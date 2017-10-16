The Week Ahead with Metallica, Weezer, The Corrs, Paul Carrack, OMD, Gabrielle Aplin, St Vincent, Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott and more
Other events from Monday 16th October 2017 include: John Mayall, The Waterboys, Akon, The Horrors, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, Train, Michael Kiwanuka, Liam Fray, BANKS, Collie Buddz, Clean Cut Kid, Kele Okereke, GoGo Penguin, Metronomy, War Horse, Circus of Horrors, Shappi Khorsandi, Mark Thomas and more
This Week:
|Metallica with Kvelertak in London, Glasgow, Manchester and Birmingham from 22nd October, priced £85. Last few tickets
|Weezer in London, Leeds, Glasgow, Manchester and Birmingham from 23rd October
|The Corrs in London on 19th October - exclusive show with very limited tickets left!
|John Mayall in London, Crawley, Llandudno, Stoke, Liverpool, Birmingham, Tunbridge Wells and many more from 17th October, priced from £29.50. Last few tickets. Last tour was 3 years ago
|Paul Carrack in London, Dublin, Perth, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Cardiff, Birmingham and many more from 18th October, priced from £32.50
|The Waterboys in London, Bristol, Birmingham, Manchester, Gateshead, Glasgow, Dublin and many more from 18th October, priced £35. Last few tickets
|OMD in London, Dublin, Belfast, Liverpool, Bristol, Southend, Ipswich and many more from 23rd October, priced £35. Last few tickets
|Paul Heaton with Jacqui Abbott in London, Cork, Belfast, Londonderry, Dublin, Galway, Limerick and many more from 20th October, priced from £28.50. Last few tickets
|Akon 'Konvict Kartel: Akon, Trey Carter, OG Boo Dirty & Tone Tone' in London, Glasgow, Lincoln, Leeds, Newcastle, Norwich, Manchester and more from 23rd October, priced from £25. Last few tickets. Last tour was 9 years ago
|The Horrors in London, Belfast, Dublin, Glasgow, Newcastle, Leeds, Liverpool and more from 16th October, priced from £17.50
|Black Rebel Motorcycle Club in London, Dublin, Belfast, Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham, Leeds and more from 23rd October, priced from £22.50
|Train in London, Sheffield, Newcastle, Manchester, Glasgow, Birmingham, Dublin and more from 16th October, priced £32.50. Last few tickets
|Michael Kiwanuka in London, Birmingham, Salford, Perth, York, Liverpool, Exeter and more from 16th October, priced from £17.50. Last few tickets
|St. Vincent 'Fear The Future' in London, Manchester and Dublin from 17th October, priced from £25
|Gabrielle Aplin in London, Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham, Cambridge, Brighton and Bristol from 18th October, priced from £16.50. Last few tickets
|Jane Weaver in London, Brighton, Folkestone, Nottingham, Oxford, Leeds, Stoke and more from 22nd October, priced from £10
|LTJ Bukem in London and Bristol from 20th October
|Francesco De Gregori in London on 23rd October. Last tour was 3 years ago
|Fairport Convention with Luke Daniels, Wille and the Bandits, Richard Digance in London, Hampshire, Ilfracombe, Salford, Durham, Whitby, Banbury and more from 20th October, priced from £20
|The Fall in London, Wakefield, Newcastle, Glasgow and Bristol from 20th October, priced from £22.50
|Bruce Dickinson 'What Does This Button Do? A Conversation with Bruce Dickinson' with Spoken Word in London, Edinburgh and Salford from 17th October, priced £30. Last few tickets. Last tour was 6 years ago
|Bury Tomorrow in Dover, Southend, Brighton, Norwich, Peterborough, Doncaster, York and many more from 19th October, priced from £15. Last few tickets
|Liam Fray 'moved from O2 ABC' in London, Hull, Staffordshire, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Newcastle, Bristol and more from 16th October, priced from £20. Last few tickets. Last tour was 3 years ago
|Collie Buddz 'Good Life' in London, Manchester and Birmingham from 18th October
|BANKS in London, Birmingham and Manchester from 22nd October, priced £22.50
|Future 'HNDRXX tour' in London, Manchester and Birmingham from 20th October, priced £45
