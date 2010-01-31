Fat Friday: Kasabian, The Killers, Paramore, Everything Everything, Alien Ant Farm, Bruce Dickinson (spoken word) and more

On sale now On sale now On sale now Photo: Lindsey Byrnes link On sale now

Kasabian For Crying Out Live from 24th November to 9th December in London, Newcastle, Glasgow, Aberdeen, Dublin and more around £45. The Killers on 12th September in London from £59.50. Tickets already available for London, Birmingham, Newcastle, Manchester and more. Paramore Tour Three January 2018 in London, Cardiff, Birmingham and Glasgow. Everything Everything from 28th February 2018 to 10th March 2018 in London, Dublin, Norwich, Birmingham, Bristol and more around £22.50.

On sale today On sale now On sale now On sale now

Newton Faulkner on 18th November in Oxford. Tickets already available for London, Belfast, Dublin, Moray and more. Gregory Porter April 2018 in London, Glasgow, Nottingham, Cardiff, Manchester and more. Akon Konvict Kartel - Konvict Kartel: Akon, Trey Carter, OG Boo Dirty & Tone Tone on 7th November in Southend. Tickets already available for London, Glasgow, Leeds, Newcastle and more. Bruce Dickinson What Does This Button Do? A Conversation with Bruce Dickinson - What Does This Button Do? October in London, Edinburgh and Salford.

On sale now On sale now On sale today On sale today

Hipsway December in Dundee, Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Glasgow from £25. Louis Berry October in Guildford, Coventry, Edinburgh, Preston, Sheffield and more around £12. Tickets already available for Hull. Conor McGregor An Evening with Conor McGregor - Up Close and Notorious on 30th September in London. Limited tickets available for Glasgow. ONE OK ROCK December in London and Manchester from £26.50 to £30.

On sale today Image: link On sale today On sale today Image: link On sale now

Steve Rothery on 12th May 2018 in London from £30. House Gospel Choir on 21st December in London from £18.50. Jim Jones and the Righteous Mind on 16th November in Halifax from £10. Eliza Carthy on 25th May 2018 in Cumbria. Tickets already available for London, Dublin, Wakefield, St. Albans and more.

On sale now On sale now On sale today On sale today

Liam Fray October in Hull, Staffordshire and Newcastle. Tickets already available for London, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Newcastle and more. Kathy Griffin November in Dublin and Edinburgh around £25. Tickets already available for London. Carpenter Brut March 2018 in London and Manchester. Bernard Fanning on 8th December in London from £25. Tickets already available for London and Dublin.

On sale now Image: twitter.com/palewaves On sale today On sale now Image: link On sale now

Pale Waves October in Nottingham, Norwich and Brighton from £6. The Red Hot Chilli Pipers December in Motherwell, Stranraer, Scottish Borders, Dumfries and Ayr around £29.50. Tickets already available for Wick, Barnstaple, Frome, Poole and more. Military Wives Choir from 22nd November to 18th December in Worcester, Cardiff, Wells, Lichfield, Nottinghamshire and more around £27.50. Declan McKenna from 6th October to 3rd November in London, Hull, Brighton, Leicester, Manchester and many more around £13.50.

On sale now On sale now On sale now On sale now Image: link

Hoodie Allen The Hype World Tour from 29th November to 17th December in London, Dublin, Glasgow, Cardiff, Birmingham and more around £15. Alien Ant Farm February 2018 in London, Bristol, Manchester, Norwich, Leeds and many more around £20. Jethro Tull 50th Anniversary Tour - 50th Anniversary April 2018 in London, Manchester, Newcastle, Edinburgh, Liverpool and more from £32.50 to £50. Kerrang! Tour with The Amity Affliction, Boston Manor, Vukovi and more. December in London, Birmingham, Leeds, Glasgow, Manchester and more around £17.50. Tickets already available for Newcastle.

On sale now On sale now On sale now On sale now Image: link

Architects on 3rd February 2018 in London from £26. Viper Recordings The Sound of Drum & Bass from 3rd November to 16th December in London, Sheffield, Liverpool, Oxford, Birmingham and more. G4 from 20th March 2018 to 2nd September 2018 in Whitley Bay, Tunbridge Wells and Scarborough around £27.50. More tickets on sale Friday. Tickets already available for London, Scunthorpe, King's Lynn, Clacton and more. Hudson Taylor from 12th October to 18th December in Kerry, Galway, Londonderry, Wexford, Cork and more around £17.

On sale now On sale now On sale now Image: link On sale now Image: link

Martin Jensen October in London and Newcastle around £14. Rat Boy from 31st January 2018 to 10th February 2018 in London, Glasgow, Belfast, Dublin, Cardiff and more around £17.50. Lewis Capaldi December in London, Bristol, Brighton and Manchester. Tickets already available for London, Edinburgh, Bristol, Leeds and more. Idles on 23rd November in London from £12.50. Tickets already available for Kings Heath.

On sale now On sale now Photo: Jean-Baptiste Toussaint link On sale now On sale now

Telefon Tel Aviv on 24th October in London from £12.50. Lail Arad Lail Arad & JF Robitaille December in Birmingham, North Shields and Middlesbrough around £7. Tickets already available for Northern Quarter. Levison Wood An Evening with Levison Wood from 22nd February 2018 to 1st March 2018 in King's Lynn, Basingstoke, Harrogate, Weston-super-Mare, Truro and more from £22.50. More tickets on sale Thursday. Alexander O'Neal April 2018 in London, Glasgow, Salford, Hull, Southend and more around £42.50. Tickets already available for St. Albans, Stockport and Peterborough.

On sale now On sale now On sale now Image: link On sale now Image: link

Escape the Fate from 20th January 2018 to 10th February 2018 in London, Glasgow, Manchester, Bristol and Nottingham from £16 to £17.50. The Black Lips on 20th November in Kings Heath from £15. Tickets already available for London, Leeds and Guildford. Sweet Baboo from 23rd November to 4th December in Leeds, Nottingham, Oxford and Cambridge. Tickets already available for London and Middlesbrough. Royal Republic on 1st December in London from £16.

On sale today Photo: Timm Cleasby link On sale today On sale now On sale now