchester, Leeds and Glasgow around £10. Deer Tick from 30th January 2018 to 2nd February 2018 in London, Bristol and Leeds from £14 to £16. More tickets on sale Friday.
On sale tomorrow
JD & the Straight Shot
 
On sale now
Little Caesar - Image: www.myspace.com/littlecaesarband
 
Image: link
On sale now
The Wedding Present - Photo: Jessica McMillan
 
Photo: Jessica McMillan
On sale Friday
The Alarm - Image: www.thealarm.com
 
Image: link
JD & the Straight Shot on 31st October in Dublin. Tickets already available for London. Little Caesar on 21st February 2018 in London from £16. Tickets already available for Wolverton, Sheffield, Newcastle, Grimsby and more. The Wedding Present Tommy 30th on 4th February 2018 in Cardiff from £18. Tickets already available for London, Plymouth, Suffolk, Northampton and more. The Alarm May 2018 in London and West Yorkshire from £22.50 to £27.50. Tickets already available for Bristol, Wakefield, Birmingham, Liverpool and more.

New tickets on sale this week

Mario Rosenstock
Mario Rosenstock
Dermot Kennedy
Dermot Kennedy
Khalid
Khalid
Tottenham Hotspur - Image: www.tottenhamhotspur.com
Tottenham Hotspur
Image: www.tottenhamhotspur.com
Banff Mountain Film Festival - Photo: Jimmy Chin www.jimmychin.com
Banff Mountain Film Festival
Photo: Jimmy Chin www.jimmychin.com
DJ Craig Charles
DJ Craig Charles
Hot Water Music - Image:www.hotwatermusic.com
Hot Water Music
Image:www.hotwatermusic.com
Adrain Crowley
Adrain Crowley
Munster Rugby - Image: www.munsterrugby.ie
Munster Rugby
Image: www.munsterrugby.ie
Badness
Badness
Beauty and the Beast - Illustration: Walter Crane, 1874
Beauty and the Beast
Illustration: Walter Crane, 1874
Elvana
Elvana
For up-to-the minute event announcements, last-minute ticket availability and exclusive competitions, follow us on our Facebook Page, our Twitter Page and/ or our Pinterest Page and don't forget to sign-up to our Newsletter.

© 2001 - 2017 AllGigs Limited, company number: 05113554. Registered office: 3 Silverdale Drive, London, SE9 4DH, England
All Rights Reserved. Use of this site is subject to our Terms and Conditions.