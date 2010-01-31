Fat Friday: Roger Waters, Kendrick Lamar, Fatboy Slim, Jamie Lawson, Dara O'Briain, Shania Twain, Suggs, Placebo and more

On sale now On sale now Photo: Christian San Jose On sale now On sale today

Roger Waters Us and Them from 29th June 2018 to 7th July 2018 in Glasgow, Liverpool, Manchester and Birmingham. PRESALE available - more tickets Friday. Kendrick Lamar The Damn Tour with James Blake February 2018 in London, Dublin, Birmingham, Manchester and Glasgow. Fatboy Slim on 24th February 2018 in London from Â£37.50. Rag N Bone Man on 8th March 2018 in London from Â£27.50. Tickets already available for London, Dublin, Glasgow, Manchester and more.



AndrÃ© Rieu Second Wembley SSE Arena concert for 23rd December in London. Tickets already available for Dublin, Belfast, Glasgow and more. Jamie Lawson March 2018 in London, Glasgow, Manchester, Bristol, Birmingham and more around Â£18. Kisstory NYE Kisstory NYE 2017 on 31st December at Indigo at the O2 in London. Don McLean on April 2018 in London, Southend, Halifax and Manchester.



Suggs A Life in the Realm of Madness - spoken word tour from 31st January 2018 to 22nd March 2018 in London, Swindon, St. Albans, Guildford, Salisbury and many more around Â£28.50. PRESALE available. More tickets on sale Friday. The Oh Hellos from 30th January 2018 to 2nd February 2018 in London, Manchester, Bristol and Brighton around Â£15. Marc E. Bassy on 4th December in London from Â£15. Beth Hart from 12th April 2018 to 1st May 2018 in Ipswich, Sussex, Nottingham, Oxford, Folkestone and many more around Â£35. Tickets already available for London, Leeds, Bath and Coventry.



Dara O'Briain Voice of Reason from 26th February 2018 to 2nd June 2018 in Swindon, Bournemouth, Newcastle, Hull, Leicester and more from Â£23 to Â£24.50. More tickets on sale Friday. Tickets already available for Dublin, Kerry, Birmingham and Leeds. PRESALE available Shania Twain on 27th September 2018 in Dublin. Tickets already available for London, Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham and more. Placebo on 11th October in Manchester from Â£37.50. Tickets already available for London, Edinburgh, Dundee, Doncaster and more. The Dead Boys February 2018 in London, Birmingham, Glasgow and Nottingham from Â£17.50 to Â£20.

Image: link
Image: twitter.com/TonyBellew

The Waterboys May 2018 in Bournemouth, Cambridge, Watford, Cardiff, Guildford, Nottingham, York, Oxford, Liverpool, Hull and more. The Fratellis March 2018 in London, Liverpool, Manchester, Nottingham, Birmingham and more from Â£17.50 to Â£20. Tony Bellew Bellew v Haye - The Rematch - The Rematch on 17th December in London. Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience May 2018 in Dublin and Belfast. Tickets already available for London.



Anne-Marie March 2018 in London, Birmingham, Manchester, Dublin and Glasgow. Pist.On June 2018 in London, Birmingham, Glasgow and Newcastle from Â£17.50 to Â£20. Tickets already available for Manchester. Nitro Circus Live You Got This Tour November 2018 in London, Birmingham and Manchester. The Sherlocks February 2018 in London, Leicester, Norwich, Oxford, Bournemouth and many more around Â£13.50.

Photo: Lucy Sugden Smith

Rejjie Snow from 23rd February 2018 to 12th March 2018 in Leeds, Manchester, Norwich, Birmingham, Oxford and more around Â£20. Bon Iver February 2018 in London. Carla Bruni on 9th December in London. This Is The Kit January 2018 in Glasgow and Cambridge from Â£15 to Â£16. Tickets already available for London, Cardiff, Leicester and Liverpool.

Image: link
Image: twitter.com/SinkThePinkLDN

Rumours of Fleetwood Mac 40 Years of Rumours from 30th March 2018 to 24th April 2018 in London, Dundee, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Salisbury. Blue October March 2018 in Manchester, Glasgow and Brighton from Â£25 to Â£27. Capital's Monster Mash-up Capital's Monster Mash-up Halloween gigs with KYGO, Sigala, Jax Jones, Martin Garrix, Disciples, Martin Jensen and more October in London, Liverpool and Manchester. Sink The Pink Sink The Pink Presents The Nightmare Before Halloween on 21st October in London.

Backbone

ROAM December in Newcastle and Cardiff from Â£10. Space from 16th February 2018 to 23rd March 2018 in Norwich, Oxford and Bristol around Â£16. Tickets already available for London, Halifax, Liverpool and Hull. Christy Moore from 11th December to 6th May 2018 in Dublin, Liverpool and Manchester around Â£33.50. More tickets on sale Friday. Tickets already available for Belfast, Donegal and Kerry. Phoenix on 25th March 2018 in Manchester from Â£23.50.

Photo: Yoshika Horita link

Jade Jackson on 13th November in London from Â£10. Lioness - The Amy Winehouse Experience from 16th March 2018 to 12th May 2018 in Oxford, Glasgow, Bristol, Manchester, Bournemouth and more from Â£12 to Â£15. Tickets already available for London, Bedford, Northampton and Chester. Rebellion Festival on 5th August 2018 in Blackpool from Â£150. Tickets already available for Blackpool. Michael Monroe moved from O2 Academy [1, 2 and 3] December in London and Birmingham from Â£15 to Â£22.50. More tickets on sale Friday.

Image: link