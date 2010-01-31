Fat Friday: Jake Bugg (acoustic), Newton Faulkner, Blondie, Amy MacDonald, Heather Small, Destroyer, Liars and more

Also on sale this week:Orchestra Baobab, Be Charlotte, Josh Kelley, Matt Maltese, Pulled Apart By Horses, Bone, Thugs-n-Harmony, Orchestra Baobab, Magnum, The Divine Comedy and more

For ticket availability and details, click on the images below. Any prices quoted are exclusive of booking fees and are subject to change. On sale Friday unless stated otherwise. Subject to availability. Keep checking back for more announcements and updates.

On sale Friday
Jake Bugg
 
On sale Friday
Newton Faulkner
 
On sale Friday
Blondie
 
On sale Friday
Amy MacDonald - Image: twitter.com/Amy__Macdonald
 
Image: twitter.com/Amy__Macdonald
Jake Bugg Solo Acoustic Tour - Solo Acoustic November in Bath, Cardiff, Leicester, Hull, Edinburgh and many more around £25. Newton Faulkner November in Leeds and Sheffield. Tickets already available for London, Belfast, Dublin, Moray and more. Blondie November in Nottingham, Brighton and Cardiff from £50. Tickets already available for London, Manchester, Birmingham and Glasgow. Amy MacDonald August in London and Glasgow from £25. Tickets already available for London, Belfast, Northampton, Guildford and more.
On sale tomorrow
Heather Small
 
On sale tomorrow
Destroyer
 
On sale Friday
Liars
 
On sale Friday
Bone, Thugs-n-Harmony - Image: www.bonethugsnharmony.com
 
Image: link
Heather Small on 5th May 2018 in Glasgow from £28. Tickets already available for London, Perth, Newcastle, Hull and more. Destroyer December in London, Leeds, Temple Bar, Glasgow and Newcastle. Tickets already available for Brighton and Manchester. Liars on 27th October in London from £16. Tickets already available for autumn tour-dates. Bone, Thugs-n-Harmony on 11th September in London from £29.50.
On sale Friday
Orchestra Baobab - Image: twitter.com/OrchestraBaobab
 
Image: twitter.com/OrchestraBaobab
On sale Friday
Be Charlotte - Image: twitter.com/iambecharlotte
 
Image: twitter.com/iambecharlotte
On sale Friday
Hot 8 Brass Band - Photo: Chris Carson www.chriscarson.com
 
Photo: Chris Carson link
On sale Friday
Josh Kelley
 
Orchestra Baobab on 31st October in Manchester from £19.80. Tickets already available for London. Be Charlotte Heart Of Survival October in Dundee, Glasgow, Aberdeen and Edinburgh. Hot 8 Brass Band October in Manchester and Bristol from £22.50. Tickets already available for Cambridge, Leamington Spa, Reading and Leeds. Josh Kelley February 2018 in London, Dublin, Belfast and Glasgow around £18.
On sale tomorrow
Decapitated
 
On sale tomorrow
Matt Maltese
 
On sale tomorrow
Pulled Apart By Horses
 
On sale now
The Divine Comedy
 
Decapitated November in London, Norwich, Nottingham, Bristol, Birmingham and more around £16. Matt Maltese November in London, Manchester, Glasgow, Brighton and Bristol from £7 to £10. Pulled Apart By Horses on 30th October in Southampton from £15. The Divine Comedy on 9th December in Dublin. Tickets already available for London, Edinburgh, Leeds, Birmingham and more.
On sale tomorrow
Honey G - Image: twitter.com/The_Honey_G
 
Image: twitter.com/The_Honey_G
On sale now
Magnum
 
On sale tomorrow
Mighty Oaks - Photo: Lukas Maeder www.lukasmaeder.ch
 
Photo: Lukas Maeder link
On sale now
Katya Zamolodchikova
 
Honey G October in London and Manchester from £10. Magnum The Road to Eternity Tour - The Road to Eternity from 20th February 2018 to 12th March 2018 in London, Bristol, Cardiff, West Yorkshire, Manchester and many more around £27.50. Tickets already available for Wakefield. Mighty Oaks on 27th November in London from £13.50. Katya Zamolodchikova An Evening with Katya Zamolodchikova on 8th February 2018 in London from £35. Tickets already available for London, Manchester, Dublin, Brighton and more.

New tickets on sale this week

ABBA Mania
ABBA Mania
abbamania
abbamania
Red Pine Timber Company
Red Pine Timber Company
Emma Stevens - Photo: Bianca Tuckwell www.biancatuckwell.com
Emma Stevens
Photo: Bianca Tuckwell www.biancatuckwell.com
