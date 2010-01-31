The Week Ahead with Flaming Lips, Lambchop, Boardmasters Festival, Green Man Festival, Arab Strap, Tom Odell and more

Photo: Alain Bibl

The Flaming Lips with Public Service Broadcasting in Birmingham, Bristol, Glasgow and Nottingham from 12th August, priced from £30 Lambchop in London, Leeds, Glasgow, Newcastle, Manchester, Leamington Spa, Nottingham and more from 8th August, priced from £20. Last tour was 3 years ago Boardmasters Festival with Two Door Cinema Club, Alt-J, Jamiroquai in Newquay from 9th August Green Man Festival in Brecon from 14th August - Ride, PJ Harvey, Ryan Adams, Future Islands, Michael Kiwanuka, Lambchop and more

Arab Strap with Summer Nights at the Bandstand in Glasgow on 13th August, priced £27.50 Tom Odell 'Burning Lantern Fayre' with Jack Savoretti, The Shires in Cardiff on 12th August, priced £45 Above & Beyond in London and Belfast from 11th August. Last few tickets Congo Natty in Edinburgh on 12th August

Bloodstock with Amon Amarth, Megadeth, Battle Beast, Ghost [Sweden], Blind Guardian, Arch Enemy, Kreator, Testament, Skindred, Hatebreed, Decapitated, Hell [metal], Municipal Waste, Whitechapel, Brujeria, Annihilator, Chelsea Grin, Obituary, King 810, Inquisition, Broken Teeth, Havok, Lionize, Bossk, Winterfylleth, Black Moth, Xentrix in Derbyshire from 10th August LeeFest in Kent from 10th August - Annie Mac, Jake Bugg, Kate Tempest, Wild Beasts, Wilkinson and more Jack Up The 80s 'Jack Up The '80s Vol 5' with Cheryl, Mike and Jay with Bobby McVay Formerly of Bucks Fizz, From the Jam, Jason Donovan, Nik Kershaw, The Real Thing, Alexander O'Neal in Isle of Wight on 11th August, priced £10 Cotton Clouds Festival with The Coral, The Sugarhill Gang, Nick Heyward, The Whip, PINS, The Everly Pregnant Brothers, The Rhythm Method in Greater Manchester on 12th August

Sunfall Festival with Ben UFO, Gilles Peterson, Jackmaster, Jay Electronica, Madlib, Roy Ayers, Theo Parrish, Derrick May, Floating Points, Moses Boyd, Motor City Drum Ensemble, dBridge, Commix, Doc Scott in London on 12th August Carnival Fifty Six in Dundee from 12th August, priced from £48.40 Richard Thompson in London, Macclesfield, Brighton, Guildford, Poole, Bristol, Cardiff and many more from 9th August, priced from £25 Daniel O'Donnell with Mary Duff in Kilkenny, County Cavan, Galway, Castlebar, Donegal, Glasgow, Southport and more from 8th August, priced £42.50

The Undertones in London, Galway, Birmingham, Cardiff, Warrington, Brighton, Northampton and more from 11th August, priced from £20 Ash with Get Inuit in West Yorkshire, Carlisle, Hull, Wrexham, Swansea, Leicester, Southend and more from 13th August, priced £17.50. Last few tickets Paco Peña in London from 8th August Acid Mothers Temple in London, Preston, Calderdale, Norwich, Lewes, Bristol, Edinburgh and more from 9th August, priced from £6

Holy F**k in London, Kings Heath, Manchester, Leeds, Galway, Limerick, Belfast and more from 9th August, priced from £10 The Frank and Walters in London, Kilkenny, Glasgow, Manchester, Cambridge, Leicester and Dublin from 12th August, priced from £12 Subhumans in London, Bath, Southampton, Northwich, Leicester, York, Glasgow and more from 12th August, priced from £8 Neil Hilborn in London, Wrexham, Dublin, Edinburgh, Newcastle, Aberdeen, Glasgow and many more from 7th August, priced from £10

Chantel McGregor in London, Kendal, Newcastle, Halifax, Kings Heath, St. Helens, Aberdeen and many more from 10th August, priced from £12 John Coghlan's Quo in London, Wolverhampton, Preston, Leamington Spa, Sheffield, Devon, Reading and more from 10th August, priced from £12 Hurray for the Riff Raff in London, Leicester, York, Liverpool, Dublin, Glasgow, Nottingham and more from 14th August, priced from £12.50 Blue Rose Code in London, Motherwell, Glasgow, Newcastle, York, Kings Heath, Brighton and more from 12th August, priced from £10

Hot Dub Time Machine in London, Edinburgh, Birmingham, Liverpool, Glasgow, Leeds, Manchester and more from 11th August, priced from £10 Blue in Falmouth on 11th August, priced £25 Tony Hadley with T'Pau, Go West in Lincoln and Blackburn from 12th August, priced from £35 Peatbog Faeries in London, Glasgow, Derbyshire, Manchester and Bristol from 11th August, priced from £16