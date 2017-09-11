The Week Ahead: The Killers, The Libertines, Sparks, Ne-Yo, The National, Sigur Rós, Beyond The Tracks with Orbital etc
Also from Monday 11th September 2017: The Warehouse Project, The View, Coasts, Soul II Soul, Jamie Lawson, Therapy?, UFO, Martin Stephenson, Mayday Parade, Trash Boat, Life of Agony, Roots Manuva, Half Man Half Biscuit, Thea Gilmore, James Lavelle, The Pineapple Thief, Peter Broderick, Hairspray, Footloose, The Greatest Love of All - The Whitney Houston Show, Paul Foot, Tom Stade and more
This Week:
|The Killers in London, Birmingham, Newcastle, Manchester, Dublin, Belfast, Leeds and more from 12th September, priced from £55. Last few tickets. Last tour was 3 years ago
|The Libertines in Dunfermline, Inverness, Kilmarnock, Blackpool, Hull, Plymouth, Scarborough and more from 17th September, priced £30. Last few tickets
|Sparks in London, Norwich, Newcastle, Edinburgh, Manchester, Nottingham, Birmingham and more from 18th September, priced from £24. Last few tickets. Last tour was 3 years ago
|The Warehouse Project in Manchester from 22nd September, priced from £35. Last few tickets - it all kicks off with LCD Soundsystem and continues on 'til 2018!
|Ne-Yo with Diamond Platnumz in London, Manchester, Glasgow, Milton Keynes, Brighton, Bristol, Bournemouth and more from 13th September, priced from £49. Last few tickets
|The View in Falkirk, Fife, Moray, Kirkwall, Wick, Fort William, Aberdeen and more from 13th September, priced from £18.50. Last few tickets
|The National in London, Dublin, Edinburgh and Manchester from 17th September, priced from £32.50. Last few tickets. Last tour was 3 years ago
|Sigur Rós in London, Manchester and Glasgow from 16th September, priced £45. Last few tickets
|Beyond The Tracks with Ocean Colour Scene, Orbital, Editors, Maximo Park, Leftfield, The Jesus and Mary Chain in Digbeth from 15th September
|Coasts in London, Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Carlisle, Sunderland, Newcastle and many more from 15th September, priced from £8. Last few tickets
|Soul II Soul in Leicester, Basingstoke, Dartford, Salisbury, Wrexham, Worthing, Bedford and more from 16th September, priced from £23.50
|Therapy? in London, Newcastle, Birmingham, Brighton and Manchester from 11th September, priced from £15. Last few tickets
|UFO in West Yorkshire and Northampton from 15th September, priced £22.50
|Jamie Lawson in London on 13th September, priced £22.50
|Martin Stephenson in London, Stockton-on-Tees, Hull, Lancashire, St. Helens, Newton Abbot, Doncaster and more from 16th September, priced from £12
|Justin Hayward in London, Southend, Guildford, Bournemouth, Barnstaple, Worthing, Weston-super-Mare and more from 18th September, priced from £37.50
|Martin Turner in London, Oswestry, Hull, Wolverhampton, Newcastle, Worthing, Hertford and more from 17th September, priced from £12.50
|Mayday Parade 'A Lesson in Romantics 10th Anniversary Tour' in London, Nottingham, Leeds, Newcastle, Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham and more from 18th September, priced £18
|Peter Bruntnell in London, Kings Heath, Bedford, Leicester, Brighton, Buckingham, Irvine and more from 14th September, priced from £11
|Trash Boat in London, Southampton, Cardiff, Liverpool, Nottingham, Leeds, Manchester and more from 17th September, priced from £10
|Jaret Reddick 'Heartache and Hilarity' with The Lounge Kittens in London, Glasgow, Leeds, Brighton, Bristol, Nottingham, Wolverhampton and more from 13th September, priced £25
|American Head Charge in London, Bristol, Manchester, Newcastle, Glasgow, Scunthorpe, Wolverton and more from 12th September, priced from £15. Last tour was 3 years ago
|Life of Agony in London, Norwich, Manchester, Nottingham, Newcastle, Glasgow and Birmingham from 15th September, priced from £18.50
