Fat Friday: Jake Bugg (acoustic), Newton Faulkner, Blondie, Amy MacDonald, Heather Small, Destroyer, Liars and more
Also on sale this week:Orchestra Baobab, Be Charlotte, Josh Kelley, Matt Maltese, Pulled Apart By Horses, Bone, Thugs-n-Harmony, Orchestra Baobab, Magnum, The Divine Comedy and more
For ticket availability and details, click on the images below. Any prices quoted are exclusive of booking fees and are subject to change. On sale Friday unless stated otherwise. Subject to availability. Keep checking back for more announcements and updates.
|Jake Bugg Solo Acoustic Tour - Solo Acoustic November in Bath, Cardiff, Leicester, Hull, Edinburgh and many more around £25.
|Newton Faulkner November in Leeds and Sheffield. Tickets already available for London, Belfast, Dublin, Moray and more.
|Blondie November in Nottingham, Brighton and Cardiff from £50. Tickets already available for London, Manchester, Birmingham and Glasgow.
|Amy MacDonald August in London and Glasgow from £25. Tickets already available for London, Belfast, Northampton, Guildford and more.
|Heather Small on 5th May 2018 in Glasgow from £28. Tickets already available for London, Perth, Newcastle, Hull and more.
|Destroyer December in London, Leeds, Temple Bar, Glasgow and Newcastle. Tickets already available for Brighton and Manchester.
|Liars on 27th October in London from £16. Tickets already available for autumn tour-dates.
|Bone, Thugs-n-Harmony on 11th September in London from £29.50.
|Orchestra Baobab on 31st October in Manchester from £19.80. Tickets already available for London.
|Be Charlotte Heart Of Survival October in Dundee, Glasgow, Aberdeen and Edinburgh.
|Hot 8 Brass Band October in Manchester and Bristol from £22.50. Tickets already available for Cambridge, Leamington Spa, Reading and Leeds.
|Josh Kelley February 2018 in London, Dublin, Belfast and Glasgow around £18.
On sale now
|Decapitated November in London, Norwich, Nottingham, Bristol, Birmingham and more around £16.
|Matt Maltese November in London, Manchester, Glasgow, Brighton and Bristol from £7 to £10.
|Pulled Apart By Horses on 30th October in Southampton from £15.
|The Divine Comedy on 9th December in Dublin. Tickets already available for London, Edinburgh, Leeds, Birmingham and more.
On sale now
|Honey G October in London and Manchester from £10.
|Magnum The Road to Eternity Tour - The Road to Eternity from 20th February 2018 to 12th March 2018 in London, Bristol, Cardiff, West Yorkshire, Manchester and many more around £27.50. Tickets already available for Wakefield.
|Mighty Oaks on 27th November in London from £13.50.
|Katya Zamolodchikova An Evening with Katya Zamolodchikova on 8th February 2018 in London from £35. Tickets already available for London, Manchester, Dublin, Brighton and more.