The Week Ahead with Dizzee Rascal, Lady Gaga, Happy Mondays, Marc Almond, Jessie J, Faithless, Placebo, Alter Bridge and more

Also taking place from Monday 2nd October 2017: Elaine Paige, Richard Hawley, Focus, Sharon Shannon, Lady Antebellum, Joss Stone, Papa Roach, The Skids, The Dears, Supersuckers, Erdinger Oktoberfest London, Blancmange, Neck Deep, Jehst, Stewart Lee, Sarah Millican and more

This Week:

Dizzee Rascal
 
Image: link
Happy Mondays
 
Marc Almond
 
Jessie J
 
Dizzee Rascal 'Raskit' in London, Liverpool, Glasgow, Newcastle, Sheffield, Leeds, Norwich and many more from 2nd October, priced from £25. Last few tickets Happy Mondays in London, Dundee, Bristol, Brighton, Cardiff, Portsmouth, Folkestone and many more from 6th October, priced from £29.50 Marc Almond 'Shadows and Reflections Tour, Shadows & Reflections' in London, Guildford, Scunthorpe, Leeds, Portsmouth, Ipswich, Oxford and many more from 3rd October, priced from £39.50 Jessie J in London, Birmingham and Manchester from 8th October, priced from £27.50. Last few tickets
Faithless
 
Elaine Paige
 
Image: link
Richard Hawley
 
Placebo
 
Faithless in Brighton on 7th October, priced £12 Elaine Paige in London, Shrewsbury, Cardiff, Dartford, Torquay, Truro, Inverness and many more from 3rd October, priced from £35 Richard Hawley with James Dean Bradfield in Sheffield on 6th October, priced £40 Placebo '20 Years of Placebo' in London, Edinburgh, Dundee, Doncaster, Blackpool, Reading, Cardiff and more from 7th October, priced from £37.50
Turin Brakes
 
Focus
 
Sharon Shannon
 
Image: link
Papa Roach
 
Turin Brakes in Leamington Spa, Liverpool, Worcestershire, Bridport, Southampton, Reading, Gloucester and more from 6th October, priced from £20. Last few tickets Focus in London, Devon, Nottingham, Oswestry, Kinross, Wigan, Wolverhampton and more from 6th October, priced from £12.50 Sharon Shannon in Manchester, Birmingham, Corby, Paisley, Sligo and Dublin from 3rd October, priced from £17.50 Papa Roach in London, Birmingham, Nottingham, Glasgow and Manchester from 5th October, priced from £32.50. Last tour was 3 years ago
Joss Stone
 
Alter Bridge
 
Lady Gaga
 
Image: link
Lady Antebellum
 
Joss Stone in London, Dublin, Belfast, Glasgow and Cardiff from 8th October, priced £34.50. Last few tickets Alter Bridge in London, Edinburgh, Dublin and Belfast from 2nd October, priced from £33. Last few tickets Lady Gaga in London, Birmingham and Manchester from 9th October, priced £55. Last tour was 3 years ago Lady Antebellum in London, Manchester, Dublin, Glasgow and Birmingham from 4th October, priced £35. Last tour was 3 years ago
Dru Hill
 
The Skids
 
The Icicle Works
 
Image: link
The Lancashire Hotpots
 
Image: link
Dru Hill with Ginuwine, 112 in Manchester, Leeds and Bristol from 7th October, priced £35. Last few tickets. Last tour was 3 years ago The Skids in London, Inverness, Wakefield, Clitheroe, Glasgow, Aberdeen, Stockton-on-Tees and many more from 4th October, priced from £20. Last few tickets The Icicle Works in London, Bedford, Bristol, Cardiff, Manchester, Sheffield, Hertfordshire and many more from 5th October, priced from £16 The Lancashire Hotpots in London, Sheffield, Newcastle, Bristol, Blackburn, Leeds, Preston and more from 7th October, priced £14
John Power
 
Image: link
J.P. Cooper
 
Image: link
The Dears
 
Image: link
Supersuckers
 
John Power in London, Gloucester, Birmingham, Moseley, Hastings, Glasgow, Northumberland and more from 5th October, priced from £11.50 J.P. Cooper in London, Dublin, Birmingham, Manchester, Newcastle, Glasgow, Leeds and more from 5th October, priced from £15.50 The Dears in London, Oxford, Brighton, Southsea, Manchester, Newcastle, Glasgow and more from 5th October, priced from £15 Supersuckers in London, Brighton, Kings Heath, Bristol, Manchester, Dublin, Kerry and more from 8th October, priced from £17.50
Neighbourhood Festival
 
