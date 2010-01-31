Fat Friday with The The, The Script, Marillion, Jake Bugg, Feeder, The Stranglers with Therapy and more

Also on sale this week: Alexander Armstrong, Embrace, Susanne Sundfør, To Kill a King [UK], Paul Draper, Laura Veirs, The Front Bottoms, Omid Djalili, Ke$ha and more

On sale Friday
The The
 
Image: link
On sale Friday
The Script
 
On sale Friday
Marillion
 
On sale Friday
Jake Bugg
 
The The on 5th June 2018 in London. First show for 16 years. The Script February 2018 in London, Manchester, Belfast, Dublin, Nottingham and more around £37.50. Marillion April 2018 in Gateshead, Cambridge, Birmingham, Brighton, Bristol and more around £35. Tickets already available for London and Manchester. Jake Bugg Solo acoustic on 21st November in London. Tickets already available for Bath, Cardiff, Leicester, Hull and more.
On sale Friday
The Stranglers
 
Photo: David Boni link
On sale Friday
Feeder
 
On sale Friday
The View
 
On sale now
Embrace
 
The Stranglers March 2018 in London, Liverpool, Glasgow, Inverness, Kilmarnock and many more around £29.50. Feeder Best Of March 2018 in London, Bristol, Norwich, Manchester, Glasgow and more from £27.50 to £30. The View on 29th November in Glasgow from £20. Tickets already available for Falkirk, Fife, Moray, Kirkwall and more. Embrace November in Preston, Middlesbrough, York, Wolverhampton, Derby and more around £20.
On sale Friday
Omid Djalili
 
On sale Friday
Alexander Armstrong
 
On sale now
The Front Bottoms
 
Photo: Lucia Holm link
On sale today
Susanne SundfÃ¸r
 
Omid Djalili Schmuck for a Night January 2018 in London from £23 to £28. Tickets already available for Peterborough, Southampton, Maidstone, Hertfordshire and more. Alexander Armstrong An Evening with - An Evening with Alexander Armstrong from 21st May 2018 to 11th June 2018 in London, Birmingham, Sheffield, Gateshead, Glasgow and many more. The Front Bottoms February 2018 in London, Manchester, Glasgow, Newcastle, Dublin and many more around £21. Susanne Sundfør on 1st March 2018 in London. Tickets already available for London, Glasgow, Manchester and Dublin.
On sale Friday
Paul Draper
 
On sale Friday
CASH
 
Image: link
On sale Friday
To Kill a King
 
On sale Friday
Laura Veirs
 
Photo: David Belisle link
Paul Draper the Mansun man will be touring from 19th February 2018 to 8th March 2018 in London, Brighton, Southsea, Bristol, Edinburgh and many more around £19.50. Tickets already available for London, Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and more. CASH [Johnny Cash Tribute] from 3rd February 2018 to 2nd June 2018 in London, Liverpool, Oxford, Birmingham, Sheffield and more around £13.50. Tickets already available for Preston, Glasgow, Merthyr Tydfil, Wrexham and more. To Kill a King [UK] January 2018 in London, Sheffield, Manchester, Leeds, Nottingham and more around £16.50. Tickets already available for Bath and Brighton. Laura Veirs on 19th November in London from £20.
On sale Friday
Sean Paul
 
On sale Friday
Hayseed Dixie
 
On sale Friday
Ke$ha
 
Image: link
On sale Friday
Nick Heyward
 
Image: nickheyward.com
Sean Paul November in London and Manchester from £32.50 to £35. Hayseed Dixie on 1st February 2018 in Glasgow. Tickets already available for London, Dublin, Belfast, Leeds and more. Ke$ha on 14th November in London from £23.50. Nick Heyward on 28th April 2018 in Liverpool.

New tickets on sale this week

Bond In Motion
Bond In Motion
Image: www.londonfilmmuseum.com
Beauty and the Beast
Beauty and the Beast
Ady Suleiman
Ady Suleiman
London Philharmonic Orchestra
London Philharmonic Orchestra
Prophets of Rage
Prophets of Rage
Purple Rain
Purple Rain
Lord Huron
Lord Huron
Kali Uchis
Kali Uchis
SlyDigs
SlyDigs
Image: www.myspace.com/slydigs
Grum
Grum
Image: www.myspace.com/grummmusic
Continents
Continents
Worry Dolls
Worry Dolls
