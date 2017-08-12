Fat Friday: Stereophonics, Arcade Fire (extra date), Black Star Riders, Liam Fray, Extreme, Akon, Black Country Communion, The Overtones and more
Also on sale this week:Public Service Broadcasting, Imelda May, Akala, Epica, Duke Special, Bury Tomorrow, AJ Tracey, Knuckle Puck, Beth Rowley, Ben Haenow, Tom Clarke and more
For ticket availability and details, click on the images below. Any prices quoted are exclusive of booking fees and are subject to change. On sale Friday unless stated otherwise. Subject to availability. Keep checking back for more announcements and updates.
|Stereophonics August in Dundee and Bridlington from £35 to £38.50.
|Arcade Fire on 13th April 2018 in London. Tickets already available for London, Dublin, Manchester, Birmingham and more.
|Black Star Riders Coming Under Heavy Fire November in Wolverhampton, Edinburgh, Warrington, Hull, Middlesbrough and more from £27.50 to £28.50.
|Liam Fray solo tour for the Courteeners frontman from 19th October to 4th November in London, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Newcastle, Bristol and many more around £22.50.
|Extreme December in London, Newcastle, Glasgow, Leeds, Birmingham and more from £30 to £36.
|Akon from 28th October to 2nd November in Norwich, Manchester and Nottingham from £25 to £28.
|Imelda May on 19th December in Galway. Tickets already available for London, Limerick, Sligo, Kerry and more.
|Black Country Communion January 2018 in London and Wolverhampton from £24.99 to £75.
|Public Service Broadcasting January 2018 in Dublin and Belfast around £25. Tickets already available for London, Cardiff, Norwich, Manchester and more.
|Akala from 28th October to 8th November in London, Brighton, Leeds, Cardiff, Manchester and more around £18.65. Tickets already available for Norwich.
|The Overtones December in London, Manchester, Gateshead, Glasgow, Cambridge and many more. Tickets already available for Cardiff.
|Duke Special on 22nd February 2018 in London from £17.50. Tickets already available for London, Bristol, Glasgow, Falkirk and more.
|Epica April 2018 in London, Glasgow and Bristol from £19.50 to £22.50. Tickets already available for Nottingham and Manchester.
|Bury Tomorrow from 20th October to 12th November in Southend, Brighton, Norwich, Peterborough, York and many more from £15 to £17.
|Knuckle Puck from 7th November to 15th December in London, Nottingham, Newcastle, Manchester, Bristol and more around £13.
|AJ Tracey from 18th October to 5th November in London, Leicester, Bristol, Leeds, Norwich and more from £15 to £18.50. More tickets on sale Friday.
|Ben Haenow The Rising Tour December in London, Birmingham, Guildford, Oxford, Liverpool and more from £13.50 to £16.50.
|Tom Clarke from 25th November to 1st December in London, Manchester and Birmingham from £18 to £19.
|Kim Wilde The Wilde Wild Xmas Show on 22nd December in Manchester from £29.50.
|Beth Rowley on 22nd October in London from £15.
