The Week Ahead: Sparks, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, Sleaford Mods, Russell Brand, Rob Brydon, Lee Scratch Perry,

Red Hot Chili Peppers in Dublin from 20th September - last tickets Sparks 'The Hippopotamus Tour' in London, Norwich, Newcastle, Edinburgh, Manchester, Nottingham, Birmingham and more from 18th September, priced from £24. Last few tickets. Last tour was 3 years ago. Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds in London, Bournemouth, Manchester, Glasgow and Nottingham from 24th September, priced £45. Last few tickets Sleaford Mods in London, Newcastle, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Lincoln, Sheffield, Manchester and many more from 22nd September, priced from £18.50. Last few tickets

Lee Scratch Perry in London, Brighton and Bristol from 21st September, priced from £20 New Found Glory 'Sticks and Stones/ Not without a Fight' in London, Cardiff, Oxford, Norwich, Portsmouth, Glasgow, Newcastle and more from 20th September, priced from £22.50 Mayday Parade 'A Lesson in Romantics 10th Anniversary Tour' in London, Nottingham, Leeds, Newcastle, Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham and more from 18th September, priced £18 Van Morrison in London, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Birmingham, Liverpool, Cardiff, Bristol and more from 22nd September. Last few tickets

From the Jam 'The Gift - Album Tour' in London, Flintshire, Newcastle, Glasgow, Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Peterborough and many more from 22nd September, priced from £20. Last few tickets Shane Filan 'Love Always, Shane' in London, Dundee, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Carlisle, Newcastle, Halifax and many more from 20th September, priced from £35.50 SWN Festival with Sacred Paws in Cardiff from 22nd September, priced from £10. Last few tickets. The 2017 event features The Amazons, Clean Cut Kid, Songhoy Blues, Tom McRae, Peace, Idles and more Liverpool International Festival of Psychedelia in Liverpool from 22nd September - The 2017 event includes The Black Angels, Songhoy Blues, Laetitia Sadier, Loop, White Manna, Adrian Sherwood and more

John Cooper Clarke in Devon, Sheffield, Halifax, Warrington, Bridport, Whitley Bay, Whitby and more from 23rd September, priced from £18.50 The Jesus and Mary Chain 'moved from Liverpool Olympia' in London, Norwich, Liverpool, Glasgow, Middlesbrough, Sheffield, Northampton and more from 19th September, priced from £27.50. Last few tickets Suzanne Vega 'Playing Solitude Standing & 99.9 F' in London, Glasgow, Gateshead, Bristol, Birmingham, Brighton, Manchester and more from 22nd September Ian McNabb in London, Kinross, Hull and North Yorkshire from 22nd September, priced from £13.20

Kate Rusby in Manchester and Gateshead from 22nd September, priced from £25 Martin Carthy in London and Exeter from 24th September, priced from £13.20 Graham Gouldman 'Graham Gouldman & Heart Full of Song' in London, Colwyn Bay, Salford, Leeds, Glasgow, Gateshead, Bury St Edmunds and more from 23rd September, priced from £22.50. Last tour was 3 years ago The Skints in Swansea, Bridgend, Brighton, Tunbridge Wells, Southend, Norwich, Hull and more from 22nd September, priced from £15

Justin Hayward in London, Southend, Guildford, Bournemouth, Barnstaple, Worthing, Weston-super-Mare and more from 18th September, priced from £37.50 The Overtones in London, Cardiff, Manchester, Gateshead, Glasgow, Cambridge, Southend and many more from 22nd September, priced £25 Ennio Morricone in Dublin on 23rd September Skream in Newcastle and Belfast from 22nd September, priced £17

Coldcut in London on 21st September, priced £16.50. Last tour was 3 years ago KRS-One in London, Cardiff, Huddersfield and Bedford from 23rd September, priced from £20 Ghostface Killah in London, Birmingham and Northampton from 22nd September, priced from £20 Graeme Park in North Shields and Nottingham from 23rd September, priced £15

G4 in London, Scunthorpe, King's Lynn, Clacton, Preston, Yeovil, Shrewsbury and many more from 20th September, priced from £22.50 Chicago Blues Brothers in London, Woking, York, Barry, Ipswich, Stoke, Southampton and many more from 24th September, priced from £21.50 JAWS with Fizzy Blood, Happyness, Allusondrugs, Twin Wild, Get Inuit, Wallflower, Yonaka in London, Gloucester, Reading, Southampton, Exeter, Cardiff, Bristol and more from 22nd September, priced from £10. Last few tickets Micah P Hinson 'Micah P Hinson and the Holy Strangers' in London, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Newcastle, York, Wolverhampton, Leeds and many more from 19th September, priced from £13.20

The Wurzels in London, Bridgwater, Stroud, Swindon, Reading, Worcestershire, Chippenham and more from 22nd September, priced from £12.50 Lethal Bizzle 'Pier Jam Closing Party' with Krept & Konan, CamelPhat, Low Steppa, Defected Records in London, Blackpool, Sheffield, Birmingham, Manchester, Nottingham, Bristol and more from 23rd September, priced from £18.50 Anathema in London, Glasgow, Belfast, Dublin, Manchester, Sheffield, Bristol and more from 22nd September, priced from £20 Mr Jukes in London, Brighton, Bristol, Glasgow, Sheffield, Manchester and Birmingham from 18th September, priced from £12. Last few tickets

Russell Brand 'Re:Birth' in London, Portsmouth, Leicester, York, Leeds, Reading, Nottingham and many more from 19th September, priced from £27.50 Rob Brydon in Leeds, Preston, Manchester, Torquay, Plymouth, Liverpool, Sheffield and many more from 19th September, priced from £15. Last few tickets Simon Amstell 'What is This?' in London, Glasgow, Harrogate, Coventry, Truro, Lincoln, Norwich and many more from 22nd September, priced from £23 Jon Richardson in London, Chester, Llandudno, Stoke, Ipswich, Shrewsbury, Oxford and many more from 19th September, priced from £20.50

Katherine Ryan in London, Bath, York, Buxton, Woking, Newcastle, Nottingham and many more from 21st September, priced from £14.50 Lee Nelson in London, Cheltenham, Paignton, Swindon, Hertford, Southsea, Nottingham and many more from 19th September, priced from £20 Andy Parsons 'Peak Bullsh*t' in Stafford, Wrexham, Isle of Wight, Southend, Harrogate, Redruth, Reading and more from 21st September, priced from £15 Ed Gamble in London, Dorking, Salford, Aldershot, Oxford, Leeds, Sheffield and many more from 23rd September, priced from £12 - tickets selling fast

Cabaret in London, Blackpool, Milton Keynes, Salford, Edinburgh, Dublin and Brighton from 21st September. Last tour was 4 years ago Crazy For You in London, Dublin, Bristol, Glasgow, Birmingham, Manchester, Liverpool and more from 19th September. Last tour was 5 years ago Le Grand Mort in London from 20th September Aladdin in London, Salford, West Yorkshire, Stockport, Torquay, Stoke, Bristol and more from 20th September, priced from £10