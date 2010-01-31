Fat Friday: Stereophonics, Tricky, All Time Low, James Blunt, Craig David, Strictly Come Dancing Live, Kevin and Karen and more

On sale next Friday On sale now On sale today On sale now

Strictly Come Dancing Live BREAKING: The hit TV show returns soon with an arena tour confirmed for 2018. Stereophonics from 23rd February 2018 to 12th March 2018 in London, Aberdeen, Glasgow, Nottingham, Brighton and many more around £44.50. Tricky on 13th December in London from £23.50. Imagine Dragons from 24th February 2018 to 4th March 2018 in London, Birmingham, Dublin, Manchester and Glasgow around £37.50.

All Time Low March 2018 UK arena tour, covering London, Glasgow, Cardiff, Birmingham and Manchester. Steven Wilson third Royal Albert Hall gig add (29th March) for the Porcupine Tree man - other London dates now sold out. Tickets available for Coventry, Belfast, Dublin and more. James Blunt on 26th November in London. Tickets already available for London, Nottingham, Leeds, Glasgow and more. Craig David TS5 - Craig David presents TS5 November in London, Manchester (Warehouse Project) and Birmingham around £32.50. Tickets already available for San Antonio.

The Script Second London gig added for the February UK tour and brand new Bournemouth date added. Tickets already available for Leeds, Manchester, Belfast and more. Hudson Taylor January 2018 in London, Birmingham, Manchester and Bristol. Tickets already available for Kerry, Galway, Londonderry, Wexford and more. Jessie J October in London, Birmingham and Manchester around £27.50. Second London gig (Shepherd's Bush Empire) on sale Friday. Jessie Ware March 2018 in London, Glasgow, Newcastle, Manchester, Birmingham and more around £27.50.

Nai Palm November London gig announced for the Hiatus Kaiyote singer. Sister Sledge 40 Years of Disco on 16th March 2018 in London and Leeds from £48.50 with Tavares, The Real Thing, Boney M and more. Alabama 3 March 2018 in London, Birmingham, Oxford, Newcastle, Manchester and more from £20 to £25. Tickets already available for Dundee, Dumfries, Chester, York and more. Kevin and Karen from 22nd May 2018 to 26th July 2018 in London, Northampton, Oxford, Reading, Woking and many more.

DIO Returns on 19th December in London from £20. Natalie Imbruglia February 2018 in London, Glasgow, Birmingham, Guildford, Edinburgh, Manchester and Bristol, from £30. Lisa Stansfield November in London and Manchester from £29.50 to £32.45. Evanescence Synthesis Live with Orchestra - Synthesis from 30th March 2018 to 6th April 2018 in London, Manchester, Nottingham, Glasgow and Sheffield.

Nathan Carter from 27th January 2018 to 15th March 2018 in London, Liverpool, Carlisle, Telford, Birmingham and more around £31.35. Tickets already available for London, Donegal, Weston-super-Mare, Fareham and more. Juice Crew Juice Crew with Big Daddy Kane, Kool G Rap, Masta Ace, Craig G, Roxanne Shante & MC Shan November in London, Manchester and Bristol from £25 to £27.50. Cannibal Corpse March 2018 in London, Norwich, Manchester, Bristol and Nottingham from £17.50 to £19.50. Galantis February 2018 in London, Glasgow, Manchester and Dublin from £26.

Alvvays on 22nd February 2018 in Leicester from £15. Rocket from the Crypt Return to Monkey Island from 30th November to 10th December in London, Southsea, Manchester, Glasgow, Leeds and more from £20 to £25. Tickets already available for Newcastle and Brighton. Clap Your Hands Say Yeah Some Loud Thunder 10th Anniversary Tour - Some Loud Thunder from 23rd March 2018 to 25th May 2018 in London, Kings Heath, Brighton, Liverpool and Edinburgh from £16 to £19. Tickets already available for London. 6LACK January 2018 in Birmingham, Manchester and Dublin around £22.55.

Hanson on 10th December in Manchester from £26.50. At the Drive-In March 2018 in London, Newcastle, Birmingham, Manchester and Glasgow from £38 to £39.50. The Lone Bellow January 2018 in London and Brighton from £14 to £17.50. Seaway January 2018 in London, Bristol, Nottingham, Glasgow, Manchester and more from £11 to £12.50.

On sale now Image: link On sale now On sale now Image: twitter.com/FrenchforRabbit On sale now

Lewis Capaldi Second Dublin gig add for 13th February as part of his 2018 UK/ Ireland tour. The Academic November in London and Manchester around £10. Tickets already available for Dublin. French For Rabbits on 16th October in London from £8.50. Tickets already available for Edinburgh, Glasgow, Manchester, Brighton and more. She Makes War December in London, Birmingham and Bristol.

On sale now On sale now Image: link On sale now On sale now Photo: Jim Johnston

Scott Gibson Like Father Like Son November in Argyllshire, Glasgow and Edinburgh. Motionless in White January 2018 in Belfast and Dublin around £21. Tickets already available for London, Southampton, Bristol, Leeds and more. October Drift on 10th October in London from £6. Tickets already available for Stockton, Nottingham, Derby, Hull and more. Press To Meco on 28th November in Glasgow from £7. Tickets already available for Newcastle.

