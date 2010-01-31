The Fortnight Ahead: Reading and Leeds Festivals, Creamfields, Pet Shop Boys, The xx, Little Mix, Kasabian, Notting Hill Carnival and more

Pet Shop Boys in Gateshead and Dublin from 2nd September. Last few tickets The xx in Glasgow from 29th August. Last few tickets - also at Electric Picnic. Little Mix in London, Haywards Heath, Norwich, Aberdeen, Newcastle, Leeds, Liverpool and many more from 1st September, priced from £11.50. Last few tickets Kasabian with Blossoms in Belfast on 23rd August

Alt-J 'Seaside Tour' in Brighton, Margate, Bournemouth, Weston-super-Mare and Blackpool from 4th September. Last few tickets Reading and Leeds Festival with Muse, Kasabian, Eminem, Bastille, Major Lazer, Liam Gallagher, Two Door Cinema Club, Korn, Blossoms, You Me At Six, Flume, Haim, Giggs, Fatboy Slim, Andy C, Marshmello, mura masa, Wiley, Bugzy Malone in Reading from 24th August, various prices. Creamfields with Deadmau5, Tiësto, Sunnery James and Ryan Marciano, Hardwell, Axwell, DJ S.K.T, Martin Garrix, Sebastian Ingrosso, Dusky, Richie Hawtin, Fatboy Slim, Chase and Status - DJ Set, Cosmic Gate, Hot Since 82, Timmy Trumpet and more in Warrington from 24th August, priced from £198 Electric Picnic in Laois from 31st August - The xx, A Tribe Called Quest, Duran Duran, Elbow, Phoenix, Interpol, Pete Tong's Ibiza Classics, Run The Jewels, Father John Misty and more

Notting Hill Carnival Party Various events across London from 25th August, priced from £5. Availability limited. Victorious Festival with Elbow, Stereophonics, Madness, Rita Ora, The Charlatans, Olly Murs, Jake Bugg, Sundara Karma, Franz Ferdinand, Maximo Park, DJ Craig Charles, The Dandy Warhols, British Sea Power, Slaves, Frank Turner, The Jesus and Mary Chain, Band of Skulls, KT Tunstall, Feeder, The Hunna in Southsea from 25th August South West Four with Pendulum, Deadmau5, Marco Carola, Sigma, Duke Dumont, Dusky, Gareth Emery, Hannah Wants, Matador, MistaJam, The Martinez Brothers, DJ Zinc in London from 26th August Belfast Vital 'and Fang Club' with Tiësto, Muse, Clean Bandit, Biffy Clyro, Sigala, Nothing But Thieves, Disciples in Belfast from 23rd August, priced £49.50

Manchester Pride in Manchester from 25th August, priced from £6 Lindisfarne Festival with The Fratellis, The View in Northumberland from 31st August Sundown Festival with Pendulum, Craig David, Rag N Bone Man, John Newman, Kurupt FM, Louisa Johnson, Wiley, Camo & Krooked, Skream, AJ Tracey, Raye, Artwork, Noisia in Norwich from 1st September The Downs with Elbow, Seasick Steve, De La Soul, Soul II Soul, Groove Armada - DJ Set, David Rodigan, Mad Professor, The Districts in Clifton on 2nd September, priced £45

Bingley Music Live in Bradford from 1st September - Manic Street Preachers, Kaiser Chiefs, The Wombats, Maximo Park, Peter Doherty, Feeder and more. The Big Feastival in Oxfordshire from 25th August, priced from £60 - Hacienda Classical, Olly Murs, Madness, Ella Eyre, Faithless DJ Set, Embrace, The Cribs, De La Soul and more. Lockdown Festival in Exeter from 1st September - Wiley, Fatboy Slim, Dizzee Rascal, Wilkinson, Giggs, Chase and Status DJ set and more - tickets v limited. Edinburgh Festival Fringe in Edinburgh throught August - various shows, limited availability.

Moseley Folk Festival in Moseley from 1st September - Laura Marling, Amy MacDonald, Jose Gonzalez, Kate Rusby, Fairport Covention, The Magic Numbers, Seth Lakeman, Shovels and Rope, Roddy Woomble and more. Livewire Festival with The Jacksons, Will Smith, Jason Donovan, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Pepsi & Shirlie, Go West, Brother Beyond, Sinitta in Blackpool from 25th August, priced from £30 Fusion Festival with Little Mix, Take That, Tinie Tempah, The Vamps, John Newman, Ella Henderson, J.P. Cooper, Jax Jones in Liverpool from 2nd September The Script with J.P. Cooper in London, Dublin, Londonderry, Birmingham, Swindon, Plymouth, Bridlington and more from 21st August, priced from £39.50

Peter Hook in London, Hastings, Limerick, Dublin, Belfast, Norwich, Salisbury and more from 26th August, priced from £22.50 Boyzone in Hastings, Windsor, Chelmsford and Derby from 25th August, priced from £32.50 Daniel Lanois in London on 22nd August, priced £19.50 David Gray 'Solo Acoustic Evening' in Dublin from 4th September. Limited availability

