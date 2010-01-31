Fat Friday: Stereophonics, Tricky, All Time Low, James Blunt, Craig David, Strictly Come Dancing Live, Kevin and Karen and more
Also on sale this week: Steven Wilson, Jessie J, Natalie Imbruglia, The Script, Lisa Stansfield, Evanescence, Juice Crew, Nathan Carter, Alvvays, Rocket from the Crypt, Clap Your Hands Say Yeah, 6LACK, At the Drive-In, Seaway, October Drift, Lloyd Cole and more
For ticket availability and details, click on the images below.
Any prices quoted are exclusive of booking fees and are subject to change. On sale Friday unless stated otherwise. Subject to availability. Keep checking back for more announcements and updates.
On sale next Friday
On sale now
On sale today
On sale now
|Strictly Come Dancing Live BREAKING: The hit TV show returns soon with an arena tour confirmed for 2018.
|Stereophonics from 23rd February 2018 to 12th March 2018 in London, Aberdeen, Glasgow, Nottingham, Brighton and many more around £44.50.
|Tricky on 13th December in London from £23.50.
|Imagine Dragons from 24th February 2018 to 4th March 2018 in London, Birmingham, Dublin, Manchester and Glasgow around £37.50.
On sale now
On sale now
On sale now
On sale now
|All Time Low March 2018 UK arena tour, covering London, Glasgow, Cardiff, Birmingham and Manchester.
|Steven Wilson third Royal Albert Hall gig add (29th March) for the Porcupine Tree man - other London dates now sold out. Tickets available for Coventry, Belfast, Dublin and more.
|James Blunt on 26th November in London. Tickets already available for London, Nottingham, Leeds, Glasgow and more.
|Craig David TS5 - Craig David presents TS5 November in London, Manchester (Warehouse Project) and Birmingham around £32.50. Tickets already available for San Antonio.
On sale now
On sale now
On sale now
On sale now
|The Script Second London gig added for the February UK tour and brand new Bournemouth date added. Tickets already available for Leeds, Manchester, Belfast and more.
|Hudson Taylor January 2018 in London, Birmingham, Manchester and Bristol. Tickets already available for Kerry, Galway, Londonderry, Wexford and more.
|Jessie J October in London, Birmingham and Manchester around £27.50. Second London gig (Shepherd's Bush Empire) on sale Friday.
|Jessie Ware March 2018 in London, Glasgow, Newcastle, Manchester, Birmingham and more around £27.50.
On sale today
On sale now
On sale now
On sale today
|Nai Palm November London gig announced for the Hiatus Kaiyote singer.
|Sister Sledge 40 Years of Disco on 16th March 2018 in London and Leeds from £48.50 with Tavares, The Real Thing, Boney M and more.
|Alabama 3 March 2018 in London, Birmingham, Oxford, Newcastle, Manchester and more from £20 to £25. Tickets already available for Dundee, Dumfries, Chester, York and more.
|Kevin and Karen from 22nd May 2018 to 26th July 2018 in London, Northampton, Oxford, Reading, Woking and many more.
On sale now
On sale today
On sale now
On sale today
|DIO Returns on 19th December in London from £20.
|Natalie Imbruglia February 2018 in London, Glasgow, Birmingham, Guildford, Edinburgh, Manchester and Bristol, from £30.
|Lisa Stansfield November in London and Manchester from £29.50 to £32.45.
|Evanescence Synthesis Live with Orchestra - Synthesis from 30th March 2018 to 6th April 2018 in London, Manchester, Nottingham, Glasgow and Sheffield.
On sale now
On sale today
On sale today
On sale now
|Nathan Carter from 27th January 2018 to 15th March 2018 in London, Liverpool, Carlisle, Telford, Birmingham and more around £31.35. Tickets already available for London, Donegal, Weston-super-Mare, Fareham and more.
|Juice Crew Juice Crew with Big Daddy Kane, Kool G Rap, Masta Ace, Craig G, Roxanne Shante & MC Shan November in London, Manchester and Bristol from £25 to £27.50.
|Cannibal Corpse March 2018 in London, Norwich, Manchester, Bristol and Nottingham from £17.50 to £19.50.
|Galantis February 2018 in London, Glasgow, Manchester and Dublin from £26.
On sale now
On sale now
On sale today
On sale today
|Alvvays on 22nd February 2018 in Leicester from £15.
|Rocket from the Crypt Return to Monkey Island from 30th November to 10th December in London, Southsea, Manchester, Glasgow, Leeds and more from £20 to £25. Tickets already available for Newcastle and Brighton.
|Clap Your Hands Say Yeah Some Loud Thunder 10th Anniversary Tour - Some Loud Thunder from 23rd March 2018 to 25th May 2018 in London, Kings Heath, Brighton, Liverpool and Edinburgh from £16 to £19. Tickets already available for London.
|6LACK January 2018 in Birmingham, Manchester and Dublin around £22.55.
On sale now
On sale now
On sale today
On sale now
|Hanson on 10th December in Manchester from £26.50.
|At the Drive-In March 2018 in London, Newcastle, Birmingham, Manchester and Glasgow from £38 to £39.50.
|The Lone Bellow January 2018 in London and Brighton from £14 to £17.50.
|Seaway January 2018 in London, Bristol, Nottingham, Glasgow, Manchester and more from £11 to £12.50.
On sale now
On sale now
On sale now
On sale now
|Lewis Capaldi Second Dublin gig add for 13th February as part of his 2018 UK/ Ireland tour.
|The Academic November in London and Manchester around £10. Tickets already available for Dublin.
|French For Rabbits on 16th October in London from £8.50. Tickets already available for Edinburgh, Glasgow, Manchester, Brighton and more.
|She Makes War December in London, Birmingham and Bristol.
On sale now
On sale now
On sale now
On sale now
|Scott Gibson Like Father Like Son November in Argyllshire, Glasgow and Edinburgh.
|Motionless in White January 2018 in Belfast and Dublin around £21. Tickets already available for London, Southampton, Bristol, Leeds and more.
|October Drift on 10th October in London from £6. Tickets already available for Stockton, Nottingham, Derby, Hull and more.
|Press To Meco on 28th November in Glasgow from £7. Tickets already available for Newcastle.
On sale now
On sale now
On sale now
On sale now
|Too Many Zooz on 5th November in Sheffield from £21.
|Lloyd Cole on 20th February 2018 in Wrexham from £22.50.
|The Coronas December in Dublin and Belfast around £27.50. Tickets already available for London, Newcastle, Glasgow, Digbeth and more.
|Fast Car to Florence December in London, Nottingham and Fallowfield.
New tickets on sale this week
Image: www.candi-staton.com