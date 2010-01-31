Fat Friday: Jessie J, Stereophonics, Tricky, Strictly Come Dancing Live, Kevin and Karen and more

Also on sale this week: James Blunt, Craig David, Natalie Imbruglia, Lisa Stansfield, Evanescence, Nathan Carter, Alvvays, Rocket from the Crypt, Clap Your Hands Say Yeah, 6LACK, At the Drive-In, Seaway, October Drift, Lloyd Cole and more

On sale next Friday
Strictly Come Dancing Live
 
On sale Friday
Stereophonics
 
On sale tomorrow
Jessie J
 
On sale Friday
Tricky
 
Strictly Come Dancing Live BREAKING: The hit TV show returns soon with an arena tour confirmed for 2018. Stereophonics from 23rd February 2018 to 12th March 2018 in London, Aberdeen, Glasgow, Nottingham, Brighton and many more around £44.50. Jessie J October in London, Birmingham and Manchester around £27.50. Tricky on 13th December in London from £23.50.
On sale Friday
Imagine Dragons
 
On sale Thursday
Jessie Ware
 
On sale Friday
Sister Sledge - Image: www.sistersledge.com
 
Image: link
On sale Friday
Kevin and Karen
 
Imagine Dragons from 24th February 2018 to 4th March 2018 in London, Birmingham, Dublin, Manchester and Glasgow around £37.50. Jessie Ware March 2018 in London, Glasgow, Newcastle, Manchester, Birmingham and more around £27.50. Sister Sledge 40 Years of Disco on 16th March 2018 in London and Leeds from £48.50 with Tavares, The Real Thing, Boney M and more. Kevin and Karen from 22nd May 2018 to 26th July 2018 in London, Northampton, Oxford, Reading, Woking and many more.
On sale Friday
James Blunt
 
On sale Friday
Craig David
 
On sale now
DIO Returns - Image: www.ronniejamesdio.com
 
Image: link
On sale Friday
Natalie Imbruglia
 
James Blunt on 26th November in London. Tickets already available for London, Nottingham, Leeds, Glasgow and more. Craig David TS5 - Craig David presents TS5 November in London and Birmingham around £32.50. Tickets already available for San Antonio. DIO Returns on 19th December in London from £20. Natalie Imbruglia February 2018 in Oxford and Liverpool from £30.
On sale Friday
Lisa Stansfield
 
On sale Friday
Evanescence
 
On sale Thursday
Nathan Carter
 
On sale Friday
Alvvays
 
Lisa Stansfield November in London and Manchester from £29.50 to £32.45. Evanescence Synthesis Live with Orchestra - Synthesis from 30th March 2018 to 6th April 2018 in London, Manchester, Nottingham, Glasgow and Sheffield. Nathan Carter from 27th January 2018 to 15th March 2018 in London, Liverpool, Carlisle, Telford, Birmingham and more around £31.35. Tickets already available for London, Donegal, Weston-super-Mare, Fareham and more. Alvvays on 22nd February 2018 in Leicester from £15.
On sale now
Rocket from the Crypt
 
On sale Friday
Clap Your Hands Say Yeah
 
On sale Friday
6LACK
 
On sale Thursday
Hanson
 
Rocket from the Crypt Return to Monkey Island from 30th November to 10th December in London, Southsea, Manchester, Glasgow, Leeds and more from £20 to £25. Tickets already available for Newcastle and Brighton. Clap Your Hands Say Yeah Some Loud Thunder 10th Anniversary Tour - Some Loud Thunder from 23rd March 2018 to 25th May 2018 in London, Kings Heath, Brighton, Liverpool and Edinburgh from £16 to £19. Tickets already available for London. 6LACK January 2018 in Birmingham, Manchester and Dublin around £22.55. Hanson on 10th December in Manchester from £26.50.
On sale Friday
At the Drive-in
 
On sale Thursday
Seaway
 
On sale tomorrow
Motionless in White - Image: www.myspace.com/motionlessinwhite
 
Image: link
On sale now
October Drift
 
At the Drive-In March 2018 in London, Newcastle, Birmingham, Manchester and Glasgow from £38 to £39.50. Seaway January 2018 in London, Bristol, Nottingham, Glasgow, Manchester and more from £11 to £12.50. Motionless in White January 2018 in Belfast and Dublin around £21. Tickets already available for London, Southampton, Bristol, Leeds and more. October Drift on 10th October in London from £6. Tickets already available for Stockton, Nottingham, Derby, Hull and more.
On sale tomorrow
Press To Meco - Photo: Jim Johnston
 
Photo: Jim Johnston
On sale Thursday
Too Many Zooz
 
On sale tomorrow
Lloyd Cole
 
On sale Friday
The Coronas
 
Press To Meco on 28th November in Glasgow from £7. Tickets already available for Newcastle. Too Many Zooz on 5th November in Sheffield from £21. Lloyd Cole on 20th February 2018 in Wrexham from £22.50. The Coronas December in Dublin and Belfast around £27.50. Tickets already available for London, Newcastle, Glasgow, Digbeth and more.

New tickets on sale this week

The Big Feastival
The Big Feastival
Pat Shortt
Pat Shortt
The Lone Bellow - Image: www.thelonebellow.com
The Lone Bellow
Image: www.thelonebellow.com
Galantis - Photo: Jonathan Vivaas Kise
Galantis
Photo: Jonathan Vivaas Kise
Beauty and the Beast
Beauty and the Beast
The Chicago Blues Brothers
The Chicago Blues Brothers
Charlie Parr
Charlie Parr
Kimbra - Image: www.kimbramusic.com
Kimbra
Image: www.kimbramusic.com
The Academic
The Academic
Lewis Capaldi - Image: www.facebook.com/lewiscapaldi
Lewis Capaldi
Image: www.facebook.com/lewiscapaldi

