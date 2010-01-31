Fat Friday: Robert Plant, Jason Derulo, Steely Dan with The Doobie Brothers, Dizzee Rascal, Akon, Tony Visconti and more

Also on sale this week: Chase and Status, Brian Blessed, The Snowman, Charlie Sloth, GNOD, Robyn Hitchcock, Barn on the Farm Festival, The Night Cafe, Greenwich Wintertime Festival, Damien Dempsey, Therion and more

On sale Friday
Robert Plant - Image: www.robertplant.com
 
On sale Friday
Jason DerÃ¼lo
 
On sale Friday
Donald Fagen & Walter Becker
 
On sale tomorrow
Dizzee Rascal - Image: www.facebook.com/DizzeeRascal
 
Robert Plant Carry Fire from 16th November to 12th December in London, Plymouth, Bristol, Wolverhampton, Llandudno and many more around £50. Jason Derulo 777 March 2018 in London, Manchester, Leeds, Brighton, Glasgow and more. Steely Dan on 30th October in Dublin. Tickets already available for Dublin. Dizzee Rascal on 10th October in Leicester. Tickets already available for London, Liverpool, Glasgow, Newcastle and more.
On sale tomorrow
Akon - Image: twitter.com/Akon
 
On sale tomorrow
Chase and Status
 
On sale Friday
Tony Visconti - Image: Lori Baily
 
On sale Friday
Brian Blessed
 
Akon on 23rd October in Glasgow from £25. Tickets already available for London, Leeds, Newcastle, Norwich and more. Chase and Status on 1st November in London from £29.50. Tickets already available for Portsmouth. Tony Visconti on 5th November in London from £25. Brian Blessed on 27th January 2018 in Blackburn from £25.
On sale Friday
The Snowman
 
On sale now
The View
 
On sale Thursday
Charlie Sloth
 
On sale Thursday
Robyn Hitchcock
 
The Snowman December in Dublin. Tickets already available for Manchester, Glasgow, Stoke, Milton Keynes and more. The View from 13th September to 6th October in Falkirk, Fife, Moray, Kirkwall, Wick and more around £22.50. Tickets already available for Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Dundee. Charlie Sloth The Plug Tour from 26th September to 21st October in London, Leeds, Glasgow, Leicester, Bournemouth and more around £15. Robyn Hitchcock on 5th November in Cardiff from £13.
On sale Thursday
GNOD - Image: twitter.com/GnodGnetwerk
 
On sale Friday
My Name is Prince
 
On sale Friday
Tommy Scott - Image: Liz Phillips
 
On sale Friday
Matt Goss
 
GNOD on 7th December in London from £10. My Name is Prince on 27th October in London. Tickets already available for London. Tommy Scott on 10th November in Blackburn. Tickets already available for Newcastle. Matt Goss Christmas December in London from £50.
On sale now
Peter Andre
 
On sale now
British Sea Power
 
On sale now
The Subways - Photo: Greig Clifford www.greigclifford.com
 
On sale now
Pantha Du Prince
 
Peter Andre My Life Story on 7th October in Manchester. Tickets already available for Milton Keynes. British Sea Power October in Norwich, Derby, York, Stockton-on-Tees and Leicester from £16 to £16.50. Tickets already available for Dunfermline, Northampton and Manchester. The Subways on 6th October in Bedford from £12. Pantha Du Prince on 27th October in Leeds from £12.50. Tickets already available for Manchester.
On sale Friday
Doc Brown
 
On sale tomorrow
George Groves
 
On sale tomorrow
The Adicts - Image: www.myspace.com/adicts
 
On sale Thursday
Billy Bibby
 
Doc Brown December in London, Oxford, Sheffield and Glasgow around £15. Tickets already available for London and Bristol. George Groves World Boxing Super Series - World Boxing Super Series. Super Middleweight Quarter Final George Groves vs Jamie Cox on 14th October in London. The Adicts on 28th June 2018 in London from £22.50. Billy Bibby on 6th October in Manchester from £7.
On sale Thursday
Damien Dempsey
 
On sale Friday
Barn on the Farm Festival
 
On sale Friday
Tank and the Bangas
 
On sale Thursday
Therion - Image: www.myspace.com/therion
 
Damien Dempsey December in Dublin. Barn on the Farm Festival on 5th July 2018 in Gloucester. Tank and the Bangas on 9th November and 12th December in London and Dublin around £17.50. Tickets already available for London, Dublin and Leeds. Therion on 11th February 2018 in Dublin. Tickets already available for Manchester and Sheffield.
On sale Friday
The Haggis Horns
 
On sale Thursday
The Amazons
 
On sale tomorrow
The Night Cafe - Image: twitter.com/nightcafeband
 
On sale tomorrow
Greenwich Wintertime Festival 2017
 
The Haggis Horns on 19th October in London from £10. Tickets already available for Bristol and Newcastle. The Amazons February 2018 in Birmingham, Glasgow, Cambridge and Portsmouth from £15. Tickets already available for London, Norwich, Sheffield, Edinburgh and more. The Night Cafe October in Leicester and Oxford from £7. Greenwich Wintertime Festival December in London. Tickets already available for London.

