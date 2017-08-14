The Week Ahead with Emeli Sande, Heaven 17, The Script, Wolf Alice, V Festival, Ricky Gervais, Amy MacDonald and more

Emeli Sandé in London, Belfast, Aberdeen, Glasgow, Newcastle, Brighton, Cardiff and more from 16th August, priced £45 Heaven 17 in London, West Yorkshire, Sheffield, Liverpool, Hull, Manchester, Coventry and more from 18th August, priced from £20 The Script with J.P. Cooper in London, Dublin, Londonderry, Birmingham, Swindon, Plymouth, Bridlington and more from 21st August, priced from £39.50 Wolf Alice in London, Derby, Middlesbrough, Dundee, Aberdeen, Pontypridd, Devon and many more from 16th August, priced from £10. Last few tickets

Collabro in London, Monmouthshire, Liverpool, Southampton, Poole, Plymouth, Southend and many more from 20th August, priced £25 Big Country in London, Southend, Liverpool, Wolverhampton, Milton Keynes, Bath, Reading and many more from 18th August, priced from £20 Amy MacDonald with Foy Vance in London, Belfast, Northampton, Guildford, Llandudno, Warrington, Reading and more from 19th August, priced from £25. Last few tickets DJ Shadow 'date change from 15th August' in London, Brighton, Oxford, Birmingham, Leeds, Glasgow, Manchester and more from 16th August, priced from £20.50. Last few tickets

Roy Ayers in London, Cambridge, Dublin and Leeds from 19th August, priced £25 Stiff Little Fingers in Blackburn, Chester, Edinburgh, Dublin, Belfast, West Yorkshire and Warrington from 19th August, priced from £20. Last few tickets Bros in London, Manchester, Nottingham, Birmingham, Newcastle and Glasgow from 19th August, priced £40. Last few tickets Norman Jay in London, Worthing and Manchester from 18th August, priced from £5

UK Subs in Bristol, Doncaster, Selby, Bradford, Southend, Bedford, Lewes and many more from 18th August, priced from £10 The Skatalites in Poole, Newcastle, York, Cardiff and Derby from 17th August, priced £20 Neville Staple in Derby, Rotherham, Leamington Spa, Glasgow, Aberdeen, Bristol, Dublin and more from 18th August, priced from £13.50 Main Source in London, Dublin, Bristol, Manchester and Leicester from 17th August, priced £20

Mr Scruff in London, Edinburgh, Kings Heath, York, Newcastle and Oxford from 18th August, priced from £12.50 New Model Army in London, West Yorkshire, Monmouthshire and Nottingham from 17th August, priced from £20 Liars Doune The Rabbit Hole with Songhoy Blues, Jenny Hval, Roddy Woomble, Holy F**k, Frànçois and the Atlas Mountains, Ho99o9, Big Thief, BMX Bandits, PAWS, Sage Francis, B. Dolan, Ulrika Spacek, Laura Gibson, Jessica Pratt, Adam Torres, Martha Ffion, Aberfeldy, Meursault, Karl Blau in Stirlingshire, plus tour-dates in the autumn. Miranda Lambert 'Highway Vagabond' in London, Birmingham, Manchester and Glasgow from 18th August

Photo: Lola Pertsowsky

Conor Oberst 'moved from KOKO' in London, Liverpool and Glasgow from 18th August, priced from £22 Kinky Malinki in London and San Antonio from 20th August, priced from £5 Frànçois and the Atlas Mountains in London and Leeds from 17th August, priced from £12 King No-One 'Reading/ Leeds warm-up' in London, York, Berwick, Glasgow, Manchester, Hull, Nottingham and many more from 19th August, priced from £8

Neon Waltz with Baby Strange in London, Wick, Leicester, Cardiff, Bristol, Milton Keynes, Hull and more from 19th August, priced from £5 Teedra Moses in London from 14th August, priced £26.50 Cud in Glasgow, Hull, Leicester, York, Manchester, Bristol, Birmingham and more from 18th August, priced from £12.50. Last few tickets Hurray for the Riff Raff in London, Leicester, York, Liverpool, Dublin, Glasgow, Nottingham and more from 14th August, priced from £12.50

The Filthy Tongues in Dunfermline, Brighton, Corby, Dundee, Newcastle and Middlesbrough from 18th August, priced from £7. Last tour was 7 years ago The Afghan Whigs with Ed Harcourt in Nottingham, Leeds and Brighton from 15th August, priced £20. Last few tickets Never the Bride in London, Hove and Leicester from 19th August, priced from £14.30. Last few tickets Laura Gibson in York, Northern Quarter, Cambridge and Leicester from 19th August, priced from £9

Luke Daniels 'Luke Daniels with Rua MacMillan and Gillian Fleetwood' with Rua Macmillan in Perth and Newton Abbot from 19th August, priced £10 Marmozets in London, Newcastle, Sheffield, Liverpool, Oxford, Brighton and Cardiff from 17th August, priced from £10 Cassia in London, Nottingham, Hanley, Newport [Isle of Wight], Leicester, Brighton, North Shields and more from 18th August, priced from £6 Tim Heidecker 'Tim Heidecker & Neil Hamburger' with Neil Hamburger in London and Manchester from 21st August

Mr B The Gentleman Rhymer 'The Chap-Hop Decade' in Edinburgh and Leeds from 15th August, priced £6 Beautiful Days in Exeter from 18th August. Last few tickets Weyfest in Farnham on 18th August, priced £10 From the Jam in London, Preston, Flintshire, Newcastle, Glasgow, Aberdeen, Edinburgh and many more from 18th August, priced from £20. Last few tickets

