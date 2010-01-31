Fat Friday: Jake Bugg (acoustic), Newton Faulkner, Blondie, Amy MacDonald, Heather Small, Destroyer, Liars and more

On sale Friday On sale Friday On sale Friday On sale Friday Image: twitter.com/Amy__Macdonald

Jake Bugg Solo Acoustic Tour - Solo Acoustic November in Bath, Cardiff, Leicester, Hull, Edinburgh and many more around £25. Newton Faulkner November in Leeds and Sheffield. Tickets already available for London, Belfast, Dublin, Moray and more. Blondie November in Nottingham, Brighton and Cardiff from £50. Tickets already available for London, Manchester, Birmingham and Glasgow. Amy MacDonald August in London and Glasgow from £25. Tickets already available for London, Belfast, Northampton, Guildford and more.

Heather Small on 5th May 2018 in Glasgow from £28. Tickets already available for London, Perth, Newcastle, Hull and more. Destroyer December in London, Leeds, Temple Bar, Glasgow and Newcastle. Tickets already available for Brighton and Manchester. Liars on 27th October in London from £16. Tickets already available for autumn tour-dates. Bone, Thugs-n-Harmony on 11th September in London from £29.50.

Orchestra Baobab on 31st October in Manchester from £19.80. Tickets already available for London. Be Charlotte Heart Of Survival October in Dundee, Glasgow, Aberdeen and Edinburgh. Hot 8 Brass Band October in Manchester and Bristol from £22.50. Tickets already available for Cambridge, Leamington Spa, Reading and Leeds. Josh Kelley February 2018 in London, Dublin, Belfast and Glasgow around £18.

Decapitated November in London, Norwich, Nottingham, Bristol, Birmingham and more around £16. Matt Maltese November in London, Manchester, Glasgow, Brighton and Bristol from £7 to £10. Pulled Apart By Horses on 30th October in Southampton from £15. The Divine Comedy on 9th December in Dublin. Tickets already available for London, Edinburgh, Leeds, Birmingham and more.