Image: twitter.com/NBHDFestival
Glasgow Americana
 
Erdinger Oktoberfest London
 
Image: link
Twisterella
 
Image: twitter.com/TwisterellaFest
Neighbourhood Festival with Peace, Rat Boy, Billie Marten, Black Honey, Cabbage, JAWS, The View in Manchester on 7th October, priced £25.50 Glasgow Americana 'An Evening with Slaid Cleaves, James Edwyn & the Borrowed Band' with Mark Olson, Jill Jackson, Adam Holmes and the Embers, Slaid Cleaves, Ags Connolly, Rachel Sermanni in Glasgow from 5th October. Last few tickets Erdinger Oktoberfest London in London from 5th October Twisterella with Neon Waltz, Dream Wife, Low Island in Middlesbrough on 7th October, priced £15
DragonForce
 
Image: link
Blancmange
 
Image: link
Neck Deep
 
Ulrika Spacek
 
DragonForce in London, Glasgow, Newcastle, York, Sheffield, Manchester, Birmingham and more from 4th October, priced from £17. Last tour was 3 years ago Blancmange in London, Brighton, Southend, Southampton, Blackburn, Newcastle, Edinburgh and more from 5th October, priced from £19.50 Neck Deep in London, Belfast, Dublin, Newcastle, Glasgow, Nottingham, Norwich and more from 4th October, priced from £17.50 Ulrika Spacek in London, Nottingham, Dublin, Glasgow, Manchester, Bristol, Brighton and more from 6th October, priced from £7
 
Walter Trout
 
Broken Witt Rebels
 
Image: link
Jehst
 
Wildwood Kin in London, Bristol, Liverpool, Manchester, Glasgow, Leeds, Sheffield and many more from 5th October, priced from £10 Walter Trout in London, Worthing, Southend, Southampton, Wrexham, Wakefield, Preston and more from 6th October, priced from £22.50 Broken Witt Rebels in London, Liverpool, Norwich, Wolverhampton, Leicester, Newcastle, Sheffield and many more from 8th October, priced from £6 Jehst 'date change from 2nd October' in London, Brighton, Southampton, Birmingham, Manchester, Nottingham, Leeds and more from 5th October, priced from £12
Sarah Millican
 
Bill Bailey
 
Image: link
Stewart Lee
 
Simon Day
 
Sarah Millican in London, Lancaster, Cumbria, Weston-super-Mare, Telford, Corby, Swindon and many more from 6th October, priced from £12.50. Last few tickets Bill Bailey in London, Coventry, York, Newcastle, Southend, Stoke, Sheffield and many more from 2nd October, priced from £15 Stewart Lee in London, Scarborough, St. Albans, Sussex and Perth from 4th October, priced from £23 Simon Day in London, Nottingham, Stamford, Salford, Bury St Edmunds, Hertfordshire, Birmingham and more from 4th October, priced from £18.50. Last tour was 3 years ago
The Tenderloins
 
Richard Herring
 
Nina Conti
 
Carl Hutchinson
 
The Tenderloins in London, Manchester, Glasgow, Sheffield, Cardiff, Leeds, Nottingham and more from 5th October, priced £65.55 Richard Herring in London, Manchester and Hertfordshire from 2nd October, priced from £14 Nina Conti in Oxford, Tunbridge Wells, Folkestone, St. Albans, Aylesbury, Stoke, York and more from 8th October, priced £20 Carl Hutchinson in Leicester, Leeds, Carlisle, Thirsk, Hartlepool, Lincoln, Darlington and more from 4th October, priced from £10
Birmingham Royal Ballet
 
Scottish Ballet
 
Tosca
 
Image: Adolfo Hohenstein
Scare Kingdom Scream Park
 
Birmingham Royal Ballet in London, Birmingham and Salford from 3rd October Scottish Ballet 'Autumn 2017' in Glasgow and Edinburgh from 6th October Tosca in Newcastle, York and Dublin from 5th October Scare Kingdom Scream Park in Blackburn from 6th October, priced from £18

