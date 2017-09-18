The Week Ahead: Sparks, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, Sleaford Mods, Russell Brand, Rob Brydon, Lee Scratch Perry,

Also from Monday 18th September 2017: New Found Glory, Shane Filan, Van Morrison, Simon Amstell, Liverpool International Festival of Psychedelia, The Jesus and Mary Chain, Suzanne Vega, Ian McNabb, Kate Rusby, Martin Carthy, Mayday Parade, The Skints, JAWS, Chicago Blues Brothers, Ed Gamble, Crazy For You, Festival of the Spoken Nerd, London Fashion Week and more

This Week:

Red Hot Chili Peppers
 
Sparks - Image: www.allsparks.com
 
Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds
 
Sleaford Mods - Image: sleafordmods.bandcamp.com
 
Red Hot Chili Peppers in Dublin from 20th September - last tickets Sparks 'The Hippopotamus Tour' in London, Norwich, Newcastle, Edinburgh, Manchester, Nottingham, Birmingham and more from 18th September, priced from £24. Last few tickets. Last tour was 3 years ago. Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds in London, Bournemouth, Manchester, Glasgow and Nottingham from 24th September, priced £45. Last few tickets Sleaford Mods in London, Newcastle, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Lincoln, Sheffield, Manchester and many more from 22nd September, priced from £18.50. Last few tickets
Lee Scratch Perry
 
New Found Glory
 
Mayday Parade
 
Van Morrison
 
Lee Scratch Perry in London, Brighton and Bristol from 21st September, priced from £20 New Found Glory 'Sticks and Stones/ Not without a Fight' in London, Cardiff, Oxford, Norwich, Portsmouth, Glasgow, Newcastle and more from 20th September, priced from £22.50 Mayday Parade 'A Lesson in Romantics 10th Anniversary Tour' in London, Nottingham, Leeds, Newcastle, Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham and more from 18th September, priced £18 Van Morrison in London, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Birmingham, Liverpool, Cardiff, Bristol and more from 22nd September. Last few tickets
From the Jam
 
Shane Filan
 
SWN 2017
 
Liverpool Int. Festival of Psychedelia
 
From the Jam 'The Gift - Album Tour' in London, Flintshire, Newcastle, Glasgow, Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Peterborough and many more from 22nd September, priced from £20. Last few tickets Shane Filan 'Love Always, Shane' in London, Dundee, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Carlisle, Newcastle, Halifax and many more from 20th September, priced from £35.50 SWN Festival with Sacred Paws in Cardiff from 22nd September, priced from £10. Last few tickets. The 2017 event features The Amazons, Clean Cut Kid, Songhoy Blues, Tom McRae, Peace, Idles and more Liverpool International Festival of Psychedelia in Liverpool from 22nd September - The 2017 event includes The Black Angels, Songhoy Blues, Laetitia Sadier, Loop, White Manna, Adrian Sherwood and more
John Cooper Clarke - Image: www.johncooperclarke.com
 
The Jesus and Mary Chain
 
Suzanne Vega
 
Ian McNabb - Photo: Gary Lornie www.garylornie.co.uk
 
John Cooper Clarke in Devon, Sheffield, Halifax, Warrington, Bridport, Whitley Bay, Whitby and more from 23rd September, priced from £18.50 The Jesus and Mary Chain 'moved from Liverpool Olympia' in London, Norwich, Liverpool, Glasgow, Middlesbrough, Sheffield, Northampton and more from 19th September, priced from £27.50. Last few tickets Suzanne Vega 'Playing Solitude Standing & 99.9 F' in London, Glasgow, Gateshead, Bristol, Birmingham, Brighton, Manchester and more from 22nd September Ian McNabb in London, Kinross, Hull and North Yorkshire from 22nd September, priced from £13.20
Kate Rusby
 
Martin Carthy
 
Graham Gouldman - Photo: Judy Totton www.judytottonphotography.com
 
The Skints
 
Kate Rusby in Manchester and Gateshead from 22nd September, priced from £25 Martin Carthy in London and Exeter from 24th September, priced from £13.20 Graham Gouldman 'Graham Gouldman & Heart Full of Song' in London, Colwyn Bay, Salford, Leeds, Glasgow, Gateshead, Bury St Edmunds and more from 23rd September, priced from £22.50. Last tour was 3 years ago The Skints in Swansea, Bridgend, Brighton, Tunbridge Wells, Southend, Norwich, Hull and more from 22nd September, priced from £15
Justin Hayward
 
The Overtones
 
Ennio Morricone - Image: www.enniomorricone.com
 
Skream
 
Justin Hayward in London, Southend, Guildford, Bournemouth, Barnstaple, Worthing, Weston-super-Mare and more from 18th September, priced from £37.50 The Overtones in London, Cardiff, Manchester, Gateshead, Glasgow, Cambridge, Southend and many more from 22nd September, priced £25 Ennio Morricone in Dublin on 23rd September Skream in Newcastle and Belfast from 22nd September, priced £17
Coldcut
 
KRS-One
 
Ghostface Killah
 
Graeme Park - Image: www.myspace.com/graemepark
 
Coldcut in London on 21st September, priced £16.50. Last tour was 3 years ago KRS-One in London, Cardiff, Huddersfield and Bedford from 23rd September, priced from £20 Ghostface Killah in London, Birmingham and Northampton from 22nd September, priced from £20 Graeme Park in North Shields and Nottingham from 23rd September, priced £15
Joe Goddard
 