|Dreadzone in London, Bridport, Barnstaple, Hitchin, Coventry, Lowestoft, Leeds and many more from 20th October, priced from £16
|Afro Celt Sound System in London, Manchester, West Yorkshire, Gateshead, Glasgow, Birmingham, Falmouth and many more from 20th October, priced from £22.50
|Joe Brown in London, Ipswich, Tunbridge Wells, Chatham, Birmingham, Torquay, Truro and many more from 21st October, priced from £28.50
|London Grammar in London, Leeds, Manchester, Birmingham, Edinburgh, Nottingham, Bristol and more from 17th October, priced from £32.50. Last few tickets. Last tour was 3 years ago
|Clean Cut Kid with SWN Festival in Cardiff, Oxford, Reading, Stoke, Southampton, Wolverhampton, Nottingham and more from 16th October, priced £10
|Kele Okereke in London, Manchester, Newcastle, Glasgow, Leeds, Liverpool, Birmingham and more from 16th October, priced from £16
|Hugh Cornwell in Worthing, Chippenham, Wolverhampton, Nottingham, Gloucester, Carlisle, Sunderland and more from 19th October, priced from £18
|MO in London, Belfast, Dublin, Bristol, Glasgow, Manchester, Norwich and more from 20th October, priced from £15
|Badly Drawn Boy in Belfast, Dublin and Limerick from 17th October, priced £21
|British Sea Power in Norwich, Northampton, Derby, York, Stockton-on-Tees, Leicester and Manchester from 21st October, priced from £16
|Gov't Mule in Dublin, Edinburgh, Manchester and Cardiff from 22nd October, priced from £26
|GoGo Penguin in Dublin, Leeds and Hull from 18th October, priced £18.50. Last few tickets
|Metronomy in Birmingham and Brighton from 21st October, priced £19.50
|The Weather Station in London and Salford from 23rd October, priced from £8
|CC Smugglers in London, Brighton, Cambridge, Hitchin, Bedford, York, Leamington Spa and many more from 18th October, priced from £10
|VANT in Plymouth, Cornwall, Exeter, Bridgend, Cardiff, Wrexham, Newcastle and many more from 19th October, priced £10
|Matthew E. White in Wolverhampton, York, Newcastle, Kendal, Leicester, Leamington Spa, Cardiff and more from 18th October, priced from £12.50
|Dodie in London, Temple Bar, Belfast, Newcastle, Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham and more from 16th October, priced from £14
|AJ Tracey in London, Leicester, Cardiff, Dublin, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Bristol and more from 18th October, priced from £15
|Pale Waves in London, Kings Heath, Nottingham, Manchester, Glasgow, Newcastle, Southampton and more from 16th October, priced from £6. Last few tickets
|Cud 'Singles Tour' in Hull, Leicester, York, Manchester, Bristol, Birmingham and Leeds from 20th October, priced from £13.50. Last few tickets
|Marmozets in London, Hull, Middlesbrough, Glasgow, Leeds, Manchester, Birmingham and more from 17th October, priced from £12
|War Horse in Bristol, Liverpool, Oxford, Brighton, Edinburgh, Salford, Woking and more from 18th October
|The Exorcist in London from 20th October, priced £33.25
|Peppa Pig in London, Dartford, Cardiff, Dunstable, Guildford, Birmingham, Shrewsbury and many more from 20th October, priced from £16
|Circus of Horrors in London, Wells, Dunstable, Dartford, Grimsby, Whitley Bay, Blackpool and many more from 20th October, priced from £18
|A Judgement In Stone in York, Manchester and Brighton from 16th October
|Dr Seuss's The Lorax in London from 18th October, priced £37
|Hedda Gabler [play] in Edinburgh, Salford, Glasgow, Woking, York, Milton Keynes and Dublin from 17th October. Last tour was 4 years ago
|The Steamie in Glasgow and Edinburgh from 23rd October. Last tour was 4 years ago
|Shappi Khorsandi 'rescheduled from April' in Stirling, Perth and Kinross, Isle of Skye, Ullapool, Stornoway, Banchory and Sheffield from 22nd October, priced from £12
|Mark Thomas in London, York and Salford from 17th October, priced from £15
|Jenny Eclair in London, Chester, Monmouth, Camberley, Newbury, Norwich, Epsom and more from 19th October, priced £17.50
|Matt Forde 'rescheduled from March' in London, St. Albans, Carlisle, Chorley and Gloucester from 18th October, priced from £15