|R5 in London, Dublin, Belfast, Glasgow, Nottingham, Bristol and Manchester from 13th September, priced from £18.50. Last few tickets
|Roots Manuva in London, Dublin, Leeds, Oxford, Glasgow and Manchester from 16th September, priced from £20
|Martin Simpson in Cornwall, Exeter, Cambridge, Shipley, Aldershot and Suffolk from 17th September, priced from £13.75
|The Quireboys in London, Derby, Wakefield, Wolverhampton and Preston from 14th September, priced from £18
|Geno Washington in London, Kings Heath, Sussex, Morecambe and Lewes from 15th September, priced from £15
|Half Man Half Biscuit 'date change from 13th September' in Bath, West Yorkshire, Glasgow and Hull from 14th September, priced from £20
|Robert Forster in London and Manchester from 13th September, priced from £12. Last few tickets
|Thea Gilmore 'date change from 14th September' in Glasgow and Bristol from 13th September, priced £22
|James Lavelle 'Mo'wax Live with James Lavelle and Elliott Power' in London from 15th September, priced £10
|Peter Broderick 'Peter Broderick & Dan Allred' in Glasgow and Manchester from 11th September, priced from £12
|The Pineapple Thief in London and Bristol from 16th September, priced from £17.50
|Clan Of Xymox in London, Bristol and Manchester from 14th September, priced from £17
|Cattle and Cane 'Acoustic Show' in Durham, Middlesbrough and Cardiff from 12th September, priced from £14.50. Last few tickets
|Mr Jukes in London, Brighton, Bristol, Glasgow, Sheffield, Manchester and Birmingham from 18th September, priced from £12. Last few tickets
|John Murry in London, Brighton, Bristol, Northern Quarter, Chester, Glasgow, Edinburgh and more from 13th September, priced from £12
|David Ford in London, Kings Heath, Peterborough, Edinburgh and Liverpool from 13th September, priced from £10. Last few tickets
|This Is The Kit in London, Sheffield, Manchester, Brighton, Cardiff and Leicester from 16th September, priced from £12
|Flyte in London, Southampton, Brighton, Cambridge, Norwich, Wolverhampton, Leicester and many more from 15th September, priced £7
|Paul Foot ''tis a Pity She's a Piglet' in London, Hull, Doncaster, York, Colchester, Aylesbury, Worcestershire and many more from 14th September, priced from £13.50
|Tom Stade 'I Swear' in London, York, Stockton-on-Tees, Birmingham, Nottingham, Leeds, Blackburn and many more from 14th September, priced from £13.50
|Justin Moorhouse in Blackburn, Poole, Kettering, Lincoln, Gloucester, Cornwall, Sheffield and more from 16th September, priced £15
|Craig Campbell in London, Inverness, Salford, Blackburn, Nottingham, Oxford, Birmingham and more from 16th September, priced from £14
|Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in London, Woking, Dunfermline, Liverpool, Manchester, Stoke and Newcastle from 12th September
|Hairspray in Dublin, Blackpool, Sunderland, Glasgow, Birmingham, Aylesbury, Bristol and more from 11th September
|How the Other Half Loves in London, Salford, Glasgow, York and Brighton from 11th September
|A Judgement In Stone in Torquay, York, Manchester and Brighton from 11th September
|Death Trap in London, Brighton, Aylesbury and Birmingham from 12th September. Last tour was 4 years ago
|Mister Maker and The Shapes in London, Lowestoft, Hertfordshire, Burnley, Telford, Bournemouth, York and many more from 17th September, priced from £13.50
|Footloose in London from 12th September
|Son Of A Preacher Man in London, Birmingham, Sunderland, Manchester, York, Stoke, Edinburgh and more from 12th September
|The Greatest Love of All - The Whitney Houston Show in London, Exmouth, Dublin, Newcastle, Liverpool, Birmingham, Cardiff and more from 16th September, priced £22.50
|Dolphins and Sharks in London from 12th September
|Driving Miss Daisy in London and Brighton from 11th September