Eric Bibb with Rye International Jazz and Blues Festival in Sussex on 27th August, priced £39.60 Scouting for Girls with The Dunwells in London, East Riding of Yorkshire, Lerwick, Kirkwall, Moray, Stornoway, Inverness and many more from 27th August, priced from £22.50 Lucy Spraggan in East Riding of Yorkshire, Southsea, Plymouth, Exeter, Swansea, Bath, Gloucester and many more from 27th August, priced from £12. Last few tickets The Skids with Angelic Upstarts in London, Nottingham, Inverness, Wakefield, Stockton-on-Tees, Norwich, Coventry and many more from 1st September, priced from £20. Last few tickets

Ruts DC 'Westworld Calling with Chelsea, Chron Gen, 1919' with Chron Gen, Chelsea in London, Exeter, Bristol, Kings Heath, Glasgow, Aberdeen, Edinburgh and many more from 31st August, priced from £12 The Psychedelic Furs 'moved from O2 Academy' in London, Belfast, Dublin, Glasgow, Leeds, Manchester, Birmingham and more from 23rd August, priced £27.50. Last tour was 5 years ago The Three Degrees in London, Middlesbrough, Nottingham, Bournemouth and West Yorkshire from 27th August, priced from £17.50 Jessie Ware in London from 4th September, priced £25. Last few tickets. Last tour was 3 years ago

Interpol 'Turn On The Bright Lights Anniversary Tour' in London and Manchester from 1st September, priced from £25 The Sisters of Mercy in London from 1st September, priced £29.50 Tinchy Stryder in Falkirk and Aberdeen from 25th August, priced £10 Seth Lakeman with Rye International Jazz and Blues Festival in Sussex on 28th August, priced £39.60

The Magnetic Fields '50 Song Memoir' in London, Edinburgh, Dublin, Bristol, Liverpool and Brighton from 25th August, priced from £22.50. Last few tickets. Last tour was 5 years ago Mac DeMarco in London, Newcastle, Edinburgh, Nottingham, Liverpool, Dublin, Glasgow and more from 29th August, priced from £18. Last few tickets Barns Courtney 'rescheduled from July' in London, Brighton, Leicester, Newcastle, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Manchester and more from 23rd August, priced from £8.50 Alvvays with Beach Fossils in London, Leeds, Glasgow, Sheffield, Southampton, Birmingham, Nottingham and more from 26th August, priced from £12

CJ Ramone 'CJ Ramone, Isotopes (Canada) plus The Ramonas' with The Ramonas in London, Bristol, Cardiff, Liverpool, Dublin, Belfast, Aberdeen and more from 26th August, priced from £10 Hue and Cry with Rye International Jazz and Blues Festival in Sussex, Wakefield, Dundee, Aberdeen, Renfrewshire, Edinburgh and Hamilton from 25th August, priced from £20 Liars in London, Stirlingshire, Bristol and Glasgow from 21st August, priced from £16. Last tour was 3 years ago Mostly Autumn in London, Leamington Spa, York, St. Helens, Hull, Wolverhampton and Norwich from 3rd September, priced from £12

Jens Lekman in London, Manchester, Liverpool and Hebden Bridge from 28th August, priced from £14.50 DJ Format in London, Kings Heath, Lincoln, Liverpool, Dublin, Leicester, Stockton-on-Tees and many more from 26th August, priced from £5 Motorheadache in London, Chester, Poole, Swindon, Plymouth, Glasgow, Newcastle and more from 26th August, priced from £6 The Red Hot Chilli Pipers with Blackbeard's Tea Party in East Riding of Yorkshire, Wick, Corby, Lincoln, Warrington, Leamington Spa, Elgin and more from 25th August, priced from £22.50

Loathe in London, Newcastle, Liverpool, Nottingham, Birmingham, Bristol, Plymouth and more from 25th August, priced from £5 The Districts in London, Hull, Newcastle, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Cambridge, Nottingham and more from 27th August, priced £12.50 Jess and the Bandits in London, East Riding of Yorkshire, Glasgow, Cambridge, Norwich, Bristol, Northern Quarter and more from 27th August, priced from £12 Joanne Shaw Taylor with Big Boy Bloater in London, East Riding of Yorkshire, Gateshead, Cambridge, Manchester, Glasgow, Bristol and more from 26th August, priced from £23

Tides Of Man in London, Brighton, Southampton, Hanley, Glasgow, Huddersfield and Northern Quarter from 25th August, priced from £5 The Vryll Society in London, Liverpool, Wolverhampton, Leicester and Southampton from 25th August, priced from £5 The Telescopes in London, Brighton and Middlesbrough from 24th August, priced from £7 The Lafontaines in London, Hull, Leeds, Cardiff, Manchester, Glasgow, Newcastle and more from 24th August, priced from £6

And Yet It Moves [Dale Barclay] in Southampton, Stockton-on-Tees, Leeds, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Salford, Leicester and more from 30th August, priced from £4 Bill Bailey with Hal Cruttenden, Katherine Ryan, Russell Kane, Zoe Lyons, Alan Davies in London, Bude, Coventry, York, Newcastle, Southend, Stoke and many more from 25th August, priced from £5 Milton Jones in London, Camberley, Hertfordshire, Stafford, Epsom, Swindon, Weston-super-Mare and many more from 24th August, priced from £18. Last few tickets Joel Dommett in London, Buxton, Gravesend, Southampton, Bristol, Grimsby, Edinburgh and many more from 2nd September, priced from £18.50