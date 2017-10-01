Fat Friday with Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, Paloma Faith, Shania Twain, Strictly Come Dancing Live, The Prodigy, Bonobo and more

Also on sale week-ending Sunday 1st October 2017: Dua Lipa, Jake Bugg, The Wonder Stuff, with Neds Atomin Dustbin, Megan McKenna, Fast and Furious Live, The Go! Team and more

Noel Gallagher
 
Shania Twain
 
Paloma Faith - Image: www.palomafaith.com
 
The Prodigy
 
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds from 22nd April 2018 to 10th May 2018 in London, Brighton, Glasgow, Aberdeen, Nottingham and many more. New album Who Built The Moon? available soon. Shania Twain from 21st September 2018 to 2nd October 2018 in London, Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham and Dublin. Paloma Faith The Architect Tour March 2018 in London, Leeds, Nottingham, Aberdeen, Glasgow and many more. The Prodigy December in London, Manchester, Doncaster, Plymouth, Glasgow and more. New material expected to be aired at these shows!
Strictly Come Dancing Live
 
Jake Bugg
 
The Wonder Stuff
 
Bonobo
 
Strictly Come Dancing Live from 19th January 2018 to 11th February 2018 in London, Birmingham, Newcastle, Leeds, Manchester and more. Tickets already available for Belfast. Jake Bugg Acoustic tour-dates from 24th February 2018 to 12th March 2018 in Bristol, Southampton and Exeter from £22.50. Tickets already available for London, Bath, Cardiff, Leicester and more. The Wonder Stuff Love From Stourbridge with Neds Atomic Dustbin from 29th March 2018 to 15th April 2018 in London, Liverpool, Leicester, Leeds, Newcastle and more from £30. Tickets already available for Leamington Spa. Bonobo on 1st June 2018 at London's Alexandra Palace. Tickets already available for Brighton.
Dua Lipa
 
Fast And Furious Live
 
Bowling for Soup
 
The Go! Team
 
Dua Lipa April 2018 in London, Dublin, Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham and more around £28. She's also touring in 2017 but most of her Self-Titled tour is now sold out. Fast and Furious Live from 19th January 2018 to 28th April 2018 in London, Newcastle, Manchester, Birmingham and Sheffield. More tickets on sale Friday. Bowling for Soup February 2018 in London, Glasgow, Newcastle, Sheffield, Nottingham and more. The Go! Team February 2018 in Brighton, Newcastle and Manchester from £14 to £16.
Megan Mckenna
 
Elvana
 
The Alarm - Image: www.thealarm.com
 
Buzzcocks
 
Megan McKenna December in London, Stoke, Derby and Southend. Elvana October 2018 in London, Sheffield, Bournemouth and Bristol from £13.50 to £15. Tickets already available for Newcastle, Liverpool, Leicester, Belfast and more. The Alarm April 2018 in Dublin and Belfast. Tickets already available for Nottingham, Newcastle, Aberdeen, Edinburgh and more. Buzzcocks on 27th April 2018 in Cardiff from £23. Tickets already available for Manchester.

New tickets on sale this week

Tom Grennan
Tom Grennan
James Taylor
James Taylor
The Village Screen
The Village Screen
Eric Gales - Image: twitter.com/EricGalesBand
Eric Gales
Loathe - Image: twitter.com/Loathetheband
Loathe
Brotherhood
Brotherhood
