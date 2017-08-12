Fat Friday: Stereophonics, Arcade Fire (extra date), Black Star Riders, Liam Fray, Extreme, Akon, Black Country Communion, The Overtones and more

On sale now On sale Friday On sale tomorrow On sale Friday

Stereophonics August in Dundee and Bridlington from £35 to £38.50. Arcade Fire on 13th April 2018 in London. Tickets already available for London, Dublin, Manchester, Birmingham and more. Black Star Riders Coming Under Heavy Fire November in Wolverhampton, Edinburgh, Warrington, Hull, Middlesbrough and more from £27.50 to £28.50. Liam Fray solo tour for the Courteeners frontman from 19th October to 4th November in London, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Newcastle, Bristol and many more around £22.50.

On sale Friday

Extreme December in London, Newcastle, Glasgow, Leeds, Birmingham and more from £30 to £36. Akon from 28th October to 2nd November in Norwich, Manchester and Nottingham from £25 to £28. Imelda May on 19th December in Galway. Tickets already available for London, Limerick, Sligo, Kerry and more. Black Country Communion January 2018 in London and Wolverhampton from £24.99 to £75.

On sale Friday On sale now

Public Service Broadcasting January 2018 in Dublin and Belfast around £25. Tickets already available for London, Cardiff, Norwich, Manchester and more. Akala from 28th October to 8th November in London, Brighton, Leeds, Cardiff, Manchester and more around £18.65. Tickets already available for Norwich. The Overtones December in London, Manchester, Gateshead, Glasgow, Cambridge and many more. Tickets already available for Cardiff. Duke Special on 22nd February 2018 in London from £17.50. Tickets already available for London, Bristol, Glasgow, Falkirk and more.

On sale Friday On sale tomorrow On sale Thursday

Epica April 2018 in London, Glasgow and Bristol from £19.50 to £22.50. Tickets already available for Nottingham and Manchester. Bury Tomorrow from 20th October to 12th November in Southend, Brighton, Norwich, Peterborough, York and many more from £15 to £17. Knuckle Puck from 7th November to 15th December in London, Nottingham, Newcastle, Manchester, Bristol and more around £13. AJ Tracey from 18th October to 5th November in London, Leicester, Bristol, Leeds, Norwich and more from £15 to £18.50. More tickets on sale Friday.

On sale now On sale Friday On sale tomorrow On sale now