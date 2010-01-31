Fat Friday with Liam Gallagher, Elbow, Mariah Carey, Garbage, Paramore, Yes, Clean Bandit, Lotto Boyzz and more

On sale Friday On sale Friday On sale Friday On sale Friday

Liam Gallagher from 30th October to 16th December in London, Belfast, Leeds, Glasgow, Plymouth and more around Â£45. Tickets already available for Dublin. Elbow March 2018 in London, Glasgow, Birmingham, Manchester and Leeds. Mariah Carey All I Want For Christmas Is You Tour in December in London and Manchester. Garbage Version 2.0: 20 Years Paranoid on 14th September 2018 in London from Â£36.50.

Photo: Lindsey Byrnes link

Clean Bandit from 30th October to 3rd November in London, Cambridge, Bournemouth and Birmingham. Paramore Tour Three on 19th January 2018 in Manchester. Tickets already available for London, Cardiff, Birmingham and Glasgow. Lotto Boyzz from 27th November to 5th December in London, Bristol, Birmingham, Leeds, Nottingham and more from Â£8.50 to Â£11.50. Cassandra Wilson on 3rd November in Dublin.

Image: twitter.com/wayoutwestuk

Hayseed Dixie February 2018 in London, Liverpool, Brighton, Norwich, Bristol and more around Â£20.35. Bryson Tiller Set It Off on 3rd December in London. Tickets already available for London, Glasgow, Birmingham, Dublin and more. Way Out West from 8th February 2018 to 2nd March 2018 in London, Leeds, Manchester, Bristol, Cardiff and more from Â£16.50 to Â£18.50. The Classic Rock Show Guitar Greats from 20th January 2018 to 23rd February 2018 in Crawley, Aylesbury, Cardiff, Birmingham, Liverpool and many more.

Image: link

Yes March 2018 in Glasgow, Manchester and Brighton from Â£42.50. The Fisherman's Friends February 2018 in Rhyl, Wimborne, West Yorkshire, Northampton and Shrewsbury from Â£20 to Â£24.50. Tickets already available for Redruth. Bill Bailey September 2018 in Dublin. Tickets already available for London, Coventry, York, Newcastle and more. Lacuna Coil on 19th January 2018 in London from Â£29.50.

Image: link

Aldous Harding on 28th March 2018 in London from Â£15. Tickets already available for London, Glasgow, Leeds, Manchester and more. Glen Hansard December in Belfast and Dublin. Jaga Jazzist Plus Sinikka Langeland on 19th November in London. Roger Chapman January 2018 in London, Leicester and Newcastle from Â£30 to Â£35.

On sale now On sale now On sale Friday On sale Friday

Kagoule November in Oxford, Nottingham, Bristol, Edinburgh, Glasgow and more from Â£6 to Â£10. Tickets already available for London and York. We Were Promised Jetpacks on 27th November in Manchester from Â£12. Tickets already available for London. Postmodern Jukebox February 2018 in Cardiff and Sheffield from Â£26.50. Jim Bob on 24th March 2018 in London from Â£18.50.

On sale Friday On sale Friday On sale Friday On sale now