Bush
 
Big Fish Little Fish
 
London PL Hip Hop Festival 2017
 
Joe Goddard [Hot Chip] in London and Leeds from 23rd September, priced from £10 Bush in London, Birmingham, Norwich, Bristol, Glasgow and Manchester from 21st September Big Fish Little Fish 'Heroes and Villains' in Cardiff, Southampton and Lincoln from 24th September London PL Hip Hop Festival in London on 23rd September
G4
 
The Chicago Blues Brothers
 
JAWS
 
Micah P Hinson
 
G4 in London, Scunthorpe, King's Lynn, Clacton, Preston, Yeovil, Shrewsbury and many more from 20th September, priced from £22.50 Chicago Blues Brothers in London, Woking, York, Barry, Ipswich, Stoke, Southampton and many more from 24th September, priced from £21.50 JAWS with Fizzy Blood, Happyness, Allusondrugs, Twin Wild, Get Inuit, Wallflower, Yonaka in London, Gloucester, Reading, Southampton, Exeter, Cardiff, Bristol and more from 22nd September, priced from £10. Last few tickets Micah P Hinson 'Micah P Hinson and the Holy Strangers' in London, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Newcastle, York, Wolverhampton, Leeds and many more from 19th September, priced from £13.20
The Wurzels - Photo: Ivy Goatcher
 
Photo: Ivy Goatcher
Lethal Bizzle
 
Anathema
 
Mr Jukes - Image: twitter.com/mrjukesmusic
 
The Wurzels in London, Bridgwater, Stroud, Swindon, Reading, Worcestershire, Chippenham and more from 22nd September, priced from £12.50 Lethal Bizzle 'Pier Jam Closing Party' with Krept & Konan, CamelPhat, Low Steppa, Defected Records in London, Blackpool, Sheffield, Birmingham, Manchester, Nottingham, Bristol and more from 23rd September, priced from £18.50 Anathema in London, Glasgow, Belfast, Dublin, Manchester, Sheffield, Bristol and more from 22nd September, priced from £20 Mr Jukes in London, Brighton, Bristol, Glasgow, Sheffield, Manchester and Birmingham from 18th September, priced from £12. Last few tickets
Russell Brand - Photo: Matt Crockett
 
Photo: Matt Crockett
Rob Brydon - Image: www.robbrydon.com
 
Simon Amstell
 
Jon Richardson
 
Russell Brand 'Re:Birth' in London, Portsmouth, Leicester, York, Leeds, Reading, Nottingham and many more from 19th September, priced from £27.50 Rob Brydon in Leeds, Preston, Manchester, Torquay, Plymouth, Liverpool, Sheffield and many more from 19th September, priced from £15. Last few tickets Simon Amstell 'What is This?' in London, Glasgow, Harrogate, Coventry, Truro, Lincoln, Norwich and many more from 22nd September, priced from £23 Jon Richardson in London, Chester, Llandudno, Stoke, Ipswich, Shrewsbury, Oxford and many more from 19th September, priced from £20.50
Katherine Ryan - Image: www.katherineryan.co.uk
 
Lee Nelson
 
Andy Parsons
 
Ed Gamble
 
Katherine Ryan in London, Bath, York, Buxton, Woking, Newcastle, Nottingham and many more from 21st September, priced from £14.50 Lee Nelson in London, Cheltenham, Paignton, Swindon, Hertford, Southsea, Nottingham and many more from 19th September, priced from £20 Andy Parsons 'Peak Bullsh*t' in Stafford, Wrexham, Isle of Wight, Southend, Harrogate, Redruth, Reading and more from 21st September, priced from £15 Ed Gamble in London, Dorking, Salford, Aldershot, Oxford, Leeds, Sheffield and many more from 23rd September, priced from £12 - tickets selling fast
Cabaret
 
Crazy For You
 
Le Grand Mort
 
Aladdin - Image: allgigs ltd
 
Cabaret in London, Blackpool, Milton Keynes, Salford, Edinburgh, Dublin and Brighton from 21st September. Last tour was 4 years ago Crazy For You in London, Dublin, Bristol, Glasgow, Birmingham, Manchester, Liverpool and more from 19th September. Last tour was 5 years ago Le Grand Mort in London from 20th September Aladdin in London, Salford, West Yorkshire, Stockport, Torquay, Stoke, Bristol and more from 20th September, priced from £10
Passport to Adventure
 
Festival of the Spoken Nerd
 
One Night in Nashville
 
Sister Act Live Choir
 
Disney On Ice: Passport to Adventure in London, Glasgow, Newcastle, Manchester, Birmingham, Belfast, Dublin and more from 22nd September, priced from £22. Last tour was 5 years ago Festival of the Spoken Nerd in Cheltenham, York, Wells, Clifton, Coventry, Leicester, Lincoln and many more from 20th September, priced from £16 One Night in Nashville 'A Country Night in Nashville' in Oldham, Scarborough, Middleton, Newcastle, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Sunderland and more from 23rd September, priced from £21.50. Last few tickets Sister Act Live Choir in Brighton, Ipswich, Cheltenham, Blackburn, Cardiff, Newcastle, Birmingham and more from 23rd September
Stick Man
 
Romeo and Juliet
 
London Fashion Week
 
West Side Story
 
Stick Man in London, Glasgow, Dunfermline, Salford, Newcastle and Blackburn from 22nd September, priced from £12 Romeo and Juliet in Edinburgh and Dublin from 20th September, priced £16.50 London Fashion Week in London from 21st September - last tickets available West Side Story in Newcastle from 20th September

