Fat Friday with Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, Paloma Faith, Shania Twain, Strictly Come Dancing Live, The Prodigy, Bonobo and more
Also on sale week-ending Sunday 1st October 2017: Dua Lipa, Jake Bugg, The Wonder Stuff, with Neds Atomin Dustbin, Megan McKenna, Fast and Furious Live, The Go! Team and more
|Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds from 22nd April 2018 to 10th May 2018 in London, Brighton, Glasgow, Aberdeen, Nottingham and many more. New album Who Built The Moon? available soon.
|Shania Twain from 21st September 2018 to 2nd October 2018 in London, Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham and Dublin.
|Paloma Faith The Architect Tour March 2018 in London, Leeds, Nottingham, Aberdeen, Glasgow and many more.
|The Prodigy December in London, Manchester, Doncaster, Plymouth, Glasgow and more. New material expected to be aired at these shows!
|Strictly Come Dancing Live from 19th January 2018 to 11th February 2018 in London, Birmingham, Newcastle, Leeds, Manchester and more. Tickets already available for Belfast.
|Jake Bugg Acoustic tour-dates from 24th February 2018 to 12th March 2018 in Bristol, Southampton and Exeter from £22.50. Tickets already available for London, Bath, Cardiff, Leicester and more.
|The Wonder Stuff Love From Stourbridge with Neds Atomic Dustbin from 29th March 2018 to 15th April 2018 in London, Liverpool, Leicester, Leeds, Newcastle and more from £30. Tickets already available for Leamington Spa.
|Bonobo on 1st June 2018 at London's Alexandra Palace. Tickets already available for Brighton.
|Dua Lipa April 2018 in London, Dublin, Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham and more around £28. She's also touring in 2017 but most of her Self-Titled tour is now sold out.
|Fast and Furious Live from 19th January 2018 to 28th April 2018 in London, Newcastle, Manchester, Birmingham and Sheffield. More tickets on sale Friday.
|Bowling for Soup February 2018 in London, Glasgow, Newcastle, Sheffield, Nottingham and more.
|The Go! Team February 2018 in Brighton, Newcastle and Manchester from £14 to £16.
|Megan McKenna December in London, Stoke, Derby and Southend.
|Elvana October 2018 in London, Sheffield, Bournemouth and Bristol from £13.50 to £15. Tickets already available for Newcastle, Liverpool, Leicester, Belfast and more.
|The Alarm April 2018 in Dublin and Belfast. Tickets already available for Nottingham, Newcastle, Aberdeen, Edinburgh and more.
|Buzzcocks on 27th April 2018 in Cardiff from £23. Tickets already available for Manchester.