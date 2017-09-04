The Week Ahead: The Kooks, John Legend, Alt-J, Dave Stewart, Bestival, OnBlackheath and more

The Kooks London, San Antonio, Leeds, Nottingham, Brighton, Cardiff, Edinburgh and more from 5th September, priced £27.50. Last few tickets remaining John Legend with Jack Savoretti in London, Glasgow, Newcastle, Nottingham, Leeds, Manchester, Liverpool and more from 8th September, priced from £55. Last few tickets Alt-J Seaside Tour in Brighton, Margate, Bournemouth, Weston-super-Mare and Blackpool from 4th September. Last few tickets Dave Stewart The legendary Dave Stewart hosts his 65th birthday extravaganza at the O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, joined by many of his amazing musician friends, for whom he has written and produced. In London from 8th September. Last tour was 5 years ago

OnBlackheath with The Libertines, Travis, Seasick Steve, Metronomy, Jake Bugg, De La Soul, Steve Mason, KT Tunstall, DJ Craig Charles, Fun Lovin' Criminals, Tom Grennan, Rationale, Black Honey, The Cuban Brothers in London from 9th September Bestival in Dorset from 7th September - The 2017 event features headliners: The xx, Jamie T, Pet Shop Boys and A Tribe Called Quest plus Justice, Dizzee Rascal, Little Dragon and more Beano on the Sea with The Bluetones, The Lightning Seeds, Cast, Reef, Dodgy, Space, Hurricane 1, The Supernaturals, David Devant & his Spirit Wife, Northern Uproar in Hastings from 8th September BBC Proms in the Park with Ray Davies, Steps, Texas, Elaine Paige, Gilbert O'Sullivan, Bryn Terfel, Michael Ball, The BBC Concert Orchestra in London on 9th September, priced £44

BBC Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park in London on 10th September, priced £49 Go West in London, Dundee, Cumbria, Cardiff, Gateshead, Huddersfield, Wolverhampton and many more from 9th September, priced from £24. Last few tickets Tom McRae in London, Glasgow, Manchester, Newcastle, Leeds, Norwich, Liverpool and many more from 5th September, priced from £11. Last few tickets Lowkey in London, Sheffield, Newcastle, Manchester, Milton Keynes, Birmingham, Bristol and many more from 4th September, priced from £15

Ryan Adams in London, Belfast, Cork, Dublin, Manchester, Gateshead, Leeds and more from 8th September, priced from £32.50 Nik Kershaw in London, Salford, Gateshead, Bury St Edmunds, Winchester, Wolverhampton, Worthing and more from 10th September, priced from £23 Neil Sedaka 'An evening with Neil Sedaka' in London, Gateshead, Glasgow, Birmingham, Manchester and Cardiff from 10th September, priced £57. Last tour was 3 years ago Therapy? in London, Newcastle, Birmingham, Brighton and Manchester from 11th September, priced from £15. Last few tickets

Photo: Gareth Anderson

Emily Barker in London, Brighton, Sheffield, Bristol, Cardiff, Exeter, Liverpool and more from 8th September, priced from £13 China Crisis in London, Douglas, St. Albans, Middlesbrough, Sheffield, Kinross, Bedford and more from 9th September, priced from £15. Last few tickets Miles Hunt in Irvine, Edinburgh, Manchester, Hull, Sheffield, Nottinghamshire, Lewes and more from 8th September, priced from £11. Last few tickets The Maine in London, Glasgow, Leeds, Nottingham, Bristol, Manchester, Birmingham and more from 10th September, priced from £13.50

Subhumans in Bath, Southampton, Northwich, Leicester, York, Glasgow and Derby from 7th September, priced from £8 Bright Light Bright Light in London, Norwich, Ramsgate, Manchester, Edinburgh, Leeds and Brighton from 6th September, priced from £9 Elkie Brooks in London, Torquay, Folkestone, Aylesbury and York from 7th September, priced £51 Senser in London, Bristol, Glasgow, Manchester, Newcastle and Bedford from 9th September, priced from £10

The Veils in London, Leeds, Glasgow, Manchester, Brighton and Bristol from 8th September, priced from £12.50 Space 'rescheduled from February' in London and Liverpool from 8th September, priced from £15 Stray in London, Devon and Southend from 10th September, priced from £13.20 Tom Robinson in London, Margate, Cardiff, Cambridge, Wakefield, York, Nottingham and more from 9th September, priced from £20

Les McKeown's Bay City Rollers 'date change from 9th September' in West Yorkshire, Dunfermline, Whitley Bay, Wrexham, Blackburn, Leamington Spa, Morecambe and more from 8th September, priced from £22.50 Danny Krivit in London on 9th September, priced £5. Last tour was 3 years ago Bone, Thugs-n-Harmony in London on 11th September, priced £29.50. Last tour was 6 years ago Band of Horses in Sussex on 5th September, priced £22.50

Matisyahu in London on 11th September, priced £17.50 Hacienda Classical 'rescheduled from August' in Brighton and Manchester from 9th September, priced £37.50 Showaddywaddy in Sunderland, Chester, Southport, York, Birmingham, Aberdeen, Oldham and many more from 7th September, priced from £18.50 John Otway in London, Newport [Isle of Wight], Cambridge, West Bridgford, Chester, Aldershot, Cardiff and many more from 10th September, priced from £10

Bobby Mair in Winchester, Birmingham, Oxford, Nottingham, Sheffield, Bristol, Newport Pagnell and many more from 8th September, priced from £7 Yianni in Nottingham, Leicester, Swindon, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Salford, Cardiff and more from 7th September, priced £12. Last tour was 4 years ago Paul Zerdin in London, Wimborne, Stevenage, Milton Keynes, Hertford, Lichfield, Scunthorpe and many more from 9th September, priced from £17.50 Paul Chowdhry 'Live Innit' in London, Middleton, Barnard Castle, North Yorkshire, Glasgow, Newcastle, Aldershot and many more from 7th September, priced from £17.50. Last few tickets

Danny Bhoy in London, Cambridge, Wolverhampton, Worcestershire, Exeter, Farnham, Fareham and many more from 5th September, priced from £15 Mark Watson 'MW' in London, Falmouth, Much Wenlock, Matlock, Worthing, Birmingham, Winchester and many more from 8th September, priced from £17 Reginald D Hunter 'The Comedy Works' with The Comedy Works in London, Surrey, Dublin, Kerry, Belfast and Limerick from 9th September, priced from £17.50 Doc Brown in London, Bristol, Milton Keynes, Oxford, Sheffield, Glasgow and Bedford from 6th September, priced from £10