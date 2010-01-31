Fat Friday with The The, The Script, Marillion, Jake Bugg, Feeder, The Stranglers with Therapy and more
Also on sale this week: Alexander Armstrong, Embrace, Susanne Sundfør, To Kill a King [UK], Paul Draper, Laura Veirs, The Front Bottoms, Omid Djalili, Ke$ha and more
|The The on 5th June 2018 in London. First show for 16 years.
|The Script February 2018 in London, Manchester, Belfast, Dublin, Nottingham and more around £37.50.
|Marillion April 2018 in Gateshead, Cambridge, Birmingham, Brighton, Bristol and more around £35. Tickets already available for London and Manchester.
|Jake Bugg Solo acoustic on 21st November in London. Tickets already available for Bath, Cardiff, Leicester, Hull and more.
On sale now
|The Stranglers March 2018 in London, Liverpool, Glasgow, Inverness, Kilmarnock and many more around £29.50.
|Feeder Best Of March 2018 in London, Bristol, Norwich, Manchester, Glasgow and more from £27.50 to £30.
|The View on 29th November in Glasgow from £20. Tickets already available for Falkirk, Fife, Moray, Kirkwall and more.
|Embrace November in Preston, Middlesbrough, York, Wolverhampton, Derby and more around £20.
|Omid Djalili Schmuck for a Night January 2018 in London from £23 to £28. Tickets already available for Peterborough, Southampton, Maidstone, Hertfordshire and more.
|Alexander Armstrong An Evening with - An Evening with Alexander Armstrong from 21st May 2018 to 11th June 2018 in London, Birmingham, Sheffield, Gateshead, Glasgow and many more.
|The Front Bottoms February 2018 in London, Manchester, Glasgow, Newcastle, Dublin and many more around £21.
|Susanne Sundfør on 1st March 2018 in London. Tickets already available for London, Glasgow, Manchester and Dublin.
|Paul Draper the Mansun man will be touring from 19th February 2018 to 8th March 2018 in London, Brighton, Southsea, Bristol, Edinburgh and many more around £19.50. Tickets already available for London, Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and more.
|CASH [Johnny Cash Tribute] from 3rd February 2018 to 2nd June 2018 in London, Liverpool, Oxford, Birmingham, Sheffield and more around £13.50. Tickets already available for Preston, Glasgow, Merthyr Tydfil, Wrexham and more.
|To Kill a King [UK] January 2018 in London, Sheffield, Manchester, Leeds, Nottingham and more around £16.50. Tickets already available for Bath and Brighton.
|Laura Veirs on 19th November in London from £20.
|Sean Paul November in London and Manchester from £32.50 to £35.
|Hayseed Dixie on 1st February 2018 in Glasgow. Tickets already available for London, Dublin, Belfast, Leeds and more.
|Ke$ha on 14th November in London from £23.50.
|Nick Heyward on 28th April 2018 in Liverpool.
