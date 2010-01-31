Fat Friday: Roger Waters, Kendrick Lamar, Fatboy Slim, Jamie Lawson, Dara Ã" Briain, Shania Twain, Suggs, Placebo and more
|Roger Waters Us and Them from 29th June 2018 to 7th July 2018 in Glasgow, Liverpool, Manchester and Birmingham. PRESALE available - more tickets Friday.
|Kendrick Lamar The Damn Tour February 2018 in London, Dublin, Birmingham, Manchester and Glasgow.
|Fatboy Slim on 24th February 2018 in London from Â£37.50.
|Dara ?" Briain Voice of Reason from 26th February 2018 to 2nd June 2018 in Swindon, Bournemouth, Newcastle, Hull, Leicester and more from Â£23 to Â£24.50. More tickets on sale Friday. Tickets already available for Dublin, Kerry, Birmingham and Leeds. PRESALE available
|Jamie Lawson March 2018 in London, Glasgow, Manchester, Bristol, Birmingham and more around Â£18.
|Shania Twain on 27th September 2018 in Dublin. Tickets already available for London, Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham and more.
|Rag N Bone Man on 8th March 2018 in London from Â£27.50. Tickets already available for London, Dublin, Glasgow, Manchester and more.
|Don McLean on 29th April 2018 in Southend.
|Suggs A Life in the Realm of Madness - spoken word tour - A Life in the Realm of Madness from 31st January 2018 to 22nd March 2018 in London, Swindon, St. Albans, Guildford, Salisbury and many more around Â£28.50. PRESALE available. More tickets on sale Friday.
|Placebo on 11th October in Manchester from Â£37.50. Tickets already available for London, Edinburgh, Dundee, Doncaster and more.
|Christy Moore from 11th December to 6th May 2018 in Dublin, Liverpool and Manchester around Â£33.50. More tickets on sale Friday. Tickets already available for Belfast, Donegal and Kerry.
|Beth Hart from 12th April 2018 to 1st May 2018 in Ipswich, Sussex, Nottingham, Oxford, Folkestone and many more around Â£35. Tickets already available for London, Leeds, Bath and Coventry.
|The Waterboys on 10th May 2018 in Hull. Tickets already available for London, Bristol, Birmingham, Manchester and more.
|The Fratellis March 2018 in London, Liverpool, Manchester, Nottingham, Birmingham and more from Â£17.50 to Â£20.
|Tony Bellew Bellew v Haye - The Rematch - The Rematch on 17th December in London.
|Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience May 2018 in Dublin and Belfast. Tickets already available for London.
|Anne-Marie March 2018 in London, Birmingham, Manchester, Dublin and Glasgow.
|Pist.On June 2018 in London, Birmingham, Glasgow and Newcastle from Â£17.50 to Â£20. Tickets already available for Manchester.
|Nitro Circus Live You Got This Tour November 2018 in London, Birmingham and Manchester.
|The Sherlocks February 2018 in London, Leicester, Norwich, Oxford, Bournemouth and many more around Â£13.50.
|Rejjie Snow from 23rd February 2018 to 12th March 2018 in Leeds, Manchester, Norwich, Birmingham, Oxford and more around Â£20.
|Bon Iver February 2018 in London.
|Carla Bruni on 9th December in London.
|This Is The Kit January 2018 in Glasgow and Cambridge from Â£15 to Â£16. Tickets already available for London, Cardiff, Leicester and Liverpool.
