Fat Friday: Kasabian, The Killers, Paramore, Everything Everything, Alien Ant Farm and more

Photo: Lindsey Byrnes

Kasabian For Crying Out Live from 24th November to 9th December in London, Newcastle, Glasgow, Aberdeen, Dublin and more around £45. The Killers on 12th September in London from £59.50. Tickets already available for London, Birmingham, Newcastle, Manchester and more. Paramore Tour Three January 2018 in London, Cardiff, Birmingham and Glasgow. Everything Everything from 28th February 2018 to 10th March 2018 in London, Dublin, Norwich, Birmingham, Bristol and more around £22.50.



Alien Ant Farm February 2018 in London, Bristol, Manchester, Norwich, Leeds and many more around £20. Jethro Tull 50th Anniversary Tour - 50th Anniversary April 2018 in London, Manchester, Newcastle, Edinburgh, Liverpool and more from £32.50 to £50. Kerrang! Tour December in London, Birmingham, Leeds, Glasgow, Manchester and more around £17.50. Tickets already available for Newcastle. Architects on 3rd February 2018 in London from £26.



Newton Faulkner on 18th November in Oxford. Tickets already available for London, Belfast, Dublin, Moray and more. Jim Jones and the Righteous Mind on 16th November in Halifax from £10. Eliza Carthy on 25th May 2018 in Cumbria. Tickets already available for London, Dublin, Wakefield, St. Albans and more. Liam Fray October in Hull, Staffordshire and Newcastle. Tickets already available for London, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Newcastle and more.



Kathy Griffin November in Dublin and Edinburgh around £25. Tickets already available for London. The Red Hot Chilli Pipers December in Motherwell, Stranraer, Scottish Borders, Dumfries and Ayr around £29.50. Tickets already available for Wick, Barnstaple, Frome, Poole and more. Military Wives Choir from 22nd November to 18th December in Worcester, Cardiff, Wells, Lichfield, Nottinghamshire and more around £27.50. Declan McKenna from 6th October to 3rd November in London, Hull, Brighton, Leicester, Manchester and many more around £13.50.

