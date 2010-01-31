Fat Friday: Saint Etienne, Sarah Millican, Arch Enemy, The Movielife, Black Star, The Cribs, BBC Children In Need Rocks with Bananarama and more
Also on sale this week: Trainspotting, The Selecter, Akon, The Skids, The Selecter, Hell is for Heroes, The Menzingers, RedFaces, Nahko - My Name Is Bear and more
For ticket availability and details, click on the images below. Any prices quoted are exclusive of booking fees and are subject to change. On sale Friday unless stated otherwise. Subject to availability. Keep checking back for more announcements and updates.
On sale Friday
On sale now
On sale Friday
On sale tomorrow
|Saint Etienne Home Counties from 30th November to 9th December in London, West Yorkshire, Manchester and Bristol from £25 to £27.50. Tickets already available for Sussex.
|Sarah Millican from 3rd April 2018 to 14th November 2018 in Reading, Plymouth, Cambridge, Ipswich, Leicester and more from £27.50. Tickets already available for London, Lancaster, Cumbria, Weston-super-Mare and more Control Enthusiast shows across the UK.
|Arch Enemy February 2018 in London, Glasgow, Nottingham, Manchester and Bristol around £22.50.
|The Movielife November in London, Southampton, Bristol, Liverpool, Glasgow and more from £14 to £16.
On sale now
On sale Thursday
On sale Friday
On sale Thursday
|BBC Children In Need Rocks on 19th October in London. Bananarama, Boy George, OMD and more.
|Akon on 1st November in Bournemouth from £25. Tickets already available for London, Leeds, Newcastle, Norwich and more.
|The Cribs December in London, Glasgow, Manchester and Leeds from £25 to £27.50.
|Black Star Black Star on 20th October in London from £29.50.
On sale Friday
On sale Friday
On sale Friday
On sale Friday
|The Skids on 16th June 2018 in Newcastle from £22.50. Tickets already available for London, Nottingham, Inverness, Wakefield and more.
|Hollywood Undead January 2018 in London, Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham and Norwich from £16 to £18.50.
|Hell is for Heroes February 2018 in London, Bristol, Manchester, Birmingham, Nottingham and more from £20 to £22.50.
|Marmozets October in Hull, Middlesbrough, Birmingham, Norwich, Bristol and more from £12. Tickets already available for London, Newcastle, Sheffield, Liverpool and more.
On sale Friday
On sale Friday
On sale Friday
On sale tomorrow
|Los Campesinos! on 29th October in Manchester from £14.
|The Menzingers from 31st January 2018 to 3rd February 2018 in London, Bristol and Manchester from £16 to £16.50.
|Vance Joy on 7th March 2018 in London from £17.
|Nahko My Name Is Bear is brought to the UK from 30th November to 2nd December in London, Manchester and Bristol from £20 to £22.50.
On sale now
On sale now
On sale now
Photo: Jason Sheldon link
On sale now
|RedFaces from 18th September to 11th October in Stoke, Nottingham, Newcastle, Glasgow, Leeds and more around £7. Tickets already available for Stockton, Plymouth, St. Albans and Bristol.
|The Lafontaines November in London, Leeds, Cardiff, Manchester, Newcastle and more around £8.50. Tickets already available for Hull and Glasgow.
|The Blockheads on 16th December in Exeter from £20. Tickets already available for London, Stroud, Frome, Edinburgh and more.
|Ruts DC on 31st August in Exeter from £15. Tickets already available for London, Bristol, Kings Heath, Glasgow and more.
On sale now
On sale Thursday
On sale now
On sale tomorrow
|Trainspotting from 6th February 2018 to 3rd March 2018 in Leamington Spa, Southampton and Cardiff. Tickets already available for Edinburgh.
|Paul Brady November in Cork, Belfast and Dublin around £37. Tickets already available for Letterkenny.
|The Selecter on 21st December in Chesterfield from £27.50. Tickets already available for London, Folkestone, Bedford, Leamington Spa and more.
|Leatherat on 16th December in Oxford. Their Last Orders show promises to be emotional.
New tickets on sale this week
Image: royalmarinesbands.co.uk
Image: www.ulsterrugby.com
Image: www.facebook.com