Fat Friday: Stereophonics, Arcade Fire (extra date), Black Star Riders, Liam Fray, Extreme, Akon, Black Country Communion, The Overtones and more

Also on sale this week:Public Service Broadcasting, Imelda May, Akala, Epica, Duke Special, Bury Tomorrow, AJ Tracey, Knuckle Puck, Beth Rowley, Ben Haenow, Tom Clarke and more

Stereophonics
Stereophonics

On sale now
Stereophonics
 
On sale Friday
Arcade Fire
 
On sale tomorrow
Black Star Riders
 
On sale Friday
Liam Fray
 
Stereophonics August in Dundee and Bridlington from £35 to £38.50. Arcade Fire on 13th April 2018 in London. Tickets already available for London, Dublin, Manchester, Birmingham and more. Black Star Riders Coming Under Heavy Fire November in Wolverhampton, Edinburgh, Warrington, Hull, Middlesbrough and more from £27.50 to £28.50. Liam Fray solo tour for the Courteeners frontman from 19th October to 4th November in London, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Newcastle, Bristol and many more around £22.50.
On sale Friday
Extreme - Image: www.myspace.com/extreme
 
On sale Friday
Akon - Image: twitter.com/Akon
 
On sale Friday
Imelda May
 
On sale Friday
Black Country Communion - Photo: Christie Goodwin www.christiegoodwin.com
 
Extreme December in London, Newcastle, Glasgow, Leeds, Birmingham and more from £30 to £36. Akon from 28th October to 2nd November in Norwich, Manchester and Nottingham from £25 to £28. Imelda May on 19th December in Galway. Tickets already available for London, Limerick, Sligo, Kerry and more. Black Country Communion January 2018 in London and Wolverhampton from £24.99 to £75.
On sale Friday
Public Service Broadcasting
 
On sale now
Akala - Image: www.akalamusic.com
 
On sale Friday
The Overtones
 
On sale Friday
Duke Special
 
Public Service Broadcasting January 2018 in Dublin and Belfast around £25. Tickets already available for London, Cardiff, Norwich, Manchester and more. Akala from 28th October to 8th November in London, Brighton, Leeds, Cardiff, Manchester and more around £18.65. Tickets already available for Norwich. The Overtones December in London, Manchester, Gateshead, Glasgow, Cambridge and many more. Tickets already available for Cardiff. Duke Special on 22nd February 2018 in London from £17.50. Tickets already available for London, Bristol, Glasgow, Falkirk and more.
On sale Friday
Epica
 
On sale tomorrow
Bury Tomorrow - Photo: Tom Barnes www.tombarnesphoto.com
 
On sale tomorrow
Knuckle Puck - Image: www.facebook.com/KnucklePuckIL/
 
On sale Thursday
AJ Tracey
 
Epica April 2018 in London, Glasgow and Bristol from £19.50 to £22.50. Tickets already available for Nottingham and Manchester. Bury Tomorrow from 20th October to 12th November in Southend, Brighton, Norwich, Peterborough, York and many more from £15 to £17. Knuckle Puck from 7th November to 15th December in London, Nottingham, Newcastle, Manchester, Bristol and more around £13. AJ Tracey from 18th October to 5th November in London, Leicester, Bristol, Leeds, Norwich and more from £15 to £18.50. More tickets on sale Friday.
On sale now
Ben Haenow
 
On sale Friday
Tom Clarke - Image: twitter.com/tomclarke_cov
 
On sale tomorrow
Kim Wilde
 
On sale now
Beth Rowley
 
Ben Haenow The Rising Tour December in London, Birmingham, Guildford, Oxford, Liverpool and more from £13.50 to £16.50. Tom Clarke from 25th November to 1st December in London, Manchester and Birmingham from £18 to £19. Kim Wilde The Wilde Wild Xmas Show on 22nd December in Manchester from £29.50. Beth Rowley on 22nd October in London from £15.
Gigs

