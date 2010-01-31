Fat Friday: Jessie J, Stereophonics, Tricky, Strictly Come Dancing Live, Kevin and Karen and more
Also on sale this week: James Blunt, Craig David, Natalie Imbruglia, Lisa Stansfield, Evanescence, Nathan Carter, Alvvays, Rocket from the Crypt, Clap Your Hands Say Yeah, 6LACK, At the Drive-In, Seaway, October Drift, Lloyd Cole and more
|Strictly Come Dancing Live BREAKING: The hit TV show returns soon with an arena tour confirmed for 2018.
|Stereophonics from 23rd February 2018 to 12th March 2018 in London, Aberdeen, Glasgow, Nottingham, Brighton and many more around £44.50.
|Jessie J October in London, Birmingham and Manchester around £27.50.
|Tricky on 13th December in London from £23.50.
|Imagine Dragons from 24th February 2018 to 4th March 2018 in London, Birmingham, Dublin, Manchester and Glasgow around £37.50.
|Jessie Ware March 2018 in London, Glasgow, Newcastle, Manchester, Birmingham and more around £27.50.
|Sister Sledge 40 Years of Disco on 16th March 2018 in London and Leeds from £48.50 with Tavares, The Real Thing, Boney M and more.
|Kevin and Karen from 22nd May 2018 to 26th July 2018 in London, Northampton, Oxford, Reading, Woking and many more.
|James Blunt on 26th November in London. Tickets already available for London, Nottingham, Leeds, Glasgow and more.
|Craig David TS5 - Craig David presents TS5 November in London and Birmingham around £32.50. Tickets already available for San Antonio.
|DIO Returns on 19th December in London from £20.
|Natalie Imbruglia February 2018 in Oxford and Liverpool from £30.
|Lisa Stansfield November in London and Manchester from £29.50 to £32.45.
|Evanescence Synthesis Live with Orchestra - Synthesis from 30th March 2018 to 6th April 2018 in London, Manchester, Nottingham, Glasgow and Sheffield.
|Nathan Carter from 27th January 2018 to 15th March 2018 in London, Liverpool, Carlisle, Telford, Birmingham and more around £31.35. Tickets already available for London, Donegal, Weston-super-Mare, Fareham and more.
|Alvvays on 22nd February 2018 in Leicester from £15.
|Rocket from the Crypt Return to Monkey Island from 30th November to 10th December in London, Southsea, Manchester, Glasgow, Leeds and more from £20 to £25. Tickets already available for Newcastle and Brighton.
|Clap Your Hands Say Yeah Some Loud Thunder 10th Anniversary Tour - Some Loud Thunder from 23rd March 2018 to 25th May 2018 in London, Kings Heath, Brighton, Liverpool and Edinburgh from £16 to £19. Tickets already available for London.
|6LACK January 2018 in Birmingham, Manchester and Dublin around £22.55.
|Hanson on 10th December in Manchester from £26.50.
|At the Drive-In March 2018 in London, Newcastle, Birmingham, Manchester and Glasgow from £38 to £39.50.
|Seaway January 2018 in London, Bristol, Nottingham, Glasgow, Manchester and more from £11 to £12.50.
|Motionless in White January 2018 in Belfast and Dublin around £21. Tickets already available for London, Southampton, Bristol, Leeds and more.
|October Drift on 10th October in London from £6. Tickets already available for Stockton, Nottingham, Derby, Hull and more.
|Press To Meco on 28th November in Glasgow from £7. Tickets already available for Newcastle.
|Too Many Zooz on 5th November in Sheffield from £21.
|Lloyd Cole on 20th February 2018 in Wrexham from £22.50.
|The Coronas December in Dublin and Belfast around £27.50. Tickets already available for London, Newcastle, Glasgow, Digbeth and more.
