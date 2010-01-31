Fat Friday with Liam Gallagher, Elbow, Mariah Carey, Garbage, Paramore, Yes, Clean Bandit, Lotto Boyzz and more

Also on sale this week:Way Out West, Bryson Tiller, The Classic Rock Show, The Fisherman's Friends, Aldous Harding, Jaga Jazzist, Kagoule, Bill Bailey, Glen Hansard, Jim Bob, Postmodern Jukebox, LANY, Duke Special and more

For ticket availability and details, click on the images below. Any prices quoted are exclusive of booking fees and are subject to change. On sale Friday unless stated otherwise. Subject to availability. Keep checking back for more announcements and updates.

On sale Friday
Liam Gallagher
 
On sale Friday
Elbow
 
On sale Friday
Mariah Carey
 
On sale Friday
Garbage
 
Liam Gallagher from 30th October to 16th December in London, Belfast, Leeds, Glasgow, Plymouth and more around Â£45. Tickets already available for Dublin. Elbow March 2018 in London, Glasgow, Birmingham, Manchester and Leeds. Mariah Carey All I Want For Christmas Is You Tour in December in London and Manchester. Garbage Version 2.0: 20 Years Paranoid on 14th September 2018 in London from Â£36.50.
On sale Friday
Clean Bandit
 
On sale Friday
Paramore - Photo: Lindsey Byrnes www.lindseybyrnes.com
 
Photo: Lindsey Byrnes link
On sale Friday
Lotto Boyzz
 
On sale Friday
Cassandra Wilson
 
Clean Bandit from 30th October to 3rd November in London, Cambridge, Bournemouth and Birmingham. Paramore Tour Three on 19th January 2018 in Manchester. Tickets already available for London, Cardiff, Birmingham and Glasgow. Lotto Boyzz from 27th November to 5th December in London, Bristol, Birmingham, Leeds, Nottingham and more from Â£8.50 to Â£11.50. Cassandra Wilson on 3rd November in Dublin.
On sale Friday
Hayseed Dixie
 
On sale Friday
Bryson Tiller
 
On sale tomorrow
Way Out West - Image: twitter.com/wayoutwestuk
 
Image: twitter.com/wayoutwestuk
On sale Friday
The Classic Rock Show
 
Hayseed Dixie February 2018 in London, Liverpool, Brighton, Norwich, Bristol and more around Â£20.35. Bryson Tiller Set It Off on 3rd December in London. Tickets already available for London, Glasgow, Birmingham, Dublin and more. Way Out West from 8th February 2018 to 2nd March 2018 in London, Leeds, Manchester, Bristol, Cardiff and more from Â£16.50 to Â£18.50. The Classic Rock Show Guitar Greats from 20th January 2018 to 23rd February 2018 in Crawley, Aylesbury, Cardiff, Birmingham, Liverpool and many more.
On sale Friday
Yes
 
On sale now
The Fisherman's Friends
 
On sale Friday
Bill Bailey - Image: www.billbailey.co.uk
 
Image: link
On sale Friday
Lacuna Coil - Image: www.lacunacoil.it
 
Image: link
Yes March 2018 in Glasgow, Manchester and Brighton from Â£42.50. The Fisherman's Friends February 2018 in Rhyl, Wimborne, West Yorkshire, Northampton and Shrewsbury from Â£20 to Â£24.50. Tickets already available for Redruth. Bill Bailey September 2018 in Dublin. Tickets already available for London, Coventry, York, Newcastle and more. Lacuna Coil on 19th January 2018 in London from Â£29.50.
On sale tomorrow
Aldous Harding
 
On sale now
Glen Hansard - Image: www.glenhansardmusic.com
 
Image: link
On sale Friday
Jaga Jazzist
 
On sale Friday
Roger Chapman - Image: www.myspace.com/chappomusic
 
Image: link
Aldous Harding on 28th March 2018 in London from Â£15. Tickets already available for London, Glasgow, Leeds, Manchester and more. Glen Hansard December in Belfast and Dublin. Jaga Jazzist Plus Sinikka Langeland on 19th November in London. Roger Chapman January 2018 in London, Leicester and Newcastle from Â£30 to Â£35.
On sale now
Kagoule
 
On sale now
We Were Promised Jetpacks
 
On sale Friday
Postmodern Jukebox
 
On sale Friday
Jim Bob
 
Kagoule November in Oxford, Nottingham, Bristol, Edinburgh, Glasgow and more from Â£6 to Â£10. Tickets already available for London and York. We Were Promised Jetpacks on 27th November in Manchester from Â£12. Tickets already available for London. Postmodern Jukebox February 2018 in Cardiff and Sheffield from Â£26.50. Jim Bob on 24th March 2018 in London from Â£18.50.
On sale Friday
LANY
 
On sale Friday
Showhawk Duo
 
On sale Friday
Quicksand
 
On sale now
Duke Special
 
LANY on 10th December in Dublin. Tickets already available for London, Brighton, Bristol, Leeds and more. Showhawk Duo April 2018 in Sheffield, Digbeth, Leamington Spa, Southampton and Cardiff from Â£18. Tickets already available for Chesterfield. Quicksand November in London, Nottingham and Manchester from Â£17.50 to Â£20. Duke Special February 2018 in Belfast and Dublin around Â£19.50. Tickets already available for London, Bristol, Glasgow, Falkirk and more.

